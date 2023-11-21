OpenAI Announces Free ChatGPT Voice Capabilities In Mobile App

OpenAI announced that the ChatGPT app has extended its voice functionality to all free users as Plus subscriptions and upgrades remain paused.

ChatGPT with voice is now available to all free users. Download the app on your phone and tap the headphones icon to start a conversation. Sound on 🔊 pic.twitter.com/c5sCFDAWU6 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 21, 2023

This advancement could help content and search marketers in creating interactive content and optimizing for voice search.

Previously, voice interaction with ChatGPT was a feature limited to premium subscribers.

However, the latest update has democratized access, enabling users to engage with the AI via voice commands by simply downloading the app and tapping a headphones icon.

ChatGPT Voice rolled out for all free users. Give it a try — totally changes the ChatGPT experience: https://t.co/DgzqLlDNYF — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 21, 2023

The voice feature may increase user interaction, offering a more natural and intuitive way to engage with AI.

It ensures a wider range of users, including those who may prefer voice commands over typing, can access AI technology effortlessly.

Never stop shipping 🧡 glad our free users get to experience this magic. — Logan.GPT (@OfficialLoganK) November 21, 2023

This could be particularly beneficial for developing voice-optimized content and strategies.

Content marketers may be able to leverage this feature to inspire more interactive and personalized campaigns, enhancing customer experience and engagement.

For search marketers, the update opens new avenues for exploring voice search optimization. Brands can now experiment with voice commands to refine their search engine strategies.

And it will be interesting to see what will come in ChatGPT features and GPT advancements.

If you liked the low-key research preview, just wait until you get the real deal — Felipe Such (@felipesuch) November 21, 2023

