YouTube Adds Title A/B Testing And “Ask Studio” Analytics

YouTube announced two notable updates to YouTube Studio at its Made on YouTube event: A/B testing for video titles and Ask Studio, a chat-style assistant for analytics.

In a blog post, YouTube lists these updates among other Studio upgrades you can start using today.

What’s New

Title A/B testing

YouTube now enables you to test and compare up to three titles and thumbnails per video inside Studio.

This builds on its thumbnail testing tool, which the company says has been used more than 15 million times since launching in 2023.

Ask Studio

Ask Studio is a conversational tool that lets you query your analytics in plain language to understand what’s working and why.

In a video explainer, YouTube’s Chief Product Officer, Johanna Voolich, states:

“… we have a lot of powerful charts and graphs for how to run your business, but sometimes that can be unwieldy. So, we’re adding a chat interface so the creators can just converse about their analytics and try and understand what’s working, what isn’t working.”

See an example of the interface below:

Other Creator Updates Mentioned

Voolich notes the following features are on the way:

Create Collaborations: add up to five collaborators to one video; the upload is shown to all participating channels’ audiences.

add up to five collaborators to one video; the upload is shown to all participating channels’ audiences. Auto dubbing with lip sync: enhanced lip-syncing for translated videos will begin testing in the coming months.

enhanced lip-syncing for translated videos will begin testing in the coming months. Likeness detection: expansion to all YouTube Partner Program creators in an open beta.

Why This Matters

Titles are a powerful way to boost discovery and CTR.

Native title tests reduce guesswork and let you refine your video packaging alongside thumbnail experiments.

Ask Studio makes it easier to get insights. If you don’t have time to sift through dashboards, you can ask direct questions and take action based on what you learn.

Context From YouTube

CEO Neal Mohan said on the YouTube Blog:

“We see AI as the next evolution of these tools – designed to empower human creativity and storytelling. But make no mistake – no studio, network, tech company, or AI tool will own the future of entertainment. That power belongs to you – the creators.”

Availability

A/B title testing and Ask Studio analytics are rolling out beginning today.