The State Of SEO 2026: How To Survive

Two-thirds of SEO professionals say original content creation is their secret weapon, but there’s a problem nobody talks about.

While content creation drives the best results, it’s also the hardest thing to scale. Over 40% of professionals say it takes more time than any other SEO task.

Our fifth annual State of SEO report shares insights from 371 SEO professionals in 52 countries. It highlights what’s working in SEO today and where the industry is headed.

Find out how professionals are responding to AI disruption, which tactics are most effective, and where teams plan to invest resources. Most respondents have four or more years of experience, so these insights come from people who have lived through many changes in the industry.

Which SEO activities deliver the strongest return on investment (ROI) right now.

How teams are using AI in their workflows.

The biggest challenges holding SEO back.

Investment priorities.

Why professionals are concerned about AI but stay optimistic about budgets.

Three Paths Are Emerging In SEO

As teams navigate AI disruption, the data reveals three distinct strategies forming across the industry:

AI-Heavy Adopters (22%) are betting on scale through automation.

Authority Builders (49%) are doubling down on E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness) and human expertise.

Hybrid Strategists (58%) are finding the middle ground, using AI to enhance human-created content.

Each path has merit, but the data shows clear patterns about what’s working now.

Original Content Creation Still Drives SEO Success

When we asked what had the most positive impact this year, original content creation topped the list at 66%. Content updates came second at 42.6%. Technical SEO improvements were close behind at 42.3%.

This shows that original content remains key to SEO success. However, as stated earlier, it takes significant time.

The industry has found a solution. Most teams (the 58% Hybrid Strategists) plan to create human-written content with AI support. They want quality over quantity, using AI to save time while maintaining human oversight.

Interestingly, cross-department collaboration currently shows the lowest impact at just 9%, yet 37% of companies plan to increase it. This gap represents a major opportunity for teams willing to break down silos.

AI Tools Are A Competitive Necessity And Threat

The tools data tells us a lot about how SEO has changed. Analytics and reporting tools are most popular with respondents, leading at 56%. AI writing assistants have jumped to fourth place at 42.3%. That’s the same use as technical SEO tools.

Cross-functional platforms also scored high at 51.2%. Teams want all-in-one solutions instead of many separate tools.

While teams use AI, it also concerns them. A notable 77% worry that AI answers will reduce website clicks. That’s their biggest concern about the future.

This puts SEO professionals in a tough spot. They need AI to compete, but they see it as their biggest threat.

E-E-A-T Is The Industry’s Answer To AI Disruption

Almost half of respondents (49%) plan to invest in E-E-A-T next year.

This focus on Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness shows how the industry plans to fight back against AI threats. The thinking makes sense: AI can summarize existing information, but it can’t replicate real-life experience or original research. By focusing on E-E-A-T, teams build defenses that AI can’t break through.

This explains why topical authority and content architecture also rank high at 33% of investment plans. Teams want to become the go-to experts in their fields.

Algorithm changes remain the top challenge at 59%. Content workflow problems come second at 32%. But teams aren’t waiting around; they’re preparing through AI training (42% of companies) and better collaboration between departments (37%).

This strategic shift requires continued investment, which brings us to an encouraging finding about budgets.

SEO Budgets Stay Strong Because Results Remain Solid

Despite AI concerns and algorithm chaos, SEO investment stays strong. Only 43% of companies cut any SEO spending last year. And 65% expect no cuts next year.

Why this confidence? The results speak for themselves. When we asked about outcomes, 60% reported more organic traffic. Another 34% saw more leads and conversions. These results explain why companies keep investing even as the landscape shifts.

Teams also focus more on business impact when measuring success. Organic traffic leads at 74%, while qualified leads and sales rank second at 60%. Teams are moving past vanity metrics to prove real business value.

This combination of proven results and strategic adaptation explains the industry’s resilience.

Building Your 2026 SEO Strategy

The data paints a clear picture: SEO faces real challenges from AI disruption and constant algorithm changes. Technical problems affect 28% of teams, while 26% struggle with leadership support.

But the industry is responding strategically. About 42% of companies are training staff on AI. Another 36% are teaching current best practices. Teams that combine AI efficiency with human expertise and E-E-A-T principles are positioning themselves to thrive.

Whether you see yourself as an AI-Heavy Adopter, Authority Builder, or Hybrid Strategist, this report gives you the roadmap for 2026 planning. It includes insights from professionals managing SEO in every major market.

The industry faces real challenges. But the data shows a strong community that’s finding ways to succeed.

