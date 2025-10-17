Study Shows 2-5 Weekly TikToks Deliver Biggest View Increase

Buffer’s analysis of 11.4 million TikTok posts from over 150,000 accounts reveals that posting 2-5 times per week delivers the steepest per-post view increase.

The study challenges the usual recommendation to post multiple times daily by demonstrating that the benefits decrease after the initial increase in posting frequency.

Data scientist Julian Winternheimer employed fixed-effects regression to examine how posting frequency affects metrics. His analysis, spanning the past year, measured views per post at various weekly posting rates.

What The Data Shows

Posting 2-5 times per week yields 17% more views per post compared to posting once weekly. Moving to 6-10 posts brings 29% gains, while 11+ posts per week shows 34% increases.

The steepest climb happens between one post and 2-5 posts per week. Doubling from 5 to 10 weekly posts adds just 12 percentage points, showing diminishing returns on per-post performance.

Buffer’s fixed-effects model compares each account to itself over time rather than across accounts. This removes variables like follower count and brand strength that would otherwise skew results.

Median Performance Stays Flat

Median views per post hover around 500 regardless of posting frequency. At one post per week, median views reach 489. At 11+ posts weekly, median views drop slightly to 459.

The top 10% of posts tell a different story. At one post weekly, the 90th percentile hits 3,722 views.

That number jumps to 6,983 views for accounts posting 2-5 times, 10,092 views at 6-10 posts, and 14,401 views at 11+ posts per week.

Buffer labels this “Viral Potential” (p90/median ratio). Accounts posting 11+ times weekly see their top posts perform 31.4 times better than their median post, compared to just 7.6 times for once-weekly posters.

Why This Matters

If you manage TikTok content, this data suggests 2-5 posts per week offers the most efficient starting cadence.

Posting more frequently increases your chances of a viral outlier rather than improving typical post performance.

Winternheimer explains:

“Posting more helps — but mostly because it increases your chances of getting lucky. TikTok is heavy-tailed. You only need one post to pop off. Posting more just increases your odds.”

More posts raise the ceiling for your best-performing content without raising the floor for average posts.

Buffer notes the study draws from accounts connected to its platform, which may skew toward small and medium businesses.

Looking Ahead

Winternheimer offers the following advice:

“If we wanted to provide a blanket recommendation that applies to most people, I’d recommend starting with 2-5 posts per week on TikTok. However, if you have more posts to share, you’ll give yourself a better chance at having a breakout post.”

Remember that platform dynamics can change rapidly. What was true over the past year might shift as TikTok updates its algorithm.