YouTube Expands Monetization For Some Controversial Issues

YouTube is updating its Advertiser-friendly content guidelines to allow more videos about certain “controversial issues” to earn full ad revenue, as long as the content is non-graphic and presented in a dramatized or discussion-based context.

The change was outlined in a Creator Insider video and is reflected in YouTube’s Help Center policy language.

What’s Changing

YouTube is loosening monetization restrictions for videos focused on controversial issues that advertisers may define as sensitive, including abortion, self-harm, suicide, and domestic and sexual abuse, when the content is “dramatized or discussed in a non-graphic manner.”

YouTube’s Help Center update describes the change, stating that content focused on “Controversial issues” is now eligible to earn ad revenue when it’s non-graphic and dramatized, and that this replaces a previous policy that limited monetization regardless of graphicness or whether content was fictional.

The current “Controversial issues” policy section also explicitly includes “non-graphic but descriptive or dramatized content” related to domestic abuse, self-harm, suicide, adult sexual abuse, abortion, and sexual harassment under the category that “can earn ad revenue.”

How YouTube Defines “Controversial Issues”

YouTube defines “Controversial issues” as topics associated with trauma or abuse, and notes the policy may apply even if the content is purely commentary.

The Help Center list includes child abuse, adult sexual abuse, sexual harassment, self-harm, suicide, eating disorders, domestic abuse, and abortion.

It also distinguishes between content that is “focal” versus “fleeting.” A passing reference is not considered a focus, whereas a sustained segment or a full-video discussion is.

Why This Matters

This update can change whether videos qualify for full ad revenue.

YouTube is drawing a clearer line between non-graphic dramatization or discussion (more likely to be eligible) and content that includes graphic depictions or very explicit detail (still likely to be restricted).

As with past advertiser-friendly updates, real-world outcomes can depend on how a specific upload is categorized during review, including signals from the video itself plus title and thumbnail.

Looking Ahead

It’s unknown whether previously limited videos will be re-reviewed automatically, or only on appeal.

Regardless, you shouldn’t wait for YouTube to do the work. Now is a great time to submit an appeal if your videos were affected by YouTube’s controversial issues policy.

