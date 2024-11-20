Wix Rolling Out AI-Powered Site Planning & Visualization Tool

Wix announced it is rolling out an AI-based tool that simplifies the site planning and visualization step, dramatically compressing the time from planning to site rollout. The new tool enables agencies and enterprise users to create a visual map and wireframe website representation for planning new websites, simplifying one of the most fundamental tasks of creating a high performing website.

Wix

Wix is a cloud-based website builder for small to medium size businesses to enterprise level companies that handles all of the back-end technology necessary for creating a professional online web presence with a state of the art website performance and search optimization features. It offers complete customization, marketing and integrations with Google business features that small businesses, agencies and advanced users require.

Site Planning And Visualization

One of the first steps for creating a high performance website that is user friendly, easy to navigate and search optimized is planning the site structure. This is important for every website but especially important for large websites with thousands of products or topics. A taxonomical topic structure that makes it easy for users to locate what they’re looking for begins with creating a visual representation of major category sections with hierarchical nodes that represent subcategories and all of the associated web pages.

Wix’s new tool is an AI-powered tool that can create the visualization after users input the project details. The visual representation allows agencies and designers to view what the site structure will look like and make decisions ahead of time. The visual representation can then be exported to share with clients and stakeholders. The AI can even pre-insert content suggestions. The resulting visual representation can be fully customized and edited. A task that ordinarily can take weeks to months is compressed to days.

Wix explains how it works:

“Agencies and web professionals can input project details, including business type, site description, goals, target audience, and tone of voice. After filling in the information, a tailored sitemap structure is created detailing pages and sections. If preferred, bespoke wireframes can be generated to kick off the creation process. Both the tailor-made visual sitemap and wireframes are created with pages, sections and relevant business applications.”

The tool’s built-in collaboration functions can reflect changes made to the sitemap in real-time, speeding up the process of getting project buy-in and moving forward.

Read Wix’s announcement:

