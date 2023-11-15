OpenAI Pauses New ChatGPT Plus Subscriptions Due To Surge In Demand

According to a recent post on X by OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, the recent surge in usage following the DevDay developers conference has led to capacity challenges, resulting in the decision to pause ChatGPT Plus signups.

we are pausing new ChatGPT Plus sign-ups for a bit 🙁 the surge in usage post devday has exceeded our capacity and we want to make sure everyone has a great experience. you can still sign-up to be notified within the app when subs reopen. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 15, 2023

To ensure a high-quality user experience for existing users, ChatGPT Plus subscriptions offering features like the new GPT-4 Turbo and custom GPTs – will be temporarily halted. Interested users can get notifications via a waitlist.

Following the introduction of GPTs, developers and companies have built GPTs for a wide variety of purposes, such as graphic design from Canva.

Search marketers already subscribed to ChatGPT Plus can try GPTs for helpful content assessment and learning SEO.

Two SEO GPTs I've created for assessment + learning 👀👇 1. Content Helpfulness and Quality SEO Analyzer: Assess a page content helpfulness, relevance, and quality for your targeted query based on Google's guidelines vs your competitors and get tips: https://t.co/LsoP2UhF4N pic.twitter.com/O77MHiqwOq — Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) November 12, 2023

2. The https://t.co/IFmKxxVDpW SEO Teacher: A friendly SEO expert teacher who will help you to learn SEO using reliable https://t.co/sCZ03C7fzq resources: https://t.co/UrMPUYwblH I hope they're helpful 🙌🤩 PS: Love how GPT opens up to SO much opportunity 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yqKozcZTDc — Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) November 12, 2023

There are also GPTs for analyze Google Search Console data.

oh wow. I think this GPT works. Export data from GSC comparing keyword rankings before and after an update and upload it to ChatGPT and it will spit out this scatter plot for you. It's an easy way to see if most of your keyword declined or improved. This site was impacted by… pic.twitter.com/wFGSnonqoZ — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) November 9, 2023

And GPTs that will let you chat with analytics data from 20 platforms including Google Ads, GA4, and Facebook.

Google search has indexed over 300 public GPTs.

The decision to pause new ChatGPT signups follows a week where OpenAI services – including ChatGPT and the API – experienced a series of outages related to high-demand and DDoS attacks.

Ideally, this means that developers working on building GPTs and using the API should encounter less issues (like being unable to save GPT drafts).

But it could also mean a temporary decrease in new users of GPTs since they are only available to Plus subscribers.

Featured image: Robert Way/Shutterstock