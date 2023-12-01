GPT Store To Launch Next Year, ChatGPT Updates Coming Soon

In an email to GPT builders, OpenAI shared that the GPT Store, a highly anticipated venture in the realm of generative AI technologies, is set for launch early next year.

Along with this announcement, the company revealed several enhancements to the GPT Builder tools.

A notable improvement in the GPT Builder is overhauling its configuration interface.

This update is expected to streamline the user experience, making AI tools more accessible and easier to integrate into various marketing tactics.

Addressing the crucial aspect of data handling, OpenAI has modified the file handling feature within the Code Interpreter.

In response to privacy and ease-of-use concerns, the ability to download uploaded files is now disabled by default, with additional guidance provided for users.

This change will be vital for marketing and SEO professionals handling sensitive data in custom GPTs.

Further improvements include introducing one-click testing and debugging messages in the GPT Builder preview mode to enhance the development experience.

The ability to work with multiple domains in Actions expands the possibilities for more innovative uses of GPTs throughout business operations.

OpenAI also noted plans to roll out “great updates” to ChatGPT soon.

