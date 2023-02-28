The Best SEO Conferences For 2023 (Virtual And In-Person)

As an industry in a constant state of flux – thanks to changing algorithms, user needs, and competitor content – search engine optimization is a field that demands professionals stay up to date on the latest trends and best practices.

While you could spend hours scouring the internet for valuable articles, forum discussions, and the like, there’s a better way to gain new knowledge and grow your network simultaneously: SEO conferences.

And one of the best places to reap the benefits of this – not to mention grow your network – is at an SEO conference.

There you’ll find a circle of industry experts who have insight into the latest information in the world of search engines, shared strategies, and new ideas you can implement into your efforts to climb to the top of search rankings.

To help you decide which ones you should attend, we’ve compiled a list of the best SEO conferences in 2023.

Whether you’re a road warrior who wants to attend as many events as possible, or an introvert who only wants to attend digitally, there are sure to be several conferences that fit your needs.

So, with no further ado, here is our list of the best online and in-person SEO conferences this year.

SEO Events For 2023

Here are some SEO conferences and events coming up this year. Mark your calendar now so you don’t miss them.

Date: February 27th-28th, 2023.

Format: In-person.

Location: Austin, TX.

Speakers: Gary Illyes, Brett Tabke, Fabrice Canel, and many others.

Cost: $1,499.

About: Pubcon, a “fullstack marketing conference,” is in its 21st year. This two-day, in-person event features keynotes from Google and Bing and a packed schedule of conference sessions. Based on your interest, choose between organic SEO, Mar. Tech tools and analytics, marketing potpourri, and content marketing / Amazon.

Date: February 27-March 2, 2023.

Format: In-person with on-demand available for a limited time following events.

Location: Palm Springs, CA.

Speakers: Angela Hsu, Christie Raymond, Terry Roberts, and Dave Spector, among many others.

Cost: In-person starting at $2,099.

About: With a focus on digital commerce, this event is a four-day retreat designed to help ecommerce and omnichannel stores uncover new ways to maximize profits from some of America’s most successful retailers. Check out the full series of conferences throughout the year in Boston, Toronto, Canada, and London, England.

Date: San Diego, March 13-14; Philadelphia, TBD.

Format: In-person.

Location: San Diego, CA; Philadelphia, PA.

Speakers: Carrie Rose, Rand Fishkin, and Wil Reynolds, among others.

Cost: From $999.

About: Searchlove brings together some of the foremost experts in digital marketing. Topics ranging from analytics to optimization and content to paid advertising are all covered at this education and networking event.

Date: March 13-15, 2023

Format: In-person and on-demand.

Location: San Diego, CA.

Speakers: Michael Stelzner, Kat Norton, Millie Adrian, Pat Flynn, and many others.

Cost: In-person starting at $1,497; streaming for $697; on-demand for $997.

About: Bringing together top social media marketing pros, this conference is not directly focused on SEO, but features sessions on organic social marketing, paid social marketing, social strategy, content marketing, and several workshops.

It strives to immediately provide attendees with ideas they can implement for their clients or business.

Date: March 21-23, 2023

Format: In-person, on-demand sessions available

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Speakers: Aaron Sorkin, Anil Chakravarthy, Deena Bahri, Sebastien Deguy, Shantanu Narayen, Rosalind Brewer, John Donahoe, Gail McGovern, and Kristen Bell, among others.

Cost: $2,095 with various discounts available, on-demand sessions after the event are free.

About: The Adobe summit features a massive variety of guests and keynotes, including actors, producers, CEOs, and Olympians. The in-person conference includes sessions, hands-on labs, meals, and evening events. You can register for the virtual summit for free to access keynotes and speaking sessions after the event.

B2B Marketing Expo 2023

Date: September 20-21, 2023.

Format: In-person.

Location: Los Angeles, CA.

Speakers: Marie-Elizabeth Telfort M.S., Priscilla Castro, Rick Contreras, Ryan Ross, Jake Konner, and many others.

Cost: Free.

About: Featuring education masterclasses for marketing professionals, this annual conference covers a variety of tracks, including advertising and promotion, content and experience, and commerce and sales.

Hundreds of suppliers and speakers will be on hand to discuss the state of the industry and recent happenings.

Date: March 23, 2023.

Format: In-person.

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Speakers: Fleur Verwijs, Michel Nienhuis, Simo Ahava, and Lily Ray, among others.

Cost: Starting from €598,95.

About: This year marks the 10th anniversary of Friends of Search – one of Europe’s largest search conferences. The event brings together consultants, marketers, and business owners to share their insights on SEO, PPC, and digital marketing.

This three-day event will feature sessions designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and the latest information from industry experts.

Date: March 29-30, 2023.

Format: Online.

Location: Virtual.

Speakers: Seth Godin, Rand Fishkin, and Antonis Kocheilas, among many others.

Cost: From $799.

About: This virtual event, which bills itself as “the world’s largest online advertising event,” features 8 digital advertising tracks. Each has focused speeches, panels, and live Q&A sessions to help attendees gain valuable knowledge.

Date: April 20-21 and May 4-5, 2023.

Format: In-person and online.

Location: Brighton, U.K.

Speakers: Are AbuAli, Abhishek Lakhera, and Adriana Stein, among others.

Cost: In-person starts at £205; virtual – free.

About: This twice-yearly conference is attended by thousands of digital marketers worldwide. It features training workshops, sessions on niche topics, social networking events, and talks from experts.

Date: April 30-May 3, 2023.

Format: In-person.

Location: Minneapolis, MN.

Speakers: Gavin Austin, Rebekah Baggs, and Vidhika Bansal, among many others.

Cost: In-person starting from $1,795; virtual recordings only for $695.

About: The Confab Conference is an annual event covering everything from UX to content, accessibility, and structure. It brings together industry experts and thought leaders to help digital marketers upgrade their skills.

Last year’s conference recordings are available for sale on Confab’s website.

Date: June 15-16, 2023.

Format: In-person.

Location: St. Paul, MN.

Speakers: TBD.

Cost: Early bird rates: $264-697; regular rates $374-$1,197.

About: MnSearch Summit is two days of learning and networking with thought leaders from the digital marketing industry. It includes workshops, sessions, and events focused on SEO, PPC, social media, and analytics, among other topics.

Date: June 22, 2023.

Format: In-person.

Location: Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Speakers: Marianne Stjernvall, Colin McFarland, Steven van Belleghem, and others.

Cost: Early bird rate from €599.

About: Assembling growth marketers and digital professionals worldwide, this single-day event features world-class speakers sharing their expertise on flexible and data-driven marketing solutions.

Date: August 7-8, 2023.

Format: In-person or live streaming.

Location: Seattle, WA.

Speakers: Amanda Jordan, Andi Jarvis, and Brie E. Anderson, among others.

Cost: Early bird in-person tickets start at $699; livestream only for $199.

About: The annual digital marketing conference hosted by Moz, this conference features networking and expert sessions from SEO industry leaders, as well as experts in mobile search, conversion optimization, and search marketing.

Date: September 5-8, 2023.

Format: In-person or online.

Location: Boston, MA.

Speakers: TBD.

Cost: In-person from $899 for September 6-8; from $1,699 for the September 5-8 VIP pass.

About: This annual event is powered by HubSpot, bringing together global thought leaders for a hybrid conference discussing marketing, sales, and customer success operations.

It covers a wide range of topics and gives attendees the opportunity to network and learn from some of the best in the business.

Date: September 26-29, 2023.

Format: In-person or online.

Location: Washington, DC.

Speakers: Lenox Powell, Kelly Johnson, and Ann Handley, among others.

Cost: In-person early bird rates start at $1099; digital pass from $799. Regular rates $1,599 and $899.

About: Over four days, attendees will learn strategies for building winning SEO teams, systems, and processes. With more than 100 sessions, workshops, and industry forums, you can choose the topics and sessions that are relevant to you.

Thousands of marketers and representatives from numerous global brands will be in attendance.

Date: October 5-6, 2023.

Format: In-person and online.

Location: Bologna, Italy.

Speakers: TBD.

Cost: Early bird price starts from €169, regular price starting at €650.

About: Bringing together PPC experts from across the globe for the largest paid ad and conversion rate optimization event in Europe – and the largest real PPC-based conference in the world.

Date: October 23-24, 2023.

Format: In-person and online.

Location: Richardson, TX.

Speakers: TBD.

Cost: In-person – $397; online – $197.

About: The State of Search brings together top speakers from the digital marketing field to cover various topics, from search engine optimization to emerging technology, lead generation, and display advertising.

Date: October 24-26, 2023.

Format: In-person.

Location: Napa Valley, CA.

Speakers: Lily Ray, Patrick Stox, and Atiba De Souza, among others.

Cost: $1,599.00.

About: Digital Marketers Organization will again host their advanced digital marketing event, blending interactive and educational sessions with networking opportunities.

There will be numerous sessions specifically designed for SEO, including information on technical debt, localization, and internationalization.

Date: On-going throughout 2023.

Format: In-person and online.

Location: Various global locations.

Cost: In-person starting at $597; virtual from $295.

About: DigiMarCon offers a range of events throughout the year, both virtual and in-person conferences in various global locations. Digital Marketing Conferences is a global series of events bringing together thought leaders from the digital marketing, media, and advertising industries.

These conferences focus on emerging strategies, the latest technology, recent best practices, networking, and collaboration.

Great SEO Pros Never Stop Learning

For an SEO professional, experience is important – but not nearly as vital as staying up to date.

While you can keep an eye on what’s going on in the world of search engines, paid advertising, and digital marketing by reading expert publications (like this one, for example), it’s also great to meet with other people who are performing the same job.

This gives you a chance not just to interact with them, but to ask questions and develop relationships that could reap rewards far down the line. And SEO conferences are a great place to do this.

So, whether you’re trying to brush up on the basics, identify the latest techniques, or just take a trip on the company dime, the above events are a great place to start.

Include Your SEO Conference

This article is updated whenever possible to reflect frequent changes to event schedules and details.

If you’re hosting an upcoming SEO event and want it listed, please email our editor with the following information:

Conference name.

URL.

Date.

Whether your event is virtual or in-person.

Location (if applicable).

Noteworthy speakers.

Two-three sentences describing the conference (see content examples above).

Registration cost.

Featured Image: Composite image created by Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal; image sourced from Jacob Lund/Shutterstock