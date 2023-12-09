Try it for free
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Generative AI

OpenAI Investigates ‘Lazy’ GPT-4 Complaints On Google Reviews, X

Is GPT-4 performance declining? Explore OpenAI's insights on training chat models and response to complaints shared on Google Reviews and X.

  • OpenAI confirmed it was investigating reports of GPT-4 performance degradation via @ChatGPTapp on X.
  • The company also explained the complexities of training chat models and its impact on AI behavior.
  • Google Reviews highlighted mixed experiences with GPT-4, account issues, and an allegedly volatile work environment.
OpenAI Investigates ‘Lazy’ GPT-4 Complaints On Google Reviews, X

OpenAI, the company that launched ChatGPT a little over a year ago, has recently taken to social media to address concerns regarding the “lazy” performance of GPT-4 on social media and Google Reviews.

OpenAI Investigates &#8216;Lazy&#8217; GPT-4 Complaints On Google Reviews, XScreenshot from X, December 2023

This move comes after growing user feedback online, which even includes a one-star Google Review on the company’s Google Business Profile.

OpenAI Gives Insight Into Training Chat Models, Performance Evaluations, And A/B Testing

OpenAI, through its @ChatGPTapp Twitter account, detailed the complexities involved in training chat models.

chatgpt openai a/b testingScreenshot from X, December 2023

The organization highlighted that the process is not a “clean industrial process” and that variations in training runs can lead to noticeable differences in the AI’s personality, creative style, and political bias.

Thorough AI model testing includes offline evaluation metrics and online A/B tests. The final decision to release a new model is based on a data-driven approach to improve the “real” user experience.

OpenAI’s Google Review Score Affected By GPT-4 Performance, Billing Issues

This explanation comes after weeks of user feedback about GPT-4 becoming worse on social media networks like X.

Complaints also appeared in OpenAI’s community forums.

openai community forums gpt-4 user feedbackScreenshot from OpenAI, December 2023

The experience led one user to leave a one-star rating for OpenAI via Google Reviews.

In addition to GPT-4 performance “degeneration” and lack of intelligence, some Google Reviews pointed out billing and customer support issues.

openai google reviews star rating Screenshot from Google Reviews, December 2023

Interestingly, the Google review with the most likes from five years ago aligns with recent rumors about a volatile workplace, alleging that OpenAI is a “Cutthroat environment. Not friendly. Toxic workers.”

google review for openai toxic workersScreenshot from Google Reviews, December 2023

Reviews voted the most helpful on Glassdoor about OpenAI suggested that employee frustration and product development issues stem from the company’s shift in focus on profits.

openai employee review on glassdoorScreenshot from Glassdoor, December 2023
openai employee reviewsScreenshot from Glassdoor, December 2023

This incident provides a unique outlook on how customer and employee experiences can impact any business through various reviews and ratings platforms.

openai inc google business profile local serps google reviewsScreenshot from Google, December 2023

Google SGE Highlights Positive Google Reviews

In addition to occasional complaints, Google reviewers acknowledged the revolutionary impact of OpenAI’s technology on various fields.

The most positive review mentions about the company appear in Google SGE (Search Generative Experience).

Google SGE response on OpenAIScreenshot from Google SGE, December 2023

Conclusion

OpenAI’s recent insights into training chat models and response to public feedback about GPT-4 performance illustrate AI technology’s dynamic and evolving nature and its impact on those who depend on the AI platform.

As AI advances, professionals in these fields must remain agile, informed, and responsive to technological developments and the public’s reception of these advancements.

Featured image: Tada Images/Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Kristi Hines kristhines.com

Kristi Hines is an Associate News Editor covering the latest news in AI, search, and social media for Search Engine ...

OpenAI Investigates ‘Lazy’ GPT-4 Complaints On Google Reviews, X

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement