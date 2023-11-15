Download Your Copy
OpenAI Pauses New ChatGPT Plus Subscriptions Due To Surge In Demand

OpenAI has paused new ChatGPT Plus signups due to overwhelming demand for new features introduced at recent DevDay conference.

According to a recent post on X by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, the recent surge in usage following the DevDay developers conference has led to capacity challenges, resulting in the decision to pause ChatGPT Plus signups.

To ensure a high-quality user experience for existing users, ChatGPT Plus subscriptions offering features like the new GPT-4 Turbo and custom GPTs – will be temporarily halted. Interested users can get notifications via a waitlist.

Following the introduction of GPTs, developers and companies have built GPTs for a wide variety of purposes, such as graphic design from Canva.

b2b gpt for graphic design from canvaScreenshot from ChatGPT, November 2023

Search marketers already subscribed to ChatGPT Plus can try GPTs for helpful content assessment and learning SEO.

There are also GPTs for analyze Google Search Console data.

And GPTs that will let you chat with analytics data from 20 platforms including Google Ads, GA4, and Facebook.

gpt for ga4 google ads facebook analyticsScreenshot from ChatGPT, November 2023

Google search has indexed over 300 public GPTs.

The decision to pause new ChatGPT signups follows a week where OpenAI services – including ChatGPT and the API – experienced a series of outages related to high-demand and DDoS attacks.

Ideally, this means that developers working on building GPTs and using the API should encounter less issues (like being unable to save GPT drafts).

But it could also mean a temporary decrease in new users of GPTs since they are only available to Plus subscribers.

Featured image: Robert Way/Shutterstock

