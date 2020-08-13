130 Social Sharing Sites That Boost SEO & Drive Traffic

SEO is complex, to say the least.

So, when tools come along that make the art of search engine optimization a little easier, we stand up and take notice.

Social bookmarking sites are one type of tool that can have a big impact.

Why? Because social sharing sites fuel one of the most important elements of SEO: links.

Social bookmarking sites are a way for people to search, discover, gather, and organize webpages of interest using virtual “bookmarks.”

Social media works great for social bookmarking.

Take, for example, Pinterest.

Pinterest is arguably the most popular social bookmarking site ever.

Pinterest, one of about 130 sites we’re going to tell you about, are important for SEO.

When you’re listed on, or have content shared through a bookmarking site, it not only generates a link (typically nofollowed) but can also result in massive increases in traffic back to your site.

Social bookmarking sites also help you build up quality links, which is another major component of appearing on Page 1 of search engines.

But don’t be fooled.

Search engines are looking to these sites for more than link signals.

A quick search for social bookmarking sites will yield hundreds of results.

So, how do you know which social bookmarking sites are worth it?

Start by taking a look at the 130 of our favorites we’ve gathered below.

My Top 24 Social Sites

1. Twitter

Twitter is huge.

While it might not be the first site that pops into your mind for submitting content, it has a large audience and is an efficient platform for posting.

Many people use it to post links, content, and images that they find interesting and worthy of a revisit in the future.

2. Pinterest

As the quintessential social bookmarking site, Pinterest has an average monthly user base of 175 million, roughly 80 percent of them females.

In its lifetime, more than 50 billion pins have appeared on Pinterest.

3. Mix

In June 2018, the popular discovery platform StumbleUpon became Mix.

Mix lets you experience the internet as curated by machine learning, editors, or publishers.

You can also tag content that you liked, in particular, to share with others.

4. Slack

Slack is a group messaging program that provides users with customizable channels in which chats can occur.

You can also create private groups, and have direct messaging.

In 2019, Slack had 12 million Slack groups.

5. Delicious

Delicious is a great booking marking site when you’re looking to build up maximum traction on your content.

6. Pocket

Appropriately named, when you put something in your Pocket, it’s there to be found later.

Users of Pocket can hold onto anything they find on the internet or through various apps.

Bonus points for the fact that once something’s in your Pocket, you don’t need an internet connection to access it.

7. Digg

Got great content?

Then it belongs to Digg.

Digg is the addictive social bookmarking site that’s perfect for sharing your captivating content with a highly engaged audience.

8. Folkd

The Folkd bookmarking site contains a unique social search feature that works much like a typical search engine, except the results don’t come from a complex, machine-driven system of analytics.

Instead, top results display quality content that users of Folkd have bookmarked.

The more saves a piece gets, the higher it’s rank in their social search, which helps connect their visitors with even more quality content.

9. Reddit

What can’t be found on Reddit?

Users generate a list of bookmarks by commenting, upvoting or downvoting content that’s shared on the platform.

Reddit is a great tool when you’re looking to quickly promote your own content.

10. Fark

One of Fark‘s best attributes is their commitment to quality.

As a social networking news site, Fark receives mountains of submissions on a daily basis but presents only the best to their audience.

This site isn’t for wimpy, weak content.

But, if you’re ready to showcase your talent and drive traffic to your own site, Fark is the way to go.

11. BizSugar

If you’ve got content about startups, marketing, and the world of small business, then BizSugar is the social bookmarking site that will help build your reputation and brand authority in a growing community of like-minded, small business professionals.

12. Slashdot

Slashdot is the ultimate bookmarking site for tech-geeks and the techie at heart.

Users of Slashdot submit and share content on gaming, cloud computing, computer hardware, security management, and more.

13. We Heart It

While users can submit and bookmark different types of content, We Heart It is heavily visual.

The site is nice to look at, easy to use, and inspirational – especially for anyone who loves great imagery.

14. Scoop.It

This site, aimed toward professionals, offers solutions for content creation, content curation, predictive analysis, and content intelligence.

Scoop.It offers two different platforms – a free version for individuals and a paid version for businesses.

15. Trendiee

For people who loved Newsvine, and were disheartened when it shut down, Trendiee offers a similar platform that’s super easy to use.

Their goal is to connect people with trending news, and it’s one that they accomplish beautifully.

16. Diigo

Diigo is the ultimate social bookmarking site for academic types.

Educators, students, researchers, and anyone with an inquisitive mind love the features that make keeping track of their resources and sharing them easy.

Diigo is perfect for content that’s focused on statistics, analytics, or research of any industry.

17. BibSonomy

Granted, not many businesses publish scientific material as part of their marketing strategy.

But, for those that do, BibSonomy is a premier social bookmarking site for businesses and academic types to collect, share, and collaborate with the most recent, highly relevant research-based material.

18. Instagram

Instagram is for photo, video, and live video sharing.

In the 2010s, it was the fourth most downloaded mobile app.

One billion people use Instagram monthly, and 500 million use Instagram Stories daily.

On average, Instagram users spend 28 minutes on the platform daily in 2020.

19. Pearltrees

There’s a simplicity to Pearltrees that makes it a favorite among users who love to create collections of their favorite things.

Pearltrees offers functionality and a platform that makes it easy to share and gather new content.

20. DZone

DZone is one of the preferred social bookmarking sites for software developers around the world.

Each day, thousands of developers come to the site to learn, share, and read about the latest technologies and trends in the world of software development.

21. Medium

Typically used to share personal, original stories, Larry Kim has shown just how successful Medium can be for repurposing content.

22. SlideShare

While some claim SlideShare is on its way out if you’ve created an amazing keynote or PowerPoint presentation, you’re going to want to repurpose that on SlideShare.

23. Quora

Not only a great research tool for Q&A content brainstorming, but Quora is a question-and-answer based site filled with a wide range of topics to discuss and follow.

24. Facebook Groups

A Facebook Group is a closed or open community within Facebook where users can post content ranging from links to events and questions.

As of 2019, 1.4 billion people used Facebook Groups, and there were over 10 million groups on Facebook.

69 More for Good Measure

Here are 69 more social bookmarking sites for you to leverage in your SEO strategy.

A few of these you’ll be familiar with because they’re already insanely popular, but there’s also plenty of lesser-known sites on the list.

25. Facebook

Facebook is arguably the most popular social network in the world.

Despite changes to how Facebook algorithm diminish organic reach, it can still be a major source of traffic for posted content.

26. Flipboard

Flipboard curates the world’s stories you can focus on investing in yourself, stay informed, and get involved.

27. Feedly

Feedly is the most popular RSS blog reader with more than 15 million users and acts as a news aggregator for various web browsers and mobile devices.

28. Pinboard

Pinboard is a plainly-designed social bookmarking website “for people who value privacy and speed.”

It focuses on personal management of bookmarks using tags to organize them.

29. Instapaper

Instapaper is touted as the simplest way to save and store articles for reading offline, on-the-go, anytime, anywhere.

30. Kirtsy

Kirtsy, initially a content aggregator, now allows users to submit slideshows focused on art, design, products, pins, photos, and projects.

31. LinkaGoGo

LinkaGoGo has been around since 2001.

It allows you to view bookmarks using dynamic bookmark toolbars.

32. LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a 500 million+ member social network designed to build and engage with your professional network.

33. Disqus

Disqus is a global comment system that improves discussion on websites and connects conversations across the web.

34. Listly

Listly helps bloggers and publishers engage readers by viral top 10 lists created by the community.

35. Tumblr

Tumblr, the popular “microblogging” network, allows users to post multimedia and other content to a short-form blog.

36. Crazybacklink

Crazybacklink is a free social bookmarking sites lists focused on identifying sites to build links.

37. Dotnetkicks

Dotnetkicks is a community-based news site edited by the community who specializes in .NET development techniques, technologies, and tools.

38. Emolinks

Emolinks is a social bookmarking platform where you can create, publish, and share web content for free.

39. TikTok

TikTok is a video sharing service in which users share videos that are 3 to 60 seconds long.

The app is credited largely with the success of many celebrities whose reach extends beyond the app and into the mainstream.

As of publishing, TikTok boasts 800 million users.

40. PiPiNews

PiPiNews is a bookmark link sharing website for anyone who wants to share news, videos, and images.

41. Sitejot

Sitejot is a free online bookmark manager that allows you to manage all of your bookmarks in one convenient place.

42. Skybacklinks

Skybacklinks is an online service that enables users to store, share, and add links across the web.

43. SocialBookmarkNow

SocialBookmarkNow is a social bookmarking site that boasts “instant approval” for submitted content.

44. SocioPost

SocioPost allows its community to vote on the best-bookmarked news, videos, and pictures on the web.

45. TechDirt

TechDirt is an online newsblog that allows users to post their own stories.

46. Tracky

Tracky is a social collaboration and project management tool that allows anyone to socialize projects and store all of your digital “stuff.”

47. Zypid

Zypid is a social bookmarking site that provides a place to save and share your favorite web links.

48. MetaFilter

MetaFilter is a community weblog that anyone can contribute a link or comment on.

49. AixinDashi

AixinDashi is a bookmarking site that allows for free submission of articles across the web.

50. Steemit

This is a blogging and social media website that gifts users with its cryptocurrency, STEEM, for publishing and curating content.

51. Bookmarkfeeds

Bookmarkfeeds allows users to submit article bookmarks from anywhere in the world.

52. BookmarkMaps

BookmarkMaps is a bookmarking service that allows members to submit articles and share the most voted content to social networks like Facebook and Twitter.

53. Leavemark

Leavemark launched in 2020 is an ad-free data storage and social media app that lets you save videos and photos and share them later.

The app features a time and space capsule option that allows information to be released in increments of 2 weeks, 2 months, 10 years, or when the recipient is within proximity of a given place.

There is also direct messaging, a newsfeed, and a family tree feature that allows you to preserve information for future family members.

54. Fabric

Fabric is like VH1’s Pop Up Video but in real life (IRL).

It’s an augmented reality (AR) app that allows you to see people’s commentary on things within your immediate proximity.

You can comment on that commentary and start a virtual, and potentially in real life (IRL), conversation.

55. Vero

Vero is a social media app designed to compete with the one-two punch of Facebook and Instagram.

Vero boasts that it doesn’t sell data, features no ads, and uses no algorithms.

Instead, users select who gets to see their posts, and posts appear chronologically.

You can share suggestions for music, books, films, and more.

You can also shop within the app for any recommendations that you found particularly striking.

56. Caffeine

Caffeine is a platform that streams live content that you can interact with including gaming, sports, and music.

57. Twitch

Twitch is a video streaming service owned by Amazon.

The platform focuses primarily on live video game streaming, but also includes e-sport competitions, music broadcasts, and other forms of creative content.

As of February 2020, 3.8 million streamers had broadcasted on Twitch.

58. Houseparty

Houseparty is a group video chatting app that runs on mobile and desktop devices.

Users get updated when their friends are online and available to chat.

There are 20 million Houseparty users, as of publishing.

60. Facecast

This is a global video community that people use to share a short video, live broadcasts, and chat roulette style video chats.

61. Masterminds

Mastermind is a social media platform for coordinating goal-oriented video chats with like-minded individuals.

The aim is to benefit from each other’s shared experience, encouragement, comradery, and accountability.

62. Triller

Triller is a social media video app in which you film yourself lip-syncing, dancing, or both.

Triller’s editing algorithm then goes to work to edit your video for you based on audio and facial analyses.

63. WhatsApp

WhatsApp is an encrypted messaging service that allows you to send text and audio messages, make video and phone calls, share media, and send each other locations.

WhatsApp currently has 2 billion users worldwide.

64. Tagged

Tagged is a social discovery platform that lets you browse the profiles of any members and share tags and virtual gifts.

65. Wattpad

Wattpad is a platform that services user-generated stories.

As of 2018, Watpad has 400 million stories and over 65 million users who spend over 15 billion minutes on the app each month.

66. Badoo

Badoo is a social networking website meant to facilitate friendship, romantic relationships, or just brief conversations.

You can search based on who’s nearby, a more specific geographic search, a Tinder type feature where you swipe left or right, and you have the option of video chatting as well.

Users are verified by uploading a photo of themselves in a specific pose that’s then verified by a moderator. People can also request selfies to confirm an identity.

Since launching in 2006, Badoo has had 435 million members.

67. Bubbly

Bubbly is an app that allows users to record voice blogs upwards of 90 seconds in length to subscribe to the voice blogs of others.

Currently, you can apply voice filters, effects, and background music to the posts.

68. Cellufun

Cellufun is a social program that lets users play games together and comment anonymously using avatars.

69. Classmates

Classmates.com is a social media platform that allows users to make and search profiles, post and view notes, view other profiles and their photos, browse digital yearbook collections, and gain access to reunion planning tools.

70. CollegeHumor

CollegeHumor is an internet comedy company that, in addition to creating original content, allows for user-submitted videos, pictures, articles, and links.

71. Discord

Discord is an instant messaging software that allows you to communicate via text, image, video, and voice.

As of July 2019, Discord had over 250 million users.

72. GIPHY

In July of 2017, Giphy reported that it had 200 million daily users on both its app and website and around 250 million monthly active users on their site.

73. Imgur

Imgur is an image sharing community and image host.

Many popular viral images and memes are hosted by Imgur.

74. LINE

Line is a messaging service that lets users community using smartphones, tablet devices, and PCs.

Text, images, video, audio, and free VoIP calls and video conferences are all available.

Line also has a digital wallet called Line Pay, a news stream called Line Today, a video-on-demand service known as Line TV and two digital comic services known as Line Manga and Line Webtoon.

As of October 2019, 217 million people use Line.

75. LINE PLAY

Line Play is an app wherein you create a cutified avatar that serves as your alter ego.

You can then interact with other users, keep a diary, create a room for your avatar, and share your creation with your friends.

Currently, more than 70 million people use Line Play.

76. LiveJournal

LiveJournal is a social networking platform where people keep diaries. LiveJournal’s highest recorded number of users is 2.5 million.

77. MeetMe

MeetMe is a mix between a social media platform and a dating app.

Meetme works by verifying and populating your profile with data from Facebook.

You’re then shown users nearby who you have the opportunity to chat with and even arrange an in-person meeting.

In 2017, MeetMe reported that it had 100 million users.

78. MocoSpace

Inspired by Myspace, MocoSpace is a mobile social network that includes games, chat, instant messaging, eCars, and photos.

In 2008, MocoSpace reported that it has 2 million registered users and 1 billion monthly page views.

79. Myspace

Between 2005 and 2008, Myspace was the biggest social networking platform in the world, catering to over 100 million users per month.

As of 2016, MySpace had 15 million monthly visitors.

80. Open Diary

Open Diary is an online diary community similar to LiveJournal and Xanga.

81. Skype

Skype is a popular video chat software that lets users community via audio, video, or text.

You can also send images, videos, files, and more.

There’s a group chat feature as well. In March of 2020, it was reported that Skype was used by 100 million people monthly, and 40 million people daily.

82. Telegram

Telegram is a chat app available for both desktop and mobile users.

The mobile version features encryption.

You can also send photos, videos, stickers, audios, and files.

As of April 2020, Telegram has reached over 400 million monthly active users.

83. Tribe

Tribe is a social messaging app.

You can record and send messages to your friends just by holding your finger on their photo and then releasing it.

You can also create groups to send videos to several recipients at once.

Once the video is tapped and viewed, it disappears.

84. Viber

Viber is a software that allows for VoIP and instant messaging-based communications.

Users are verified by their cell phone. The app can also be used on desktops.

Viber gives users the opportunity to trade images, videos, and access to a paid international dedicated video and phone service called Viber Out.

As of 2018, Viber recorded having over a billion users.

85. Vimeo

Vimeo is a video hosting platform.

Vimeo is ad-free and instead derives its income by providing hosting plans to content producers and tools for video creation, editing, etc.

Vimeo also helps professionals connect with one another.

86. We Heart It

We Heart It is an image-based social network.

Users can collect or “heart” their favorite images, share images with friends, and organize images into collections.

As of 2015, We Heart It had over 40 million members.

87. Dropmark

Dropmark is a collaborative sharing tool.

You collect files, drag them into your browser to upload, and then share that collection with a group or individual of your choosing.

88. Droplr

Droplr allows you to take your screenshots or screen recordings, upload them to the cloud, and then share them with anyone.

89. CloudApp

CloudApp allows you to share screenshots or screen recordings.

Using its Instant Video feature, users can broadcast screen recordings instantaneously.

91. Patreon

Patreon is an American membership-based platform that provides creators with the means to maintain subscription-based content.

Creators include video makers, podcasters, artists, writers, adult content creators, and more.

As of January 2019, there were 3 million patrons supporting 100,000 creators on Patreon.

92. OnlyFans

OnlyFan is a content subscription service akin to Pateron that is particularly popular in the adult entertainment industry as well as fitness experts.

Creators receive funding based on subscriptions, tips, and pay-per-view events.

As of May 2020, OnlyFan had around 450,000 content creators and 30 million registered users.

93. Substack

Substack is a platform that allows creators to have paid email newsletters.

Substack provides a content management system to create email newsletters, a way of collecting payments using Stripe, and a website that can provide free or paid-for content.

Don’t Forget the Music/Audio Social Sites

94. Datpiff

DatPiff is an online distribution platform focusing on hip-hop, rap, and R&B.

Basically, DatPiff is the modern-day equivalent of the sort of mixtapes or mix CDs fledgling artists would distribute with the hopes of having their music exposed to a larger audience.

95. Last.FM

Last.FM is a social media platform that follows the listening habits of users to create custom playlists.

Last.FM can gather data from popular music streaming apps, internet radio stations, or the user’s own desktop or mobile devices.

96. SoundCloud

SoundCloud is an audio distribution and music sharing platform.

The platform would go on to have over 175 million monthly users worldwide.

It has launched the careers of many professional and wildly successful musicians.

97. ReverbNation

ReverbNation is a website where musicians, producers, and venues collaborate and communicate.

98. Bandcamp

Bandcamp is an audio distribution platform.

Artists and labels upload their content to bandcamp, and then set how it’s sold, for how much, in what format, and can sell merch or physical media as well.

Plus, 20 Even More Niche Social Sharing Sites

99. Dribble

The go-to bookmarking site for creative types, especially designers.

If you like to explore with graphic and visual design, or you have someone on your team that does, Dribble is a great spot to get some SEO backlink action.

100. Meetup

Meetup uses online groups to coordinate in-person meetings based on people’s shared interests.

In 2017, Meetup had 35 million users.

101. Weed Life

Weed Life is a social network built for cannabis enthusiasts.

102. Nextdoor

Nextdoor is a social media platform that allows you to connect with people in your neighborhood.

You have to submit your real name and address (your street name without your unit number).

It’s currently available in 11 countries.

Only other members of your neighborhood can see your posts.

As of 2019, Nextdoor has 236,000 neighborhood and 27 million active monthly users.

103. DeviantArt

DeviantArt is an online community where people share artwork, videos, and photography.

As of 2017, the site had over 26 million members and 251 million submissions.

Art can be browsed by categories such as type, operating system customization utilities, skins for applications, and more.

104. Goodreads

Goodreads is a social network where people post about and review books.

Users also have the option of creating groups based on suggestions, surveys, polls, blogs, and discussions.

On a yearly basis, users vote in the Goodreads Choice Awards based on books nominated by Goodreads as well as user suggestions.

As of May 2020, Goodreads has 90 million members.

105. CouchSurfing

CouchSurfing is a social networking platform that allows users to coordinate lodging, meetings, or join and create events.

106. RunKeeper

Runkeeper is a fitness-tracking app that uses GPS to map your workouts.

Some activities include walking, running, and cycling.

As of July 2020, Runkeeper has over 50 million users. You can share your workouts with others and the Runkeeper community as well.

107. Care2

Care2 is a social media platform that connects people based on the activist causes that they’re passionate about.

Care2 currently has over 56 million users, 2,750 nonprofit partners, has created nearly 450,000 petitions, and has accrued over 1 billion signatures.

108. eToro

eToro is a social trading platform and multi-asset brokerage company that offers financial and copy trading services.

Users are able to follow, view, and even recreate the practices of top traders on the platform.

As of June 2020, eToro has roughly 10 million users.

109. Gaia Online

Gaia Online is an anime-themed social network and forum based platform.

110. Italki

Italki is a platform that connects language learners to teachers using video chat.

Teachers earn money as freelance tutors.

111. Ravelry

Ravelry is a social networking service for people who are interested in knitting, crocheting, spinning, weaving, and other similar activities.

Users share projects, ideas, and their collections of yarns, fiber, and tools.

As of March 2020, Ravelry had almost 9 million registered users and roughly 1 million monthly active users.

112. The Dots

The Dots is a social networking program for creative professionals (writers, illustrators, videographers, etc.).

Members get to network, connect, collaborate, and be inspired by the individuals, teams, and brands that themselves have profiles.

113. Ello

Ello is a social networking platform that allows people to showcase art, photography, fashion, and web culture.

It also gives users the option to offer services and collaborations.

114. Funny or Die

Funny or Die is a comedy video platform where celebrities and users alike submit their content.

Although overwhelmed with user-submitted content, Funny or Die still offers users the opportunity to submit their own content.

115. MyHeritage

MyHeritage is a platform that allows users to create family trees, upload and browse photos, and search through over 9 billion historical records.

116. Viadeo

Viadeo is a professional social networking platform that connects business owners, entrepreneurs, and managers.

117. Yelp

Yelp is a crowdsourced review based website that provides ratings for businesses.

It is also partnered with a reservation service called Yelp Reservations.

As of June 2019, Yelp states that it has over 192 million reviews.

118. Letterboxd

Letterboxd is a social networking service that focuses on sharing reviews and adoration for film.

Users can keep a diary to track their opinions, films watched, and make lists. Users can also interact with one another.

Last But Not Least, 12 International Social Sharing Sites

119. FilmAffinity

Registered users can rate, find, and create lists of movies.

In the Spanish version of the site, it’s possible to write reviews.

In Spain, which is the platform’s country of origin, there are 3 million unique users.

120. Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a Chinese video-sharing app.

It’s known as “Snack” video in China, and “Kwai” in other markets.

Kuaishou is used to create short videos that capture the everyday experiences of its users.

As of 2019, 200 million active users can be found on Kuaishou daily.

121. Mixi

Mixi is a Japanese social networking service.

Its focus is on connecting with others based on shared interests.

Users can send messages, keep a blog, read and comment on other people’s blogs, setup and join communities, and invite friends.

Registration is confirmed using a valid Japanese cell phone number.

122. Qzone

Qzone is a social networking platform centered in China.

It lets users keep blogs, send photos, listen to music, and watch videos.

As of July 2020, it has roughly 517 million monthly active users.

123. Sina Weibo

Sina Weibo is a Chinese microblogging site akin to Tumblr. Users can upload videos and pictures for instant or extended sharing.

Users can then comment via text, video, or pictures.

There’s also an instant messaging service.

In 2017, the platform reported it had over 290 million registered users.

124. Skyrock

Skyrock is a French-based social networking platform that allows users to create blogs, profiles, and instant messages with other registered members.

125. Tencent QQ

Tencent QQ, known as QQ, is an instant messaging program and web portal in China.

It provides online social games, music, shopping, microblogging, movies, and group and voice chat.

126. VK

VK is a Russian social networking platform. VK facilitates both private and public messaging, groups, public pages, and events.

With VK, you can also share and tag images, audio, and video. There are browser-based games as well.

As of August 2020, CK had 500 million accounts.

127. WeChat

WeChat is a Chinese developed platform that allows for messaging, social media, and mobile payment.

In China, the app has been called the “app for everything”. As of 2019, WeChat had roughly 1 billion active users.

128. XING

Xing is a Hamburg-based social networking site for professionals primarily focused on the German-speaking market.

As of April 2019, Xing reported that it reached 16 million members.

129. YY

YY is a Chinese based video social network with its very own virtual currency.

The currency is paid to people who create content ranging from karaoke videos to tutorials. The currency can later be exchanged for real money.

The platform also streams concerts, fashion, and sporting events. Users can chat as well. As of November 2019, YY had 157.8 million monthly active users.

130. Douban

Douban is a Chinese social networking platform that allows users to document information and create content about movies, books, TV, activities in China, and more.

Douban has 60 million registered users and 150 million unregistered visitors.

Registered users get recommendations and add them to other social networking options; unregistered users get reviews and ratings of media.

Start Driving Traffic with These Social Sharing Sites

We’ve taken a peek into the digital universe, and what we’ve discovered is that it’s immense.

Each business is one of the millions hoping to succeed online.

Digital marketing is a comprehensive strategy for success, but only if you know which tools will help you get there.

Social bookmarking is one of the many effective tools you can use to build your brand’s presence online.

It takes a village, and social bookmarking helps connect you to yours.

More Resources: