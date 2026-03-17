Vibe Coding Plugins? Validate With Official WordPress Plugin Checker

Vibe coding WordPress plugins with AI can raise concerns about whether a plugin follows best practices for compatibility and security. WordPress.org’s Plugin Check Plugin offers a solution for those who wish to check whether a plugin conforms to the official standards. The latest version can now connect to AI.

The plugin is developed by WordPress.org, and it’s meant as a tool for plugin authors to test their own plugins with similar kinds of tests used by the official WordPress plugin repository, which can also help speed up the process of getting accepted into the repository.

According to the official plugin description:

“Plugin Check is a tool for testing whether your plugin meets the required standards for the WordPress.org plugin directory. With this plugin you will be able to run most of the checks used for new submissions, and check if your plugin meets the requirements. Additionally, the tool flags violations or concerns around plugin development best practices, from basic requirements like correct usage of internationalization functions to accessibility, performance, and security best practices.”

The Plugin Check Plugin also has a Plug Namer feature that will check if a plugin’s name is similar to another plugin, if it may violate a trademark, complies with WordPress naming guidelines, and if the plugin name is too generic or broad.

The latest version of the plugin is version 1.9.0 and it adds the following new features:

Supports the new WordPress 7.0 AI connectors so that the plugin can work with the WordPress AI infrastructure

Updated block compatibility check for WordPress 7.0.

Checks for external URLs in top-level admin menus to avoid admin issues.

This latest version also contains additional tweaks, enhancements, and improvements.

User reviews share positive experiences:

“This plugin helped me identify areas of my plugin that I thought I had taken care of. When developing my first plugin. I learned a lot through the feedback given and was able to re-run and eventually remove of all errors.” “Useful tool for catching issues early. If you’re serious about plugin development, this is a must-have.”

Download the official WordPress Plugin Checker Tool here:

Plugin Check (PCP) By WordPress.org