Up to 30% off
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Generative AI

OpenAI Announces Free ChatGPT Voice Capabilities In Mobile App

ChatGPT's latest update brings voice interaction to all users for free. Learn how this could reshape your approach to content and SEO.

  • ChatGPT's voice feature is now available to all users, marking a significant shift in AI and tech inclusivity.
  • This update offers fresh opportunities for brand marketers and SEO professionals to explore voice-optimized strategies.
  • The voice functionality enhances user engagement and accessibility, setting a new standard in AI-user interaction.
OpenAI Announces Free ChatGPT Voice Capabilities In Mobile App

OpenAI announced that the ChatGPT app has extended its voice functionality to all free users as Plus subscriptions and upgrades remain paused.

This advancement could help content and search marketers in creating interactive content and optimizing for voice search.

Previously, voice interaction with ChatGPT was a feature limited to premium subscribers.

However, the latest update has democratized access, enabling users to engage with the AI via voice commands by simply downloading the app and tapping a headphones icon.

The voice feature may increase user interaction, offering a more natural and intuitive way to engage with AI.

It ensures a wider range of users, including those who may prefer voice commands over typing, can access AI technology effortlessly.

This could be particularly beneficial for developing voice-optimized content and strategies.

Content marketers may be able to leverage this feature to inspire more interactive and personalized campaigns, enhancing customer experience and engagement.

For search marketers, the update opens new avenues for exploring voice search optimization. Brands can now experiment with voice commands to refine their search engine strategies.

And it will be interesting to see what will come in ChatGPT features and GPT advancements.

Featured image: photosince/Shutterstock

Category News Generative AI
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Kristi Hines kristhines.com

Kristi Hines is an Associate News Editor covering the latest news in AI, search, and social media for Search Engine ...

OpenAI Announces Free ChatGPT Voice Capabilities In Mobile App

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement