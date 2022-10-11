9 Tools To Scale Your Amazon Marketing & Sales

Getting your business up and running as a new Amazon seller can be daunting.

You must invest in top-notch Amazon marketing tools to get the most out of your online store.

To help you out, here is a list of the top Amazon seller tools currently accessible, both free and paid.

Amazon Marketing Solutions

1. Amazon Ads

Amazon allows marketers to raise the rankings of their products in search results by spending on specific keywords. The marketer will incur costs if a customer clicks on an ad.

Advertising on Amazon is very similar to advertising on Google through AdWords. Product detail pages also can host ads from Amazon.

Even so, Amazon offers a wide variety of forms of advertising, such as:

Amazon Sponsored Product Ads.

Headline Search Ads.

Amazon Product Display Ads.

Outside Of Amazon

2. Helium 10

Among the many Amazon FBA seller tools available, Helium 10 stands out as a top choice.

Marketing itself as “The Industry’s First All-in-One Amazon Software,” it provides resources for:

Market Analysis.

Keyword Research.

Search Engine Optimization For Listings.

Operations.

Analytics.

Marketing.

Finance.

Black Box is Helium 10’s primary specialty research tool, providing you with all the specifics to find profitable product-selling prospects.

Rather than having to go through individual product listings on Amazon to find this information, Black Box provides:

The average monthly sales of a product.

What percentage of vendors offer it.

How well-received it is among its users.

Annually, Helium 10 costs somewhere from:

Starter : $29 per month.

: $29 per month. Platinum : $84 per month.

: $84 per month. Diamond : $209 per month.

: $209 per month. Elite: $399 per month.

3. PPC Entourage

Want to get the most out of your pay-per-click advertising budget?

You should check out PPC Entourage.

It highlights essential elements for a successful PPC campaign.

Additionally, it includes resources for locating the ideal keywords for your Amazon listings.

4. Refersion

Refersion is a rapidly-growing affiliate management system with more than 500,000 clients. As recently as August/September 2022, its Amazon Affiliate Marketing Marketplace helps active Amazon Affiliates scale their offerings by promoting their Amazon Marketplace with publishers, influencers, and other third-party affiliate style channels.

Amazon marketers can work with Refersion to convert loyal customers into sales affiliates and monitor their real-time performance.

With its flexible settings and optimization tools, you can achieve the results you want in no time.

The Refersion platform functions similarly to other affiliate marketing tools.

5. Nautical Commerce

Nautical is the only fully-featured multi-vendor marketplace platform that integrates retail, financial technology, and supply chain management.

It’s a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for setting up and growing online marketplaces for B2B companies, brands, and merchants.

Nautical allows you to rapidly and cheaply create a marketplace that shoppers and dealers love.

6. Buy with Prime

Online stores can expand their consumer base by providing buyers with the same streamlined, hassle-free checkout experience that Amazon Prime subscribers enjoy.

You can use Buy with Prime at any online store, not just Amazon.

Prime advantages are first-rate, and they are now available to a more extensive range of websites to enhance the user experience and speed up Commerce for retailers.

7. Jungle Scout

Jungle Scout is an end-to-end solution for Amazon sellers, covering every step of the process, from sourcing products to marketing them.

Using Jungle Scout’s Supplier Database, you can easily track down a reliable supplier of the product you intend to market.

If you want to take your Amazon FBA business to the next level, then you can rely on the reliable statistics provided by Jungle Scout.

However, if you’re interested in trying out Jungle Scout before subscribing, you can do so for free for seven days.

Prices for Jungle Scout start at:

Basic : $29 per month.

: $29 per month. Suite : $49 per month.

: $49 per month. Professional: $84 per month.

8. EcomBalance

EcomBalance is the best accounting software you can find if you own an online store.

Nathan Hirsch and Connor Gillivan, two seasoned ecommerce professionals, started and currently lead the business.

They were high-volume Amazon sellers for six years before launching and scaling FreeUp.net to eight figures and selling it in 2019.

EcomBalance takes care of all of your bookkeeping concerns. It integrates Quickbooks Online or Xero with your various sales platforms, financial institutions, credit card processors, and payment gateways.

Then, on the 15th of each month, it oversees all the bookkeeping tasks that need completion to have accurate financial statements.

When you sign up for EcomBalance, you get one month of service for free, and its prices are reasonable for companies of any size.

Consider using EcomBalance if you want to save time each month by automating your bookkeeping and better understanding your financial data.

9. Inventory Lab

Inventory Lab is a must-have tool for managing your stock, listing products, shipping orders, and calculating profits if you’re an Amazon seller.

With this software, you can track inventory levels by SKU (stock-keeping unit), analyze product profitability by SKU, and add unit expenses.

It simplifies your operations, allowing you to put more energy into expanding your business’s stock and customer base.

Bottom Line

Many resources are accessible for market analysis, discovering new products, optimizing listings, tracking sales, and more.

Whether you’re just starting or have been selling on Amazon for a while, this comprehensive list of the finest Amazon seller tools will help you make the perfect choice for your online store.

