Snapchat Trends Shows Most Popular Keywords

Snapchat is introducing a tool called Snapchat Trends that highlights the most popular keywords shared with users in public stories.

In addition, you can search for any keyword in Snapchat Trends to find out the level to which it’s being used.

Data geeks will likely appreciate this last feature Snapchat crammed into its new tool, which is a carousel of real Snapchat stories that allow you to see how a keyword is being used.

Here’s more about Snapchat Trends and what marketers can do with the data.

What is Snapchat Trends?

Snapchat Trends is a lot like Google Trends in that it gives you a general overview of a keyword’s popularity on Snapchat.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Even the homepages are similar. When you land on Snapchat Trends you’ll see a search bar followed by a list of top trends from the past week.

Clicking on a trending keyword will bring you to a page with a graph displaying they keyword’s usage over time.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Usage is graded on a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 being the highest level of popularity.

On that same page you can also find a carousel of Snaps related to the keyword.

If you’re unsure why a keyword is trending, this carousel will show you how it’s being used.

Data in Snapchat Trends isn’t limited to what was recently popular, as you can search for any keyword to see its usage pattern.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

You can even look up multiple keywords to compare their usage. For example, the graph below shows which game console is clear favorite amongst Snapchat users.

As shown in the example, a drop down menu will let you filter the data by country. This is currently limited to Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Now that you know what Snapchat Trends can do, let’s go over how to data can be useful to you.

How Can I Use Snapchat Trends Data?

Snapchat recommends five ways marketers can utilize the data in Snapchat Trends:

Product market research: Trends data can assist with researching organic consumer behavior to evaluate overall market fit for your product or service. Copywriting: New and interesting language trends tend to emerge amongst Snapchat users. This insight can assist brands with writing contextually relevant copy. Building customer personas: Trends data can lead to useful insights when building a profile of who your target audience is, what they do, and what they care about. Media planning for key moments: Snapchat points to obscure holidays like National Ice Cream Day as opportunities for audience engagement. This tool can help you find the right moment to align a media strategy to. Competitive research: This data can help you understand the market in which your brand, product, or service operates. By analyzing multiple keywords you can easily compare how the conversation has evolved.

Snapchat Trends is free to use and does not require you to have your own Snapchat account.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Data is based on captions in public and shared stories. It does not include the use of keywords in direct chat or direct Snaps between users.

Source: Snapchat For Business