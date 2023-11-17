OpenAI Board Removes CEO Sam Altman: Explore The Timeline Of Events

On Friday, OpenAI’s board announced Sam Altman’s departure as CEO and appointed CTO Mira Murati as interim leader.

“The board of directors of OpenAI, Inc, the 501(c)(3) that acts as the overall governing body for all OpenAI activities, today announced that Sam Altman will depart as CEO and leave the board of directors. Mira Murati, the company’s chief technology officer, will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately.”

OpenAI and Microsoft have made headlines in the tech industry in the last two weeks.

On November 6, at DevDay, Altman introduced custom GPTs and a monetized GPT store. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joined him to announce a deeper partnership.

On November 15, Microsoft announced the integration of GPTs and plugins into its services.

On November 19, the OpenAI board removed Altman as CEO.

On November 20, Nadella announced Altman, Brockman, and other OpenAI colleagues would join Microsoft.

In addition, most OpenAI employees have signed a letter asking the board to resign.

Featured image: jamesonwu1972/Shutterstock