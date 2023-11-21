Day 5: Will Sam Altman Join Microsoft Or Return To OpenAI?

On Friday, OpenAI’s board announced Sam Altman’s departure as CEO and appointed CTO Mira Murati as interim leader.

“The board of directors of OpenAI, Inc, the 501(c)(3) that acts as the overall governing body for all OpenAI activities, today announced that Sam Altman will depart as CEO and leave the board of directors. Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately.”

OpenAI and Microsoft have made headlines in the tech industry in the last two weeks.

On November 6, at DevDay, Altman introduced custom GPTs and a monetized GPT store. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined him to announce a deeper partnership.

On November 15, Microsoft announced the integration of GPTs and plugins into its services.

On November 19, the OpenAI board removed Altman as CEO.

On November 20, Nadella announced Altman, Brockman, and other OpenAI colleagues would join Microsoft.

In addition, most OpenAI employees have signed a letter asking the board to resign.

4:02 PM ET 2 hrs ago OpenAI Announces New ChatGPT Update In its first post since the leadership transition announcement, OpenAI announced the availability of voice features for all ChatGPT users. Other OpenAI team members hinted at more updates to come. If you liked the low-key research preview, just wait until you get the real deal — Felipe Such (@felipesuch) November 21, 2023 12:55 PM ET 5 hrs ago Will Altman Join Microsoft Or Return To OpenAI? According to Bloomberg sources, negotiations are underway between Altman and the OpenAI board. What do you think will happen? Will @sama return to @OpenAI or join @microsoft? — Kristi Hines (@kristileilani) November 21, 2023 12:22 PM ET 5 hrs ago Website Traffic For ChatGPT Remains Consistent

