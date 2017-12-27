140 of Today’s Top SEO Experts to Follow

Editor’s note: This is a chapter from Search Engine Journal’s new e-book, SEO 101: Learn the Basics of Search Engine Optimization. Want to read the full guide? Download your copy of SEO 101 now!

Want to learn more about search engine optimization (SEO)?

Then you should learn from the top SEO experts.

Reading the top SEO blogs and publications is a good start. So is attending SEO conferences. But don’t stop there.

SEO is such a giving community. We share strategies, tactics, tips, tools, data, and so much more on social media and at conferences – as well as in articles, research, blog posts.

You will definitely learn something new every day from this list of 140 SEO experts. Follow them if you want a free SEO education.

How This List Was Compiled

The term “SEO expert” is thrown around a lot these days.

Do a Google search for [seo experts to follow] and you’ll find plenty of lists.

Here’s the thing about most of these lists: they’re usually deeply flawed in one way or another.

Why?

Generally, top SEO expert lists:

Are just a sneaky way for an unknown author to get himself or herself on a list filled with experts and look like a big-time SEO expert.

Are published by unknown SEO agencies or companies purely for the purposes of attracting links and shares.

Include people who, while brilliant in other areas of marketing (social media, content marketing, etc.), aren’t really SEO experts.

Include people who no longer are really involved in SEO (or never really were practitioners). For example, while Matt Cutts, the former distinguished engineer who was head of the webspam team at Google, might be great on a list if it were still 2013 – it’s no longer 2013.

Include popular “experts” who share bad information that give the industry a bad name. (We won’t name any names here.)

That’s why I wanted to put together this list of today’s top authorities and experts you should be following if you want to learn about SEO today.

This post isn’t meant to reward everyone who has ever been an SEO professional or includes the acronym SEO in his or her job title. It also isn’t intended to be a popularity content that confuses expertise with social media follower counts.

The people on this list are all actively doing SEO now – or they’re sharing SEO information, knowledge, and insights (either via social media, contributing to publications or blogs, or speaking at conferences).

These SEO people really know their stuff. Follow them if you want to grow your skill set and knowledge.

1. Barry Adams

Follow @badams on Twitter

Follow Barry on Facebook

2. Jono Alderson

Follow @jonoalderson on Twitter

Follow Jono on Facebook

3. Alicia Anderson

Follow @A_K_Anderson on Twitter

4. Dawn Anderson

Follow @dawnieando on Twitter

Follow Dawn on Facebook

5. Benj Arriola

Follow @BenjArriola on Twitter

Follow Benj on Facebook

Read Benj on Search Engine Journal

6. Adam Audette

Follow @audette on Twitter

7. Loren Baker

Follow @lorenbaker on Twitter

Follow Loren on Facebook

Read Loren on Search Engine Journal

8. Aleh Barysevich

Follow @ab80 on Twitter

Follow Aleh on Facebook

Read Aleh on Search Engine Journal

9. Ashley Berman Hale

Follow @BermanHale on Twitter

Follow Ashley on Facebook

10. Seth Besmertnik

Follow @Besmertnik on Twitter

Follow Seth on Facebook

11. Andy Betts

Follow @andybetts1 on Twitter

Follow Andy on Facebook

12. Alan Bleiweiss

Follow @AlanBleiweiss on Twitter

Follow Alan on Facebook

Read Alan on Search Engine Journal

13. Mike Blumenthal

Follow @mblumenthal on Twitter

Follow Mike on Facebook

14. Chris Boggs

Follow @boggles on Twitter

Follow Chris on Facebook

15. Michael Bonfils

Follow @michaelbonfils on Twitter

Follow Michael on Facebook

16. Elmer Boutin

Follow @rehor on Twitter

Follow Elmer on Facebook

17. Jim Boykin

Follow @jimboykin on Twitter

Follow Jim on Facebook

18. Rob Bucci

Follow @STATrob on Twitter

Follow Rob on Facebook

19. Doc Sheldon Campbell

Follow @DocSheldon on Twitter

Follow Doc on Facebook

20. Christine Churchill

Follow @ChrisChurchill on Twitter

Follow Christine on Facebook

21. Catfish Comstock

Follow @SEOCatfish on Twitter

Follow Catfish on Facebook

22. Jon Cooper

Follow @PointBlankSEO on Twitter

23. Will Critchlow

Follow @willcritchlow on Twitter

Follow Will on Facebook

24. Anna Crowe

Follow @annaleacrowe on Twitter

Follow Anna on Facebook

Read Anna on Search Engine Journal

25. Brent Csutoras

Follow @brentcsutoras on Twitter

Follow Brent on Facebook

Read Brent on Search Engine Journal

26. Annie Cushing

Follow Annie on Twitter

Follow Annie on Facebook

27. Dave Davies

Follow @beanstalkim on Twitter

Follow Dave on Facebook

Read Dave on Search Engine Journal

28. Brian Dean

Follow @Backlinko on Twitter

Follow Brian on Facebook

29. Stoney deGeyter

Follow @StoneyD on Twitter

Read Stoney on Search Engine Journal

30. Joost de Valk

Follow @jdevalk on Twitter

Follow Joost on Facebook

31. Pratik Dholakiya

Follow @DholakiyaPratik on Twitter

Follow Pratik on Facebook

Read Pratik on Search Engine Journal

32. John Doherty

Follow @dohertyjf on Twitter

Follow John on Facebook

33. Rae Dolan

Follow @sugarrae on Twitter

Follow Rae on Facebook

34. Rhea Drysdale

Follow @Rhea on Twitter

Follow Rhea on Facebook

35. Victoria Edwards

Follow @TallChickVic on Twitter

Follow Victoria on Facebook

36. Eric Enge

Follow @stonetemple on Twitter

Follow Eric on Facebook

Read Eric on Search Engine Journal

37. Erin Everhart

Follow @erinever on Twitter

Follow Erin on Facebook

38. Melissa Fach

Follow @SEOAware on Twitter

Follow Melissa on Facebook

39. Shelly Fagin

Follow @shellyfagin on Twitter

Follow Shelly on Facebook

40. Gianluca Fiorelli

Follow @gfiorelli1 on Twitter

Follow Gianluca on Facebook

41. Rand Fishkin

Follow @randfish on Twitter

Follow Rand on Facebook

42. Duane Forrester

Follow @DuaneForrester on Twitter

Follow Duane on Facebook

43. Glenn Gabe

Follow @glenngabe on Twitter

Follow Glenn on Facebook

44. Greg Gifford

Follow @GregGifford on Twitter

Follow Greg on Facebook

45. Casie Gillette

Follow @Casieg on Twitter

Follow Casie on Facebook

46. Andrew Girdwood

Follow @AndrewGirdwood on Twitter

Follow Andrew on Facebook

47. Damon Gochneaur

Follow @DamonGochneaur on Twitter

Follow Damon on Facebook

48. Dennis Goedegebuure

Follow @TheNextCorner on Twitter

Follow Dennis on Facebook

49. Keith Goode

Follow @keithgoode on Twitter

Follow Keith on Facebook

50. Bartosz Góralewicz

Follow @bart_goralewicz on Twitter

Follow Bartosz on Facebook

51. Mike Grehan

Follow @mikegrehan on Twitter

Follow Mike on Facebook

52. Emily Grossman

Follow @goutaste on Twitter

Follow Emily on Facebook

53. Jenny Halasz

Follow @jennyhalasz on Twitter

Follow Jenny on Facebook

Read Jenny on Search Engine Journal

54. Joe Hall

Follow @joehall on Twitter

Follow Joe on Facebook

55. Brian Harnish

Follow @BrianHarnish on Twitter

Follow Brian on Facebook

Read Brian on Search Engine Journal

56. Christopher Hart

Follow @chris_hart on Twitter

Follow Chris on Facebook

Read Chris on Search Engine Journal

57. Bill Hartzer

Follow @bhartzer on Twitter

Follow Bill on Facebook

Read Bill on Search Engine Journal

58. Joy Hawkins

Follow @JoyanneHawkins on Twitter

59. Marie Haynes

Follow @Marie_Haynes on Twitter

Follow Marie on Facebook

60. Jim Hedger

Follow @jimhedger on Twitter

Follow Jim on Facebook

61. Jon Henshaw

Follow @RavenJon on Twitter

Follow Jon on Facebook

62. Simon Heseltine

Follow @SimonHeseltine on Twitter

Follow Simon on Facebook

63. Carrie Hill

Follow @CarrieHill on Twitter

Follow Carrie on Facebook

64. Bill Hunt

Follow @billhunt on Twitter

Follow XXX on Facebook

65. Gary Illyes

Follow @methode on Twitter

Follow Gary on Facebook

66. Mark Jackson

Follow @MarkJackson on Twitter

Follow Mark on Facebook

67. Ammon Johns

Follow @Ammon_Johns on Twitter

Follow Ammon on Facebook

68. Dixon Jones

Follow @Dixon_Jones on Twitter

Follow Dixon on Facebook

69. Kelsey Jones

Follow @wonderwall7 on Twitter

Follow Kelsey on Facebook

Read Kelsey on Search Engine Journal

70. Kristopher Jones

Follow @krisjonescom on Twitter

Follow Kris on Facebook

Read Kris on Search Engine Journal

71. Ryan Jones

Follow @RyanJones on Twitter

Follow Ryan on Facebook

Read Ryan on Search Engine Journal

72. Julie Joyce

Follow @JulieJoyce on Twitter

Follow Julie on Facebook

73. Jordan Kasteler

Follow @JordanKasteler on Twitter

Follow Jordan on Facebook

74. Michael King

Follow @iPullRank on Twitter

Follow Mike on Facebook

75. Jeremy Knauff

Follow @JeremyKnauff on Twitter

Follow Jeremy on Facebook

Read Jeremy on Search Engine Journal

76. Topher Kohan

Follow @Topheratl on Twitter

Follow Topher on Facebook

77. AJ Kohn

Follow @ajkohn on Twitter

Follow AJ on Facebook

78. Kim Krause Berg 78. Kim Krause Berg

Follow @kim_cre8pc on Twitter

Follow Kim on Facebook

79. Cindy Krum

Follow @Suzzicks on Twitter

Follow Cindy on Facebook

80. Brian LaFrance

Follow @blafrance on Twitter

Follow Brian on Facebook

81. Joe Laratro

Follow @jlaratro on Twitter

Follow Joe on Facebook

82. Heather Lloyd-Martin

Follow @heatherlloyd on Twitter

Follow Heather on Facebook

83. Laura Lippay

Follow @lauralippay on Twitter

Follow Laura on Facebook

84. Ian Lurie

Follow @portentint on Twitter

Follow Ian on Facebook

85. Trond Lyngbø

Follow @TrondLyngbo on Twitter

Follow Trond on Facebook

86. Casey Markee

Follow @MediaWyse on Twitter

Follow Casey on Facebook

87. Debra Mastaler

Follow @debramastaler on Twitter

Follow Debra on Facebook

88. Josh McCoy

Follow @JoshuaCMcCoy on Twitter

Follow Josh on Facebook

Read Josh on Search Engine Journal

89. Brian McDowell

Follow @brian_mcdowell on Twitter

Follow Brian on Facebook

90. Sha Menz

Follow @ShahMenz on Twitter

Follow Sha on Facebook

91. Bryson Meunier

Follow @brysonmeunier on Twitter

Follow Bryson on Facebook

92. David Mihm

Follow @davidmihm on Twitter

Follow David on Facebook

93. Roger Montti

Follow @martinibuster on Twitter

Follow Roger on Facebook

Read Roger on Search Engine Journal

94. Paddy Moogan

Follow @paddymoogan on Twitter

Follow Paddy on Facebook

95. Kate Morris

Follow @katemorris on Twitter

96. John Mueller

Follow @JohnMu on Twitter

97. Britney Muller

Follow @BritneyMuller on Twitter

98. Lisa D. Myers

Follow @LisaDMyers on Twitter

Follow Lisa on Facebook

99. Dr. Pete Myers

Follow @dr_pete on Twitter

Follow Pete on Facebook

100. Lee Odden

Follow @leeodden on Twitter

Follow Lee on Facebook

101. Beau Pedraza

Follow @beaupedraza on Twitter

Follow Beau on Facebook

Read Beau on Search Engine Journal

102. Scott Polk

Follow @scottpolk on Twitter

Follow Scott on Facebook

103. Jeff Preston

Follow @jeffreypreston on Twitter

Follow Jeffrey on Facebook

104. Bridget Randolph

Follow @BridgetRandolph on Twitter

Follow Bridget on Facebook

105. Wil Reynolds

Follow @wilreynolds on Twitter

Follow Wil on Facebook

106. Adam Riemer

Follow @rollerblader on Twitter

Follow Adam on Facebook

Read Adam on Search Engine Journal

107. Dave Rohrer

Follow @daver on Twitter

Follow Dave on Facebook

108. Conrad Saam

Follow @ConradSaam on Twitter

Follow Conrad on Facebook

109. Kristine Schachinger

Follow @schachin on Twitter

Follow Kristine on Facebook

110. Barry Schwartz

Follow @rustybrick on Twitter

Follow Barry on Facebook

111. Eli Schwartz

Follow @5le on Twitter

Follow Eli on Facebook

Read Eli on Search Engine Journal

112. Paul Shapiro

Follow @fighto on Twitter

Follow Paul on Facebook

113. John Shehata

Follow @JShehata on Twitter

Follow John on Facebook

114. Carolyn Shelby

Follow @cshel on Twitter

Follow Carolyn on Facebook

115. Chris Sherman

Follow @CJSherman on Twitter

Follow Chris on Facebook

116. Andrew Shotland

Follow @localseoguide on Twitter

Follow Andrew on Facebook

117. Omi Sido

Follow @OmiSido on Twitter

Follow Omi on Facebook

118. Matt Siltala

Follow @Matt_Siltala on Twitter

Follow Matt on Facebook

119. Grant Simmons

Follow @simmonet on Twitter

Follow Grant on Facebook

120. Bill Slawski

Follow @bill_slawski on Twitter

Follow Bill on Facebook

121. Jennifer Slegg

Follow @jenstar on Twitter

Follow Jennifer on Facebook

122. Ann Smarty

Follow @seosmarty on Twitter

Follow Ann on Facebook

123. Aleyda Solis

Follow @aleyda on Twitter

Follow Aleyda on Facebook

124. Stephan Spencer

Follow @sspencer on Twitter

Follow Stephan on Facebook

125. Patrick Stox

Follow @patrickstox on Twitter

Follow Patrick on Facebook

Read Patrick on Search Engine Journal

126. Michael Stricker

Follow @RadioMS on Twitter

Follow Michael on Facebook

127. Kaspar Szymanski

Follow @kas_tweets on Twitter

Follow Kaspar on Facebook

128. Brett Tabke

Follow @btabke on Twitter

Follow Brett on Facebook

129. Dan Taylor

Follow @taylorDanRW on Twitter

Read Dan on Search Engine Journal

130. Shari Thurow

Follow @sharithurow on Twitter

Follow Shari on Facebook

131. Leslie To

Follow @itsleslieto on Twitter

132. Marcus Tober

Follow @marcustober on Twitter

Follow Marcus on Facebook

133. Bas van den Beld

Follow @basvandenbeld on Twitter

Follow Bas on Facebook

134. Ashley Ward

Follow @ashleymadhatter on Twitter

Follow Ashley on Facebook

Read Ashley on Search Engine Journal

135. Frank Watson

Follow@AussieWebmaster on Twitter

Follow Frank on Facebook

136. Mindy Weinstein

Follow @mindyweinstein on Twitter

Follow Mindy on Facebook

Read Mindy on Search Engine Journal

137. Fili Wiese

Follow @filiwiese on Twitter

Follow Fili on Facebook

138. Rob Woods

Follow @robdwoods on Twitter

Follow Rob on Facebook

139. Tony Wright

Follow @tonynwright on Twitter

Follow Tony on Facebook

Read Tony on Search Engine Journal

140. Joe Youngblood

Follow @YoungbloodJoe on Twitter

Follow Joe on Facebook

Read Joe on Search Engine Journal

Want to follow all these lovely and talented SEO people?

Click here for SEJ’s SEO Expert Twitter List.

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita