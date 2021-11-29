YouTube Keyword Research Made Easier With Search Insights

YouTube launches a new feature designed to simplify the keyword research process so you can create more content around topics people are looking for.

Search Insights is an experimental feature that is currently being tested within YouTube Studio.

You utilize Search Insights to gather data on:

What your audience is searching for

What the general YouTube audience is searching for

Estimated search volume for each query

Whether there’s a “content gap” for a particular search term

Search Insights can assist with content planning as the data is a strong indication of what types of videos people want to watch.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

This data can help with creating more relevant content that’s tailored to your audience’s interests.

Here’s more information about Search Insights and what you can do with it.

What Is YouTube Search Insights?

YouTube Search Insights gives creators the ability to see what’s been searched in the past 28 days.

All insights are in aggregated form, meaning it’s not possible to track individual searches for individual users.

Search Insights consists of two main parts. First, you can see what your audience and your channel viewers are looking for on YouTube.

Second, you can look at all viewer searches for any keyword across thousands of topics on YouTube.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Within these datasets YouTube is testing another new feature called “content gaps.”

A search becomes a content gap when viewers can’t find information they were looking for.

If viewers can’t find any results for a particular search query, or the content they found is low quality, it will be tagged as a content gap.

Now that you know that basics of Search Insights, here’s where to access it and how to use it.

How To Use YouTube Search Insights

Access Search Insights by logging into YouTube Studio and clicking on Analytics in the left-hand menu.

Once there, navigate to the Research section and look for a tab titled “Your viewers’ searches“.

Here you’ll find the top searches from your viewers, or from viewers of channels similar to yours.

Data for each search term is separated into multiple columns.

The first column displays the keywords’ estimated search volume which ranges from high, to medium, to low.

Another column shows the number of views your channel received from searches for that keyword in the past 28 days.

Next, you can explore what the broader YouTube audience is looking for by clicking on the “Searches across YouTube” tab.

Type the name of a topic or a specific keyword into the search bar to get the data.

The example above shows results for keywords related to how to do things on YouTube.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

These are real queries people are searching for. You can even filter the results to include content gaps only.

This can be a good starting point for research on potential ideas for your next video.

Search Insights is currently rolling out, but keep in mind it’s in the experimental phase. That means not everyone will have access to it right away.

YouTube says it will make another announcement when it expands Search Insights to more users.

For more information, see the video below:

Featured Image: makesushi1/Shutterstock