WordPress Releases AI Plugins For Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, And OpenAI

WordPress has created three new plugins that make it easy to add OpenAI, Google Gemini, or Anthropic Claude integration for the PHP AI Client SDK. The plugins enable text, image, function calling and web search support.

Requirements For Using WordPress AI Plugin

PHP 7.4 or higher is required to use these plugins and of course an API key for the AI model. Users on WordPress 6.9 will need to install the WordPress PHP AI client SDK. WordPress 7.0 which rolls out in early April will have the SDK integrated by default.

The official WordPress.org documentation for the PHP AI client explains:

“The PHP AI Client SDK …provides shared infrastructure that lets WordPress plugins and other PHP projects integrate AI capabilities rapidly and flexibly. …it offers a unified interface that works across all AI providers – from simple text generation to complex multimodal operations, streaming responses, and long-running tasks. Developers specify what AI capabilities they need, and users manage their provider credentials in one place. Those credentials then work automatically across all compatible plugins on their site.”

WordPress AI Plugin Features

The features for the OpenAI plugin version are:

Automatic provider registration

Function calling support

Image generation with DALL-E models

Text generation with GPT models

Web search support

The description for the WordPress OpenAI plugin explains:

“Available models are dynamically discovered from the OpenAI API, including GPT models for text generation, DALL-E and GPT Image models for image generation, and TTS models for text-to-speech.”

Features for Anthropic Claude:

Automatic provider registration Extended thinking support Function calling support Text generation with Claude models

Available features for Google Gemini integration:

Automatic provider registration

Function calling support

Image generation with Imagen models

Text generation with Gemini models

Download The WordPress AI Plugins

Find the WordPress AI Plugins here:

AI Provider for Anthropic

AI Provider for Google

AI Provider for OpenAI