YouTube Algorithm: Insights From Creator Liaison Renee Ritchie

The rise of social media in the past decade has led to rapid changes in how creators make and tell stories on YouTube.

With users able to click away at any moment, YouTubers have had to transform their approach to editing and audience retention.

In a recent discussion on The Editing Podcast, Rene Ritchie, YouTube’s Creator liaison, offers insightful commentary about YouTube’s algorithm and how creators adapt their strategies.

Don’t Blame The Algorithm, YouTube Says

Ritchie dispelled a common misconception among video creators that the algorithm alone decides the success or failure of a video. He explained that the creator and the audience are just as crucial.

The algorithm isn’t an autonomous entity with an agenda. Instead, the algorithm is a system that responds to the audience.

So, the creator and the viewers play vital roles in driving a video’s performance, even in an algorithmic media landscape. The algorithm reflects engagement more than it shapes it.

Ritchie says:

“When a video is successful, the creator often takes all the credit. However, when a video doesn’t perform well, the algorithm is frequently blamed.”

Video Editing In The Social Media Age

The conversation touched on social media’s impact on video editing over the past 15 years.

Ritchie suggested that with the surge of online content, editors have had to adapt to keep viewer attention.

This adaptation has led to a shift in traditional storytelling techniques. He explains:

“Editors have realized that you can’t do the slow burn. You can’t introduce the unlikable anti-hero character and give a half-hour to an hour to change because people will click away.”

Hook Viewers Right Away

Gone are the days of slow narrative builds on YouTube.

Instead, successful YouTubers have had to adapt to hook viewers immediately.

This inversion of traditional story structure helps creators retain viewers in a crowded digital landscape.

Ritchie states:

“The first act can’t just be an introduction. The first act has to be a reward. The thumbnail makes a promise, and the video has to deliver on it.”

Adaptability Is Key To Longevity

Ritchie emphasized the need for continuous reinvention to achieve longevity on YouTube:

“Creators must continuously bring fresh formats, angles, and content to their audience.”

Adaptability can lead to sustained success on the platform.

Leaning into a niche is essential, but repackaging copy and testing different thumbnails and titles can help broaden a video’s appeal at the right time.

Ritchie continues:

“… I change the thumbnail, change the title, and now I’m targeting the broader audience.”

Embrace Cliffhangers

Ritchie pointed out that cliffhangers are an underused tactic on YouTube. Similar to how they’re used in television and movies, implementing cliffhangers at the end of YouTube videos can make viewers eager to watch the next video to see what happens.

This builds excitement and investment in the audience. Ritchie proposed that YouTubers should utilize cliffhangers more often to get viewers hooked and look forward to the next installments.

The Emergence Of Premium Content

Ritchie wrapped up the conversation by discussing the increasing popularity of “premium content” on YouTube.

This refers to high-quality, entertaining videos that viewers like to watch on big screens like TVs instead of on their phones or laptops.

The move toward premium YouTube content shows that viewers today want a more immersive, cinematic viewing experience with videos that have high production values.

Key Takeaways For Marketers & Content Creators

The shifts by top YouTube creators offer several insights for anyone creating online content>

Hook Viewers Immediately

First impressions matter whether it’s on YouTube or your branded social channels. Dynamically showcase your offering in the opening moments.

Satisfy audience needs.

Don’t rely on vanity metrics like followers or subscribers. Analyze your core audience and consistently deliver content tailored to their interests.

Test Broader Appeals

While nurturing your niche, evaluate opportunities to organically repackage videos to reach a broader demographic. Thumbnail tweaks can work magic.

Surprise & Delight

Consider overdelivering on perceived video promises to exceed viewer expectations. Think like MrBeast in fulfilling – and going beyond – clickbait headlines.

Create Cliffhangers

Hook viewers from video to video by strategically teasing upcoming episodes, revelations, how-tos, etc. Apply fundamentals of serialized storytelling.

Production Value

As YouTube viewers increasingly demand quality, produce standout content and experiences worthy of audiences’ time and attention.

In Summary

By taking cues from YouTube’s most adaptable creators, marketers can future-proof their video approach for the social media era.

The platforms may change, but engaging storytelling endures.

Featured Image: PixieMe/Shutterstock