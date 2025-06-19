TikTok Ban Delayed Again, Will Remain Active Until September

TikTok will remain operational in the U.S. through September 17, as negotiations over a potential ownership deal continue.

President Donald Trump issued a third executive order delaying enforcement of the TikTok ban, giving the Chinese-owned platform another 90 days to operate in the U.S.

The move was confirmed in a White House briefing and TikTok’s official statement.

The extension allows continued access while the administration attempts to broker a U.S.-based ownership deal.

White House Confirms Platform Remains Active

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the extension is meant to keep TikTok operational during negotiations.

Leavitt said:

“He’s making an extension so we can get this deal done. He also wants to protect Americans’ data and privacy… and he believes we can do both at the same time.”

Trump announced the order on Truth Social, continuing his pattern of last-minute executive actions.

TikTok briefly went offline in January when the congressional ban first took effect, but was reinstated.

Pattern Of Delays

This marks the third extension since the ban was passed by Congress. The second came in April when a deal seemed near, until China withdrew support following Trump’s tariff announcement.

By pausing enforcement, the order enables platform distributors and infrastructure providers to continue working with TikTok during negotiations.

TikTok acknowledged the extension with thanks:

“We are grateful for President Trump’s leadership and support… as we continue to work with Vice President Vance’s Office.”

Public Opinion Shifting

Support for a TikTok ban is softening. According to Pew Research data:

Only one-third of Americans now support a ban, down from 50% in 2023.

Another third oppose the ban, while the remaining third are undecided.

Among ban supporters, 80% cite data security as the top concern.

What This Means

TikTok’s ongoing availability gives marketers continued access to its audience.

Still, uncertainty persists. Marketers using TikTok should:

Continue investing in TikTok for short-term campaigns

Monitor the September 17 deadline closely

Prepare backup strategies across other social platforms

TikTok’s situation remains fluid, but the platform’s growth and political momentum suggest a negotiated outcome is likely, rather than an abrupt shutdown.

Featured Image: Charles-McClintock Wilson/Shutterstock