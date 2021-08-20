45 Top Digital Marketing Blogs That Accept Guest Posts

Do you want to build yourself a name in the digital marketing industry but don’t know where to start?

Guest posting is a legit way to get yourself recognized. Besides, there’s no shortage of digital marketing blogs specializing in any topic you’re interested in.

If you’re producing quality content, your chances of becoming a published author are pretty high.

With that said, beginners in guest blogging don’t always know where to pitch their contributions.

If you’re one of them, here’s the list of the top 45 digital marketing blogs that accept guest posts. But first, let’s figure out how to write a winning pitch.

How to Make Your Pitch Truly Irresistible

You might think you have everything it takes to win the editor’s heart. But the truth is that they get dozens of requests similar to yours in one day.

You don’t want your message to get sent to the Trash folder.

What you need to stand out is a good pitch. Here are a few tips on how to create one.

Personalize on All Possible Levels

What does personalization mean to you?

Mentioning the name of the addressee is probably the first thing that pops into your head. However, you need to do far more than just call the editor by name.

Before sending your pitch, make sure you have the right contacts. Even if you get the editor’s email directly from the blog’s website, I still recommend double-checking it on LinkedIn.

Speaking about LinkedIn, while you’re visiting the editor’s account, check out their activity: Read their most recent posts, learn about their interests.

See how you can make your pitch more relevant to that individual.

Do Your Homework

Editors receive dozens of guest post requests a day, and a lot of them are completely out there — they’re irrelevant, too vague, etc.

You need to do a little investigation and dig deeper into the blog to find a topic that would captivate the editor’s attention.

Start by reading the guidelines carefully and picking the topic ideas intertwined with the blog’s most recent posts. While you’re at it, check whether your expertise fits the blog’s requirements.

Another great trick is a content gap analysis to missing content and holes in the blog’s existing arsenal.

You can do a quick content gap analysis via Ahrefs. Research the competitors of the website you want to contribute to, browse and compare the keywords all of them rank for.

Next, select the keywords that competitors rank for and the blog doesn’t, and pitch related topics to the editor.

In the example below, you can see that Moz doesn’t rank well for some of the keywords which Semrush and Ahrefs use more frequently:

Use the results of this analysis to create a more convincing pitch by telling the editor precisely how and why your contribution will make their blog better.

Always Add a Few Different Topics

A good rule of thumb is to always offer at least two or three topics related to the blog’s subject matter. This way, you can prove you’ve done some digging and increase the chances the editor will single out your pitch among the myriad of others.

Don’t forget to ask the editor for their topic recommendations, as well. After all, no one knows the blog better.

Attach Your Portfolio

Show the editor what you bring to the table by including a link to your portfolio, or at least a few relevant examples of your work.

Now, it’s possible that you’re just starting your copywriting career and don’t have the list of published guest posts to flaunt.

If this is the case, give a personal blog a try. It’s a great opportunity to expand your writing portfolio and showcase your expertise.

What’s the Best Way to Connect With an Editor?

Your best bet is to connect with an editor via social networks, hands down.

Start by liking, commenting, and sharing their posts. Meanwhile, keep an eye on the topics they cover – it will give you a hint at what the editor might expect from you.

If you don’t know where to look for an editor to connect with, try searching for groups on social networks. For instance, you can join the B2B Bloggers Boost Group on Facebook.

45 Blogs That Accept Guest Posts About Digital Marketing

Which top-notch digital marketing blogs accept guest post contributions?

Here, you’ll learn about the nature of these blogs, the topics they cover, and the guidelines to follow if you’re interested in writing for them.

1. Woorise

What They Want

They’re looking for posts that cover exciting and practical angles of lead generation and digital marketing.

Hint

Check their previous posts carefully to avoid pitching topics that they’ve already published. Also, don’t forget to read their guidelines to avoid rejection and wasting your time.

2. OnCrawl

What They Want

These bloggers write about technical SEO like crawl budgets and site speed optimization. If you know a thing or two in technical SEO, this is a great place to pitch your post.

Hint

Rebecca Barbel will be the right person to talk about a guest post contribution. Learn about their guidelines here.

3. SingleGrain

What They Want

SingleGrain is one of the best picks if you’re interested in writing on the following topics:

SEO and search engine marketing.

PPC advertising.

Paid social advertising and social media marketing.

Content marketing.

Sales funnel and conversion optimization.

Amazon advertising.

Ecommerce.

The company’s blog also contains plenty of comparison and tool vs. tool articles, as well as expert round-ups.

Hint

You can get familiar with SingleGrain’s writing guidelines here.

Note: It can take a few months to get featured on this blog since it is extremely popular among guest contributors.

4. Semrush

What They Want

Semrush is a comprehensive toolkit for digital marketers, but they also have a popular blog where they (and many of their guest authors) write about search, PPC, digital PR, and everything digital marketing.

Semrush has pretty strict editorial guidelines, which is convenient since you don’t have to wait for clarifications to start working on a post.

With that said, Semrush made some changes to its guest blogging policy last year. Now, it only posts a hand-picked selection of expert contributions. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t get in if you have a fresh perspective to offer.

Hint

Semrush is quite picky about the posts they accept to the blog, so I would recommend connecting with their blog editor before sending your pitch.

5. Moz

What They Want

As one of the most popular blogs in digital marketing, Moz prefers original content with a unique perspective and obvious value to the reader.

That’s why they favor how-tos, research, and case studies.

Hint

If you have enough resources, then research will be your winning horse.

6. Business 2 Community

What They Want

Business 2 Community likes things that are newsworthy. For instance, your thoughts on a new Twitter feature or an update to Facebook Ads.

Hint

You can check out the site’s guest post guidelines here.

They always ask prospects to share previous samples of your work, so be ready to provide a portfolio.

7. Serpstat

What They Want

Serpstat is growing its community, so they will be interested in materials that will help them connect with other influencers.

Posts with quotes from experts will be favored here.

Hint

For your collaboration to be mutually beneficial, you’ll have to be willing to give something in return.

For example, help with their social media and pay attention to what they share.

Only after that connection will it make sense to start pitching.

Also, don’t forget to check their blog’s guidelines.

8. HubSpot

What They Want

HubSpot has four blogs you can contribute to: Marketing, Sales, Service, and Website.

For each of these subjects, the resource accepts the following post types:

Experiments.

Analytical posts.

Canonical posts (in-depth guides).

Visuals (infographics, data graphs).

You can find their extended blogging guidelines here.

Hint

HubSpot is a difficult place to get into, even if you have an outstanding portfolio.

I would recommend sharing and commenting on editorial articles from the blog. It’s also a great idea to link to one of HubSpot’s latest articles in your guest post.

If you’re looking for connections, Meg Prater is the person you need.

9. Blogging Wizard

What They Want

Guides and how-tos should work.

For example, topics like “How to speed up your SEO with PPC” can often be seen there.

Hint

Adam Connell will be the right person to talk about your next guest contribution.

10. Ahrefs

What They Want

Ahrefs has a popular blog, so they are selective about what they publish. That means 100% original copy, unique strategies, and practical angles.

If you’re a fan of the tool, your chances of being accepted are even higher.

Hint

Cold pitching won’t likely get you a spot on their editorial calendar.

With a blog like this, you’ll have to build a relationship first, starting with commenting, running discussions on their Facebook group – Ahrefs Insider.

11. Mention

What They Want

Mention is a social listening and brand monitoring tool. Its blog touches upon various digital marketing topics, but the main focus is on trends and social media.

You can find a lot of info in their guest posting guidelines.

Hint

Instead of writing to a generic email, you can connect with Mention’s editor directly on Twitter or LinkedIn.

12. Advanced Web Ranking

What They Want

Advanced Web Ranking is a rank tracking solution. Naturally, its blog is filled with guides, listicles, and expert round-ups on the latest SEO trends.

Hint

AWR loves fresh data, so fill your posts with screenshots, infographics, and other visual aids. If you have a success story to tell, your contribution will be much appreciated.

For guest posts, you can contact Eugen Oprea, who’s a content manager there.

13. Jeff Bullas’s Blog

What They Want

Jeff Bullas is interested in 100% original material that won’t involve any self-promotion.

Also, in the guidelines, they recommend pitching a minimum of three topics.

This increases the odds that you’ll be accepted because there are more chances they will like one of your ideas.

Hint

To stand out and increase your chances of receiving a response of, “Yes, we’re interested in your topic,” I recommend brainstorming creative titles.

For instance, one of their posts is titled “How To Jazz Up Your Emails With Rich Media (Inspiration From Brands That Are Nailing It).”

14. Shane Barker

What They Want

Shane Barker’s blog is about digital marketing, with a focus on SEO and influencer marketing. If written well, a post on anything around these topics should be a good fit.

Hint

Barker does regular roundups, and this might be your chance to get in.

For extra guest post information, check the website’s guidelines.

15. BuzzSumo

What They Want

BuzzSumo specializes in content marketing, but you can try to squeeze in with an intersection between content marketing and SEO.

Video marketing and Digital PR is also a working topic.

Hint

Louise Linehan is a content manager at BuzzSumo, so she’s the best person to learn more about guest contributions from.

BuzzSumo contains quite a few articles with success stories. If you have one to tell, definitely go for it.

16. Einstein Marketer

What They Want

The key topics in this blog are SEO and SMM, and how they work together. SEO for WordPress will also be a good fit.

The blog’s guidelines are here.

Hint

Try sending your pitch directly to Josh Barney.

17. Pitchbox

What They Want

As a tool for outreach, Pitchbox writes about link building and outreach tactics.

Hint

Pitchbox is interested in link building, so you’ll have to find a new angle for this old topic.

Also, they really care about the quality of the writing, so don’t bother pitching anything that isn’t really exciting.

18.Rank Ranger

What They Want

Rank Ranger is an SEO solution helping businesses grow organic traffic and monitor their ranking in SERPs.

The website’s blog is filled with useful SEO insights, expert round-ups, statistics, and guides. If you have something to contribute in that area, this is your chance.

Hint

You can include a permanent do-follow link to your website or a social media account, which is an awesome professional growth opportunity.

In general, Rank Ranger accepts guest posts about SEO, web optimization, and online marketing, but make sure you check the guidelines before sending a pitch.

19. Wordable.io

What They Want

Wordable.io is a content marketing tool helping brands upload posts to any website in bulk without having to spend too much time on editing.

The website accepts articles on topics including blogging, content marketing, CMS, and productivity for content marketers.

Hint

Editors at Wordable.io prefer articles supported by research and data. Your pitch will only win if you explain the novelty of your guest post and the value it will carry.

Wordable.io is open to all guest post contributions, but make sure you follow the guidelines.

20. Getresponse

What They Want

Getresponse is all about marketing automation.

If you have anything to share about email marketing, website building, and optimizing conversion funnels, it’s a perfect blog for you.

Hint

Getresponse loves real-life examples, so make sure you add plenty to your guest post. Don’t forget to add some recent studies to your article.

On average, a guest post should have 1300+ words and present in-depth research into the subject. If you have something like that to offer, submit your pitch using this link.

You can also talk to Michal Leszczynski, who’s the editor at Getresponse.

21. Mangools

What They Want

Mangools offers a powerful set of SEO tools that include keyword research, backlink and competitor analysis, and position tracking.

Try pitching them step-by-step guides and case studies.

Have your or your client’s site significantly increased organic traffic?

If the answer is yes, that’s the right story to write about for the Mangools blog.

Hint

Don’t forget to check their blog guidelines to gain a better understanding of what they’re looking for.

The best person to chat about your possible contribution will be Maros Kortis.

22. CXL

What They Want

Initially, CXL was solely about CRO topics but that time has passed.

Currently, they write about literally anything that helps businesses reach better results.

You need to remember that CXL only accepts extremely well-written content that goes over 2,000 words.

Hint

Find more details in the CXL blog guidelines.

23. Linkody

What They Want

Linkody blog is looking for posts within an SEO niche.

If SEO is your bread and butter then you should definitely consider this blog.

Also, they want quite lengthy posts that go over 2,000 words.

Hint

Learn more about Linkody contributor guidelines on this page.

Since they’re a link building tool, focusing there will help your pitch stand out.

24. Compose.ly

What They Want

Compose.ly features posts that cover all kinds of content marketing topics.

Starting from content creation and promotion and ending up with copywriting and SEO tips.

Hint

This blog allows to pitch posts that start from 1,000 words.

Here’s a link to their write for us page.

25. Website Promoter

What They Want

Website Promoter blog allows writing about quite a wide range of topics.

Don’t be afraid to pitch anything that talks about digital marketing, including growth hacking and brand management.

Hint

You contribute posts on PPC, SEO, Email Marketing, and even offline marketing topics.

Where to contribute?

Visit the “Write for us” section.

26. Adzooma

What They Want

Adzooma is an advertising platform. Companies use it to run Google, Microsoft, and Facebook ads.

If you know a thing or two in digital advertising, your contribution will be much appreciated.

Hint

If you’re running a small business, Adzooma is a great platform to give your online visibility a boost.

It’s also your chance to build authority in your industry.

Before contributing a blog post, make sure you get familiar with the guidelines.

27. Chanty

What They Want

Chanty is an Al-powered chatbot that helps you stay connected with your team and work more efficiently.

Based on their blog guidelines, you need to be ready to pitch them a topic that will be connected to communication, collaboration, or productivity.

If you’ve had a chance to improve your team’s productivity, Chanty will be the right place to tell this story.

Hint

Chanty has a separate page to send your pitches before you invest your time to write the whole post.

Pitch them 2-3 title options before you contribute.

The blog accepts articles of 1,000 to 2,000 words in length.

Pay attention to the tone of voice in already-published pieces and read the writer’s guidelines thoroughly.

You can also contact Anastasia Matveyeva directly.

28. Prowly

What They Want

Prowly is a PR software that helps you improve your brand’s media coverage.

On their blog, they write about all things related to digital PR, including tips on building media lists, writing press releases, and making inbound PR happens.

Hint

If you want to be among Prowly’s authors, start by reading the guidelines. You can also submit your pitch using the contact form on this page.

Prowly has an option to pitch your title and outline before you write, which I find very handy.

Overall, they accept articles between 1,500 and 4,000 words. It’s also recommended to do keyword research and add it to the pitch.

The guidelines page also outlines the topics which are in priority. The page gets updated, so check before you pitch.

29. Postfity

What They Want

Postfity is a social media scheduler for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The target audience is small businesses.

The primary focus here is how to do social media marketing on Facebook/ Instagram/ Twitter/ LinkedIn better – faster, cheaper, and with better results.

Hint

The blog has strict rules on what to do to get published.

Follow the step-by-step instructions on the Guest Rules Page. You have to start with pitching the title first directly to Anna.

30. DigitalNovas

What They Want

DigitalNovas is a blog that covers topics around digital marketing, SEO, or freelancing.

You are welcome to send pitches with post ideas about blogging, copywriting, content creation, content marketing, influencer marketing, and social media.

Hint

Pitch 3 to 5 ideas for posts before you write.

Follow the instructions outlined on the page Write for us.

31. Userpilot

What They Want

Userpilot helps clients to improve user adoption and engagement.

The product helps to build contextual product experiences based on conditions such as user persona or stage of the journey.

Your best bet will be any title around UX, product growth, or customer success case studies.

Hint

Go through recently published posts to understand the topics that have recently been accepted.

Contact Emilia Korczynska directly.

32. ContactPigeon

What They Want

ContactPigeon provides clients with omnichannel marketing automation tools.

The service gives ecommerce marketers access to solutions they need for customer acquisitions and retention.

Any topics related to retail, growing sales, ecommerce personalization and analytics, retargeting are points of interest for the blog.

Hint

If you have any case studies or tips on how to grow the business in fashion, travel, food, and groceries verticals – feel free to reach out using the Write for us page.

The minimum requirements are 1,000 words in length, with 1-3 links to relevant resources and examples.

33. SEO Butler

What They Want

SEO Butler provides SEO services for your marketing needs, which includes content writing, press releases, and guest posts.

The blog covers topics around search engine optimization and digital marketing.

Hint

Success stories and case studies are very popular on this blog.

To submit your guest post idea, fill in their contact form.

34. ReferralCandy

What They Want

ReferralCandy is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm that allows any ecommerce store to create a referral program.

The company customers can share a referral link with their friends, and for every new purchase, both the customer and their friend receive rewards – discounts, cash, or special gifts.

Their audience are tech-savvy ecommerce owners and entrepreneurs. If you have an appropriate topic for them, feel free to reach out.

Hint

Pitch 3-5 ideas for a future article before you write.

The pitch should include the title and an abstract that outlines the text.

Reach out to emails listed on the Guest Post Guidelines page or contact Eleanor Tay.

35. CandyBar

What They Want

CandyBar is a rewards program for store owners.

The CandyBar blog covers the loyalty program tips and tricks for small and medium-sized businesses.

If you have any case studies around bringing customers back to the stores for the second and third time, feel free to reach out.

Hint

CandyBar is a sister project to ReferralCandy, and so tips are similar. Pitch your idea before you write and reach out to Eleanor Tay.

36. Content Marketing Institute

What They Want

Content Marketing Institute is the all-in-one digital marketing hub that has gained authority in its industry by publishing high-quality research and studies.

So, be ready – your pitch will be thoroughly reviewed and critiqued. But if it gets through, you’ll have an opportunity to become a published author on one of the most reliable marketing websites.

Hint

CMI’s guidelines don’t differ from any other blog, but it only accepts articles that present unique insights that (preferably) haven’t been shared anywhere else before.

Also, here’s where you can apply the content gap analysis we’ve talked about earlier.

37. Social Media Examiner

What They Want

If social media marketing is your cup of tea, this is the resource for you.

Social Media Examiner is one of the biggest online marketing communities, and getting published there will give a great boost to your writing career.

Hint

Social media marketing is a rather extensive topic, so Social Media Examiner prefers articles on how small and medium-sized businesses leverage social media platforms.

You can check more details about topics and formatting in the guest post guidelines.

It’s also a good idea to connect with Kim Darosett, who’s the senior editor there.

38. Involve.me

What They Want

If you’re geeky about everything connected to conversions and sales funnels, Involve.me is an excellent opportunity to share your ideas.

It’s all about lead generation and customer onboarding, and its blog covers industries like e-commerce, digital marketing, PR, and education.

Hint

In its guidelines, Involve.me points out that all topics go through approval. So, come up with two or three ideas and pitch them to the editor.

The article should be no less than 1000 words. If you have additional questions, contact Monika Bencatova.

39. CoSchedule

What They Want

CoSchedule is a digital marketing suite with a marketing calendar, content studio, and other marketing automation tools.

The topics you’ll come across in CoSchedule’s blog cover copywriting, content marketing, SEO, and social media.

Hint

The guidelines specify that CoSchedule only accepts educational how-to posts from guest authors. It goes without saying that you shouldn’t pitch a topic that has already been covered.

You can submit your post using this form, but get familiar with guest post rules first.

40. VWO

What They Want

VWO specializes in A/B testing. If you have any ideas related to this topic or a case study to share, your contribution will be much appreciated.

Apart from A/B testing, VWO accepts guest posts about CRO, customer engagement, and website experience.

Hint

If you want to include links in your article, make sure all of them have a DA greater than 70.

For additional guidelines, visit VWO’s guest post requirements page.

41. Wave.video

What They Want

Are you passionate about everything connected to video marketing? Then Wave.video is an awesome opportunity for you to share your ideas.

Wave.video covers all aspects of video marketing, from picking the right hardware and software to step-by-step guides to video content.

Hint

This blog is very flexible in terms of topics, but most of them have already been covered. You need to come up with something truly out-of-the-box.

You can use this form to submit your pitch.

42. Noupe

What They Want

Noupe is a knowledge hub covering various topics for web developers and designers. There are also quite a few articles on developing and running ecommerce websites.

Hint

If you have a case study or research to offer, your pitch will only win from it. Noupe is interested in practical advice and actionable how-to tips that provide value.

You have to run your idea by David Williams, the editor at Noupe, by completing a guest post application form.

43. Lemlist

What They Want

Lemlist is all about email marketing.

If you have topic ideas on outreach, cold emails, engagement, conversions, and growing an email list, feel free to share them.

Hint

Your pitch will definitely stand out if you tell a personal success story. Or, if you’ve made some observations regarding email marketing strategies and tools, your article has all the chances of getting featured.

You can find all the contact information to submit your pitch here.

44. LiveChat

What They Want

LiveChat is interested in guest contributions on the topics of online marketing, customer service, and partner programs.

This blog is interested in fresh perspectives only, so if your topic covers a well-worn perspective, it won’t get accepted.

Hint

LiveChat expects all guest contributors to support their articles with research. It will also be a win if you include original visuals.

Make sure to read the guidelines before submitting your pitch.

45. G2.com

What they want

G2 is a popular website that reviews brands from different industries – sales, marketing, commerce, design, development, HR, etc.

Naturally, G2’s learning hub covers a variety of topics: marketing, sales, human resources, security, ERP, IT infrastructure, and management.

Hint

Your guest post should be no less than 2500 words.

The G2 editorial team also allows two do-follow links within the article. But make sure they do not come from a homepage, a landing page, a demo, or contain promotional content.

Here’s the rest of the guidelines and FAQs you can read before writing a pitch.

