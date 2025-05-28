The Overlooked Traffic Drop Caused by AI Overviews [Webinar]

If your rankings are stable but your clicks are fading, AI Overviews could be the reason.

These AI-powered summaries now show up on nearly half of Google searches. While they aim to help users, they may be shifting attention away from your site.

The problem is not just visibility. It is visibility without engagement. And the only way to fix it is to know exactly where the drop is happening.

That is what this session is designed to do.

AIO Hurting Traffic? How To Identify True Loss With GA4, GSC and Rank Tracking

Live on June 11, 2025 | Sponsored by STAT SA

Join us for a tactical webinar that breaks down how to track, measure, and respond to traffic loss caused by AI Overviews. You will explore how to use GA4, GSC and rank tracking to separate what has changed and what still works.

What you will take away from this session

✅ A method for separating AIO traffic from traditional organic clicks.

✅ A clear process for identifying traffic loss that is often hidden.

✅ Steps to update your SEO strategy based on your actual data.

✅ A framework to turn assumptions into insights you can act on.

Tom Capper, Senior Search Scientist at STAT SA, will guide you through the same tools and techniques used by leading SEO teams to evaluate AIO impact and protect long-term search performance.

This is not about guesswork. This is about clarity. If your site is losing visibility in subtle ways, now is the time to find out why and what to do next.

Can’t make it live

Register anyway, and we will send you the full recording to watch on your own schedule.