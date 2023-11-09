Custom GPTs Now Available For All ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise Subscribers

OpenAI has ushered in a new era of artificial intelligence by launching custom GPTs for ChatGPT+ subscribers. This latest development empowers users to personalize their AI experience, crafting ChatGPT to perform specific functions suited to individual needs and preferences.

GPTs are now live for all ChatGPT+ subscribers! — Sam Altman (@sama) November 9, 2023

The allure of GPTs lies in their adaptability and ease of creation. Users can now build GPTs tailored to tasks as diverse as teaching, gaming, or creative design without any coding knowledge. This initiative could revolutionize how AI is utilized in everyday activities, enabling even those without technical backgrounds to benefit from AI’s advancements.

Currently available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, this feature offers a glimpse into a future where AI customization is commonplace. The initiative also includes a selection of example GPTs, such as integrations with Canva and Zapier AI Actions, showcasing the practical applications of these personalized digital assistants.

In tandem with the creation of GPTs, OpenAI is preparing to launch the GPT Store, a platform where users can share their GPTs with the public. This marketplace will not only foster a community of AI creators but also provide an opportunity for developers to monetize their innovative GPTs. The store will feature a variety of categories, spotlighting GPTs that excel in utility and creativity.

OpenAI has placed a strong emphasis on privacy and safety in the rollout of GPTs. User interactions with GPTs remain private, and stringent policies are in place to prevent the creation and distribution of GPTs that could engage in or promote harmful activities. Additionally, OpenAI has introduced verification processes for GPT builders, enhancing the platform’s security and trustworthiness.

The vision for GPTs extends into the realm of ‘agents,’ sophisticated AI systems capable of carrying out tasks in the real world. OpenAI approaches this future cautiously, recognizing the importance of technical precision, safety considerations, and the societal implications of such advancements.

For businesses, the new GPTs introduced at DevDay offer the possibility to develop AI tools for specific company needs, with early adopters already utilizing them for a range of internal functions. Developers have the added capability to integrate GPTs with external data and systems through APIs, further extending the utility of these AI models.

