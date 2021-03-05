Twitter Announces Super Follows and Communities & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Greg Finn, Jess Budde & Mark Saltarelli break down the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

If you are unable to listen on Spotify, check out the video version of this week’s episode on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Twitter recently announced two new additions coming to their platform: Super Follows – a way for users to create content specifically for followers who pay for access to this content, along with Communities – a way for users to join groups based on their interests.

Super Follows will allow paying followers to access gated content from their favorite users. This can include bonus tweets, a badge indicating that they are supporting the particular creator, newsletter subscriptions, and more.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Twitter’s upcoming new feature, Communities, appears to be akin to Facebook Groups. Users will be able to create and join groups based on topics that interest them. These communities will allow users to see more relevant tweets to those specific topics.

There is no set timeline for when these two features will be released.

Instagram’s latest update means creators can go live with up to three other users! Called Live Rooms, this new capability offers expanded opportunities for creators that want to collaborate with more than one other user at a time.

Monetization features in Live Rooms include badge purchases during streams, shopping functionality, and fundraising.

Live Rooms give hosts a way to boost their reach, too, as followers of all participants will be notified when a Room goes live. The feature is rolling out globally.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Google announced last year that they were removing support for third-party cookies. With this, concerns of Google adding tracking features to their own products arose.

Google’s David Temkin reassured us in a recent blog post that Google would not be adding any tracking features that would track individuals as they browse the internet, nor would they have any sort of additional problematic tracking added within their products.

Take of the Week

In this week’s take of the week segment, Julie F. Bacchini lays down the law on the fallacy that paid search generates demand.

I have said for years and years that paid search CAPTURES demand, it DOES NOT GENERATE it.#ppcchat https://t.co/VpQoRetH5t — Julie F Bacchini (@NeptuneMoon) March 2, 2021

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

ICYMI

Next, in our ICYMI segment, Reddit users compiled advice on how to come up with top-notch, “blistering” creative.

Then we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who is ready to see all the good that Ginny Marvin brings to the Google Ads team?

What cool things can we do with Twitter’s newsletter feature?

Where can I drop my next rap track?

When is the Table of Contents block coming to WordPress Gutenburg?

Why does Airbnb think that “performance marketing” isn’t necessary?

How much did Semrush spend last year?

Check out the Marketing O’Clock site to subscribe to the show (and our newsletter!) to read all the articles featured on this week’s show!

Featured Image Credit: Samantha Hanson