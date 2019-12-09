How to Write SEO Proposals That Prove Your Value & Eliminate Client Concerns [Webinar]

Unlike paid search, organic search lacks the tools to form trustworthy predictions about SEO outcomes.

This is why potential clients sometimes get indecisive even when presented with an SEO proposal.

Join our next live webinar on Wednesday, December 18 at 2 p.m. ET as Alen Todorov of SEOmonitor shares tips on how SEO agencies can write better proposals that prove value and eliminate client concerns.

In this presentation, we’ll cover:

  • How the typical pitching process works and what usually goes wrong.
  • Tips to improve your agency’s SEO proposals.
  • The elements of an SEO proposal that you need to highlight.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!

