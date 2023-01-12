  1. SEJ
Topic Clustering: How To Upgrade Your Keyword Research & Boost Search Results [Webinar]

Ready to start building a better keyword universe for your content marketing efforts? Join this webinar and learn more about topic clustering.

Do you build your content marketing and SEO strategies around individual keywords? If so, you’re not alone.

It’s common for marketers to target individual keywords when creating and optimizing content.

But what if there’s a better way? 

As it turns out, there’s an even more powerful way to do your keyword research – topic clusters.

By targeting topic clusters in your keyword research, you can easily build a powerful collection of relevant, associated keywords.

You’ll see your website traffic grow with increased results from not only the specific keywords you want to target but also their stemming terms and related terms that people are searching for.

So, how can you implement the topic cluster approach into your SEO strategy?

Join our upcoming webinar and learn how you can supercharge your keyword research through topic clustering.

You’ll Learn:

  • Why you should consider topic clustering as a better approach in your content marketing strategy.
  • How topic clustering reveals hidden keywords you may not have considered.
  • How to improve your current keyword research through topic clustering.
In this live session, Dave Snyder, CEO and Founder, and Liz Groth, Partner Development Manager at Copypress, will talk through how this method can improve your search results.

Join us as we present practical, real-world examples of keyword research results compared to using more advanced topic research.

