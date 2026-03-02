Why SEO Now Depends on Citation-Worthy Content [Webinar]

How Content Marketing Drives Visibility in AI Search

How do you get your content to be the kind that LLMs recognize, reference, and recommend?

AI-powered search experiences like ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and Google AI Overviews are changing how people discover brands and content. Instead of blue links on a results page, these systems generate answers that selectively cite the brands and sources they trust.

This shift is creating both opportunities and risks for many marketers…

Traditional SEO still very much matters, but visibility now depends increasingly on how your brand and content are mentioned, cited, and understood across the entire web.

The brands showing up in AI-generated answers aren’t just optimizing for keywords. They’re building content ecosystems that signal expertise and earn citations.

This session breaks down how large language models retrieve and evaluate information, and what that means for your SEO and content strategy. Ryan Law, Director of Content at Ahrefs, is sharing his practical, content-first framework that focuses on sustainable strategies to support both SEO and AI visibility.

What You’ll Learn

How LLMs retrieve, evaluate, and select sources, and what makes content “citable”

Which content formats (research, educational content, comparison pages, expert contributions) get cited most often

How to audit your brand for topic and entity gaps limiting your AI visibility

How off site mentions and authority signals influence AI citations

Why Attend?

This webinar provides a clear path for evolving your content strategy to meet the demands of AI driven discovery. You will leave with practical guidance for creating content that earns trust, supports traditional SEO, and increases the likelihood of being surfaced in AI search.

