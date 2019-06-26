7 Best Alternatives to Yoast SEO WordPress Plugin

If you consider yourself a blogger, entrepreneur, small business owner, or anyone with an online presence, hopefully you know a thing or two about SEO.

Thankfully, platforms like WordPress provide plugins that allow you to make website changes without having to be too versed in coding or search engine optimization in order for your website to succeed.

Yoast SEO is one of the most popular SEO plugins; it has both a free and premium (paid) option. It’s user-friendly and is installed on more than 5 million websites, as of this writing.

That being said, there are several other great options for WordPress SEO plugins in addition to Yoast – they just don’t get enough attention online.

We’re here to change that.

Check out the following list of the seven best alternatives to Yoast SEO.

Known as the “swiss army knife of SEO”, Rank Math is a WordPress plugin designed with tons of helpful features to improve your website’s online visibility.

It has a smart automation feature that will save you a ton of time, along with a user-friendly design and easy-to-use setup wizard that makes implementing Rank Math and optimizing your site a breeze.

Unlike Yoast which only lets you optimize your posts for one feature keyword, Rank Math lets you choose up to 5 keywords per post.

It has the ability to perform a complete SEO audit on your website, and it even has specific features to target local SEO, so your site is guaranteed to stand out from the rest.

If you haven’t seen it yet, Rank Math is definitely worth trying out!

SEOPress is an all-in-one, white label SEO plugin for WordPress that will help your website stand out in the SERPs in no time.

They offer both a free and paid version, and the paid version is incredibly affordable (only $39 a year!).

SEOPress works by:

Improving your social network sharing.

Analyzing your content with unlimited keywords.

Managing your titles, snippets, and meta descriptions.

Sharing your sitemap with Google so they can quickly recognize any changes and index them to boost your SEO.

They’re rated 4.9/5 by WordPress users, and it’s easy to see why.

All in One SEO Pack was created in 2007 and has generated a huge following since then. It’s one of the most downloaded plugins on WordPress.

It has all of its setting on a single page which is preferable to some who find plugins with multiple pages (like Yoast) confusing and time-consuming.

The settings are divided up according to features, so it’s easy to know where to click if you want to work on your site’s homepage, title, display, etc.

It comes with an XML sitemap, a file editor, a performance manager, and the ability to import and export SEO data.

Overall it’s a great alternative to Yoast.

SEOPressor powers over 23 million WordPress websites, and it’s easy to see why.

Their dashboard presents all your SEO data clearly in one place, so it’s quick and easy to identify and remedy any errors.

They let you optimize up to three keywords, and their newly designed algorithm was formulated based on an analysis of 3 billion rows of data so it crawls your site almost as well as Google itself.

Unfortunately, they don’t have a free version, but their paid option starts at only $9 a month so it’s affordable for most businesses.

The SEO Framework sets itself apart from other WordPress SEO plugins because it’s driven by AI, and so it automatically analyzes and optimizes many elements of your website that you would have to do manually if you were using other plugins.

It comes preconfigured, but you have the option to tweak the settings to meet your needs, and the intelligence built into it optimizes your website’s pages without you having to do anything (if you don’t want to).

It automatically generates page titles and descriptions that are sure to be recognized by Google.

Additionally, it’s unbranded so you won’t see the words “The SEO Framework” anywhere on your website.

The free version allows you to incorporate some extensions like Incognito, but if you want to link multiple sites, have API access, or premium extensions like Local SEO you’ll need to upgrade to their premium or enterprise plans.

Premium SEO Pack boasts that it’s “the best SEO plugin for WordPress”, but by now hopefully you understand that there are a lot of “best” plugins.

That being said, Premium SEO Pack has a lot of great features and it’s definitely something you should check out if you’re looking to optimize your website.

Like many of the others, it has both free and paid versions, and naturally the paid options come with more features.

Although the free version doesn’t come with the tech support that the paid ones have, it does include a unique feature: mass optimization.

The mass optimization module allows you to optimize all your posts and pages at one time in addition to optimizing your meta titles, descriptions, and keywords as well.

This feature definitely sets it apart from some of the other plugin options, and it’s worth checking out their website to see more about how mass optimization can save you time and money.

WP Meta SEO is a plugin designed for people who have little to no understanding of SEO.

You’d be surprised at how many bloggers and business owners don’t comprehend what SEO is and how it impacts their website, but thankfully plugins like this one make it easy to close the gap in knowledge.

The first thing this plugin does after being downloaded is to list all the major SEO problems that are currently on your website.

You can mouse over each issue and it gives you a basic description of what the problem is and how you can fix it; it doesn’t get much easier than that!

If you want to make your life even easier, you can link WP to Google Analytics to further analyze your content, descriptions, and focus keywords.

While this plugin is great for beginners, it also has enough features to impress even a seasoned SEO expert, and it has no trouble competing with the other plugins for top spot.

Summary

