140 of Today’s Top SEO Experts to Follow

Want to learn more about search engine optimization (SEO)?
Then you should learn from the top SEO experts.
Reading the top SEO blogs and publications is a good start. So is attending SEO conferences. But don’t stop there.
SEO is such a giving community. We share strategies, tactics, tips, tools, data, and so much more on social media and at conferences – as well as in articles, research, blog posts.
You will definitely learn something new every day from this list of 140 SEO experts. Follow them if you want a free SEO education.
How This List Was Compiled
The term “SEO expert” is thrown around a lot these days.
Do a Google search for [seo experts to follow] and you’ll find plenty of lists.
Here’s the thing about most of these lists: they’re usually deeply flawed in one way or another.
Why?
Generally, top SEO expert lists:
- Are just a sneaky way for an unknown author to get himself or herself on a list filled with experts and look like a big-time SEO expert.
- Are published by unknown SEO agencies or companies purely for the purposes of attracting links and shares.
- Include people who, while brilliant in other areas of marketing (social media, content marketing, etc.), aren’t really SEO experts.
- Include people who no longer are really involved in SEO (or never really were practitioners). For example, while Matt Cutts, the former distinguished engineer who was head of the webspam team at Google, might be great on a list if it were still 2013 – it’s no longer 2013.
- Include popular “experts” who share bad information that give the industry a bad name. (We won’t name any names here.)
That’s why I wanted to put together this list of today’s top authorities and experts you should be following if you want to learn about SEO today.
This post isn’t meant to reward everyone who has ever been an SEO professional or includes the acronym SEO in his or her job title. It also isn’t intended to be a popularity content that confuses expertise with social media follower counts.
The people on this list are all actively doing SEO now – or they’re sharing SEO information, knowledge, and insights (either via social media, contributing to publications or blogs, or speaking at conferences).
These SEO people really know their stuff. Follow them if you want to grow your skill set and knowledge.
1. Barry Adams
2. Jono Alderson
Follow @jonoalderson on Twitter
3. Alicia Anderson
Follow @A_K_Anderson on Twitter
4. Dawn Anderson
5. Benj Arriola
Follow @BenjArriola on Twitter
Read Benj on Search Engine Journal
6. Adam Audette
7. Loren Baker
Read Loren on Search Engine Journal
8. Aleh Barysevich
Read Aleh on Search Engine Journal
9. Ashley Berman Hale
10. Seth Besmertnik
11. Andy Betts
12. Alan Bleiweiss
Follow @AlanBleiweiss on Twitter
Read Alan on Search Engine Journal
13. Mike Blumenthal
Follow @mblumenthal on Twitter
14. Chris Boggs
15. Michael Bonfils
Follow @michaelbonfils on Twitter
16. Elmer Boutin
17. Jim Boykin
18. Rob Bucci
19. Doc Sheldon Campbell
20. Christine Churchill
Follow @ChrisChurchill on Twitter
21. Catfish Comstock
22. Jon Cooper
Follow @PointBlankSEO on Twitter
23. Will Critchlow
Follow @willcritchlow on Twitter
24. Anna Crowe
Follow @annaleacrowe on Twitter
Read Anna on Search Engine Journal
25. Brent Csutoras
Follow @brentcsutoras on Twitter
Read Brent on Search Engine Journal
26. Annie Cushing
27. Dave Davies
Follow @beanstalkim on Twitter
Read Dave on Search Engine Journal
28. Brian Dean
29. Stoney deGeyter
Read Stoney on Search Engine Journal
30. Joost de Valk
31. Pratik Dholakiya
Follow @DholakiyaPratik on Twitter
Read Pratik on Search Engine Journal
32. John Doherty
33. Rae Dolan
34. Rhea Drysdale
35. Victoria Edwards
Follow @TallChickVic on Twitter
36. Eric Enge
Follow @stonetemple on Twitter
Read Eric on Search Engine Journal
37. Erin Everhart
38. Melissa Fach
39. Shelly Fagin
Follow @shellyfagin on Twitter
40. Gianluca Fiorelli
41. Rand Fishkin
42. Duane Forrester
Follow @DuaneForrester on Twitter
43. Glenn Gabe
44. Greg Gifford
Follow @GregGifford on Twitter
45. Casie Gillette
46. Andrew Girdwood
Follow @AndrewGirdwood on Twitter
47. Damon Gochneaur
Follow @DamonGochneaur on Twitter
48. Dennis Goedegebuure
Follow @TheNextCorner on Twitter
49. Keith Goode
50. Bartosz Góralewicz
Follow @bart_goralewicz on Twitter
51. Mike Grehan
52. Emily Grossman
53. Jenny Halasz
Follow @jennyhalasz on Twitter
Read Jenny on Search Engine Journal
54. Joe Hall
55. Brian Harnish
Follow @BrianHarnish on Twitter
Read Brian on Search Engine Journal
56. Christopher Hart
Read Chris on Search Engine Journal
57. Bill Hartzer
Read Bill on Search Engine Journal
58. Joy Hawkins
Follow @JoyanneHawkins on Twitter
59. Marie Haynes
Follow @Marie_Haynes on Twitter
60. Jim Hedger
61. Jon Henshaw
62. Simon Heseltine
Follow @SimonHeseltine on Twitter
63. Carrie Hill
64. Bill Hunt
65. Gary Illyes
66. Mark Jackson
Follow @MarkJackson on Twitter
67. Ammon Johns
Follow @Ammon_Johns on Twitter
68. Dixon Jones
Follow @Dixon_Jones on Twitter
69. Kelsey Jones
Follow @wonderwall7 on Twitter
Read Kelsey on Search Engine Journal
70. Kristopher Jones
Follow @krisjonescom on Twitter
Read Kris on Search Engine Journal
71. Ryan Jones
Read Ryan on Search Engine Journal
72. Julie Joyce
73. Jordan Kasteler
Follow @JordanKasteler on Twitter
74. Michael King
75. Jeremy Knauff
Follow @JeremyKnauff on Twitter
Read Jeremy on Search Engine Journal
76. Topher Kohan
77. AJ Kohn
78. Kim Krause Berg
79. Cindy Krum
80. Brian LaFrance
81. Joe Laratro
82. Heather Lloyd-Martin
Follow @heatherlloyd on Twitter
83. Laura Lippay
Follow @lauralippay on Twitter
84. Ian Lurie
85. Trond Lyngbø
Follow @TrondLyngbo on Twitter
86. Casey Markee
87. Debra Mastaler
Follow @debramastaler on Twitter
88. Josh McCoy
Follow @JoshuaCMcCoy on Twitter
Read Josh on Search Engine Journal
89. Brian McDowell
Follow @brian_mcdowell on Twitter
90. Sha Menz
91. Bryson Meunier
Follow @brysonmeunier on Twitter
92. David Mihm
93. Roger Montti
Follow @martinibuster on Twitter
Read Roger on Search Engine Journal
94. Paddy Moogan
Follow @paddymoogan on Twitter
95. Kate Morris
96. John Mueller
97. Britney Muller
Follow @BritneyMuller on Twitter
98. Lisa D. Myers
99. Dr. Pete Myers
100. Lee Odden
101. Beau Pedraza
Follow @beaupedraza on Twitter
Read Beau on Search Engine Journal
102. Scott Polk
103. Jeff Preston
Follow @jeffreypreston on Twitter
104. Bridget Randolph
Follow @BridgetRandolph on Twitter
105. Wil Reynolds
Follow @wilreynolds on Twitter
106. Adam Riemer
Follow @rollerblader on Twitter
Read Adam on Search Engine Journal
107. Dave Rohrer
108. Conrad Saam
109. Kristine Schachinger
110. Barry Schwartz
111. Eli Schwartz
Read Eli on Search Engine Journal
112. Paul Shapiro
113. John Shehata
114. Carolyn Shelby
115. Chris Sherman
116. Andrew Shotland
Follow @localseoguide on Twitter
117. Omi Sido
118. Matt Siltala
Follow @Matt_Siltala on Twitter
119. Grant Simmons
120. Bill Slawski
Follow @bill_slawski on Twitter
121. Jennifer Slegg
122. Ann Smarty
123. Aleyda Solis
124. Stephan Spencer
125. Patrick Stox
Follow @patrickstox on Twitter
Read Patrick on Search Engine Journal
126. Michael Stricker
127. Kaspar Szymanski
128. Brett Tabke
129. Dan Taylor
Follow @taylorDanRW on Twitter
Read Dan on Search Engine Journal
130. Shari Thurow
Follow @sharithurow on Twitter
131. Leslie To
Follow @itsleslieto on Twitter
132. Marcus Tober
Follow @marcustober on Twitter
133. Bas van den Beld
Follow @basvandenbeld on Twitter
134. Ashley Ward
Follow @ashleymadhatter on Twitter
Read Ashley on Search Engine Journal
135. Frank Watson
Follow@AussieWebmaster on Twitter
136. Mindy Weinstein
Follow @mindyweinstein on Twitter
Read Mindy on Search Engine Journal
137. Fili Wiese
138. Rob Woods
139. Tony Wright
Follow @tonynwright on Twitter
Read Tony on Search Engine Journal
140. Joe Youngblood
Follow @YoungbloodJoe on Twitter
Read Joe on Search Engine Journal
Want to follow all these lovely and talented SEO people?
Click here for SEJ’s SEO Expert Twitter List.
Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita