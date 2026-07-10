WordPress 7.0.1 Maintenance Release Contains 31 Bug Fixes

WordPress released a minor maintenance release, version 7.0.1, that addresses 31 bugs, including one that improves PHP 8.5 compatibility and another that fixes a security-related function.

What is not found in this release:

No security fixes.

No new developer-facing APIs.

No improvements to website performance.

No changes to how WordPress works.

Nothing of high importance was added or removed.

Bu there are at least two interesting fixes.

Two Interesting Fixes

PHP 8.5 Compatibility

The new WordPress release fixes a PHP 8.5 compatibility issue with a Core WordPress function that returns the URL and dimensions of an image attachment. PHP is the underlying programming language that makes Content Management Systems like WordPress possible.

Security-Related Function Fixed

WordPress also fixed a bug in wp_kses(), a WordPress function that filters HTML and CSS to help prevent malicious code from being stored or displayed. The official WordPress developer resource describes the function like this:

“Filters text content and strips out disallowed HTML. This function makes sure that only the allowed HTML element names, attribute names, attribute values, and HTML entities will occur in the given text string.”

The bug, introduced during the 7.0 development cycle, could generate an invalid “style=”)” attribute.

Overall it’s fair to label version 7.0.1 as a drama-free update, which is typical for a WordPress maintenance release.

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