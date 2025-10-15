How Leaders Are Using AI Search to Drive Growth [Webinar]

Turn Data Into an Actionable AI Search Strategy

AI search is transforming consumer behavior faster than any shift in the past 20 years. Many teams are chasing visibility, but few understand what the data actually means for their business or how to act on it.

Join Mark Traphagen, VP of Product Marketing and Training at seoClarity, and Tania German, VP of Marketing at seoClarity, for a live webinar designed for SEOs, digital leaders, and executives. You’ll learn how to interpret AI search data and apply it to your strategy to drive real business results.

What You’ll Learn

Why consumer discovery is changing so rapidly.

How visibility drives revenue with Instant Checkout in ChatGPT .

. What Google’s AI Overviews and AI Mode mean for your brand’s presence.

Tactics to improve mentions , citations, and visibility on AI search engines.

Save Your Spot

Why Attend

This webinar gives you the clarity and measurement framework needed to confidently answer, “What’s our AI search strategy?” Walk away with a playbook you can use to lead your organization through the AI search shift successfully.

Register now to secure your seat and get a clear, data-backed framework for AI search strategy.

🛑 Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send the full recording.