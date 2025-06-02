WordPress Finally Takes Steps To Integrate AI

WordPress announced the formation of an AI Team that will focus on coordinating the development and integration of AI within the WordPress core. The team is to function similarly to the Performance Team, focusing on developing canonical plugins that users can install to test new functionality before a decision is made about whether or how to integrate new functionalities into the WordPress core itself.

The goal for the team is to help create a strategic focus, rapid testing to deployment and to provide a centralized location for collaborating on ideas and projects.

The team will include two Google employees, Felix Arntz and Pascal Birchler. Arntz is a Senior Software Engineer at Google who contributes to the WordPress core and to other WordPress plugins and has worked as a lead for the Performance Team.

Pascal Birchler, a Developer Relations Engineer and WordPress core committer, recently led a project to integrate the Model Context Protocol (MCP) with WordPress via WP-CLI.

The WordPress announcement called it an important step:

“This is an exciting and important step in WordPress’s evolution. I look forward to seeing what we’ll create together and in the open.”

WordPress First Steps On Path Blazed By Competitors

The formation of an AI team is long overdue, as even the new open source Drupal CMS designed to provide an easy to use interface for marketers and creators has AI-powered features built-in. Third-party proprietary CMS provider Wix already and shopping platform Shopify have both integrated AI into their user’s workflows.

Read the official WordPress announcement:

Announcing the Formation of the WordPress AI Team

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Hananeko_Studio