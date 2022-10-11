The Top 19 Tools For Managing Social Media Accounts

Social media has become a massive part of brand marketing strategy. And managing multiple accounts can be pretty overwhelming.

How do you stay organized? What tools should you use to manage social media accounts?

Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, have evolved into a significant source of information for millions of people around the globe.

As such, they play a crucial role in shaping public opinion.

In addition, these platforms also provide businesses with powerful marketing opportunities to connect with and grow their audience.

Since scheduling posts and analyzing social media insights is now a must for any content strategy, it’s vital to equip yourself with the right tools.

So now, let’s break down the top tools for social media management:

MeetEdgar is fun and easy to use. You can pick topics like recipes, humor, or questions and schedule these types of subjects to publish on any day you want.

If you ever get into a content lull with social media, which everybody does, MeetEdgar is an excellent solution.

MeetEdgar will add a bit more fun to your social media calendar. It only publishes content that Edgar thinks is worthy of engagement.

One of the best features of MeetEdgar is that once your favorite topics are defined and scheduled, Edgar ensures the content will never run out, so you don’t have to refill or pick new topics constantly. Instead, Edgar does it for you.

Once everything from a topic has been published, Edgar starts to reshare old content that people may have missed the first time around.

So, considering the limited amount of organic reach on social media, resharing content gives it another chance for engagement.

Pricing Tiers: Free trial, then $29.91 or $49.58 monthly.

Post Planner is one of my personal favorite social media content tools. To see what types of content are shared around a specific subject or person, search by:

Topic.

Trend.

Keyword.

Hashtag.

Facebook.

Twitter handle.

Search their recommended feeds based on industry and interests and explore new content ideas.

The tool will also give each piece of content a performance engagement ranking. Based on Post Planner’s custom algorithms, this ranking helps determine whether a post is worth sharing.

Post Planner can determine such ratings by reviewing past performance and predicting future engagement specific to your audience. You also get a scheduling calendar with Post Planner. And it has numerous pricing tiers for any budget.

Pricing Tiers: $6, $19, $39, $79, or $349 monthly, with a discount when paid yearly.

Agorapulse has numerous products, such as kits for social media publishing, social media inbox management, and social media monitoring.

In addition, it has options for multiple levels of integration and tools to help a brand manage and analyze its social media accounts.

Pricing Tiers: Initial free account, then $79 or $199 monthly. It also offers custom packages at the enterprise level and a free trial.

Sprout Social is one of the best social media management tools. More than 30,000 companies, like Glassdoor and Shopify, trust Sprout for:

Social media scheduling.

Engagement reports.

Analytics.

Brand monitoring.

Whether you’re a small business focusing on a few social media networks, an agency managing multiple brands, or an enterprise company needing it all, Sprout Social will help you save time and accomplish your daily social media tactics.

Pricing Tiers: Free 30-day trial, and then it’s on to a monthly plan of $99, $169, or $279.

Hootsuite allows you to connect, monitor, and schedule posts for numerous social networks. This tool is fantastic and offers an array of social media features.

This platform can integrate over 150 apps into your social media strategy.

In addition, the platform is available in six languages if you have an international team and following.

Pricing Tiers: 30-day free trial, then $49 or $179 monthly. If you’d like enterprise management, you’ll need to request a demo to grant access to Hootsuite’s custom solutions.

Sensible understands the ever-changing world of social media and aims to stay on top of trends and insights to help brands thrive.

It also recognizes the importance of authentic storytelling and offers opportunities to optimize your profiles across multiple platforms. It is also a Meta business partner.

In addition, Sendible highlights its customer service.

Pricing Tiers: Free 14-day trial, then $29, $89, $199, $399 monthly. You can save by paying yearly.

When it comes to social media tools for Pinterest, there aren’t a lot of options. But there is Tailwind.

Tailwind provides data for both Pinterest and Instagram, the two image-based social media networks.

Once you have the tool, you’ll be able to track when someone pins an image from your website or engages with an Instagram post.

In addition, it lets you generate hashtag data, monitor brand mentions across the two social sites, and more.

You can start a free trial to see if this social media measurement tool is right for your Pinterest and Instagram accounts.

Pricing Tiers: $9.99, $19.99, and $39.99 monthly. It also offers a free version so you can test its tools.

Buffer is a famous social media tool. You can share content and schedule posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Google Plus with one easy click.

Buffer allows you to stagger content throughout the day so that your social media feeds are consistently updated. Plus, you can schedule ahead of time, which is handy.

Also, you can use Pablo Image Creator to create custom graphics. And you can review analytics about engagement and reach of your posts.

If you own or work for a registered nonprofit organization, you must look into Buffer. It offers all registered nonprofit organizations a 50% discount (on what is already competitive pricing).

Pricing Tiers: Free, $6, $12, or $120 monthly. It also offers yearly discounts and a 14-day free trial.

Crowdfire is a super cool app. It’s designed to help drive traffic to your website and landing pages while increasing social engagement.

Crowdfire will make recommendations designed to help improve your social media strategy. Here’s how:

Crowdfire connects to your social networks and begins to get to know your brand.

Then, Crowdfire takes you through a few quick daily tasks that are personalized to your goals.

Finally, it begins to create and find content that your audience will love and posts for you once you give it the thumbs up.

Pricing Tiers: Free or $9.99, $49.99, or $99.99 monthly.

MavSocial is for brands with multiple locations. This platform helps you consolidate management all in one place while offering tools to take your brand to the next level.

You can manage publishing, engagement, reviews, and advertising for your locations at MavSocial. It also uses two-step verification and AI Image Recognition tools to secure the platform.

Pricing Tiers: 14-day free trial and then $78, $199, and $499 monthly.

Later helps brands get full coverage through auto-publishing, hashtag suggestions, and insights for the best times to post.

It also has options for brands to add Linkin.bio so customers can quickly check out your website.

Pricing Tiers: $18, $40, and $80 monthly. It also has a free plan; you can save by paying yearly.

Manage multiple Twitter profiles? This is the perfect Twitter tool for you!

The dashboard may remind you of Hootsuite, but it’s different and customized just for your Twitter needs. TweetDeck:

Organizes your Twitter account by building collections, filing lists, searches, activity, and more.

by building collections, filing lists, searches, activity, and more. Tracks topics, events, and hashtags to help brand monitor and stay in the know of trending conversations.

to help brand monitor and stay in the know of trending conversations. Manages multiple Twitter accounts and lets you tweet, monitor, and follow from one dashboard. In addition, TweetDeck completely removes the hassle of logging in and out.

SOCi is another excellent scheduling tool for social media. However, it offers something slightly different than the normal Hootsuite and Sprout Social plans.

If Post Planner and Sprout Social combined, the result would be named SOCi.

One of the best parts of SOCi is the Content Center. This is where SOCi scores the social web with its unique algorithms to tell you what social content is engaging and what’s not.

SOCi then provides a numerical score and recommendations to you on what to post, similar to Post Planner.

In addition to content ideas and scheduling, it also socially provides review and reputation management, lead generation, reporting, and more.

Pricing Tiers: Unfortunately, SOCi doesn’t offer pricing details to the public. You’ll have to schedule a demo and discuss your exact needs to get a custom quote.

I’m a bit biased here as I work for the company, but Semrush is one of those one-stop-shop tools that recently improved its social portion.

Its emphasis is on keyword research and SEO. Still, the tool has over 55 features for content marketers, link builders, social media marketers, and every digital marketing role.

In addition, Semrush has numerous SEO, content, social media, competitive research tools, and an agency growth kit.

Pricing Tiers: $119.95, $229.95.95, or $449 monthly. Discounted rates are available for yearly plans.

Ecommerce businesses and Instagram users will love Foursixty. This tool is designed just for retailers who want to share user-generated content from Instagram on their websites to help increase sales and monitor their brand.

The idea behind Foursixty is to showcase a company’s products by featuring Instagram posts that users share and tag about the company.

The product display from Instagram can be customized and displayed across shopping pages, email newsletters, and just about anywhere you can embed code.

Seeing these Instagram posts help encourage shoppers to add additional items to their cart and follow along on Instagram.

Aside from the UGC angle and sales increase, Foursixty also lets you schedule Instagram posts from the platform.

Pricing Tiers: There’s a 21-day free trial, and then $50, $300, or $500 monthly.

This is a tool every social media manager should have.

Regardless of what scheduling tool you use, this is a tool you’ll want to log into daily to access everything you need to know about your social profiles.

With Emplifi, you get real-time insights for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

In addition, you can track engagement, share reports, and see social advertisement results on one platform.

But this social media tool does more than measure analytics. You can generate reports to compare the performance on social media profiles or industries, which means you can track your competitors and the industry’s social performance.

What an incredible opportunity to one-up your social competitors!

Pricing Tiers: You can request a free trial or book a demo to uncover options for pricing.

Need to know how your Twitter or Facebook account measures up?

Brandwatch offers everything you need to know about performance and engagement for multiple social platforms.

Pricing Tiers: Book a meeting here to get information on pricing.

Finding it difficult to find people to collab with? BuzzSumo is the perfect place to connect with the right influencers for your brand.

BuzzSumo can help you:

Find influencers.

Assess the best ones per platform.

Manage notifications for when they post.

Consolidate and download analytics.

Another bonus? You can search for key influencers by topic and start following them directly inside BuzzSumo.

Once you have followed a few key influencers, you can see what content and topics they share most often and the domains they share.

See what’s happening here? You can follow and see influencer and competitor data within the tool.

Pricing Tiers: Free 30-day trial, then $99, $179, or $299 monthly. You can also have them bill annually at a discount.

Bitly is a must. Not every tool allows you to shorten your ugly URLs, but Bit.ly does, and it has done so for over 30 billion links so far.

With multiple social media networks, you will want a unique tracking parameter on each URL, not one that the social media users will see.

Bit.ly allows you to shorten, customize, and track URLs, making lengthy coded URLs into neat, pretty little URLs.

Pricing Tiers: Free initial account and then $8, $29, or $199 monthly. It also offers custom plans and a yearly discount.

Final Thoughts

Social media has become an integral part of modern communication. And if you want to use it effectively, you need the right tools.

Many apps and services can help you manage and analyze your accounts.

Now, it’s time to take a deeper look into the platforms I’ve mentioned so you can alleviate some of the heavier aspects of social media management.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock