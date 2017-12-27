Advertisement
140 of Today’s Top SEO Experts to Follow

Danny Goodwin
Danny Goodwin SEJ STAFF
Editor’s note: This is a chapter from Search Engine Journal’s new e-book, SEO 101: Learn the Basics of Search Engine Optimization. Want to read the full guide? Download your copy of SEO 101 now!

Want to learn more about search engine optimization (SEO)?

Then you should learn from the top SEO experts.

Reading the top SEO blogs and publications is a good start. So is attending SEO conferences. But don’t stop there.

SEO is such a giving community. We share strategies, tactics, tips, tools, data, and so much more on social media and at conferences – as well as in articles, research, blog posts.

You will definitely learn something new every day from this list of 140 SEO experts. Follow them if you want a free SEO education.

How This List Was Compiled

The term “SEO expert” is thrown around a lot these days.

Do a Google search for [seo experts to follow] and you’ll find plenty of lists.

Here’s the thing about most of these lists: they’re usually deeply flawed in one way or another.

Why?

Generally, top SEO expert lists:

  • Are just a sneaky way for an unknown author to get himself or herself on a list filled with experts and look like a big-time SEO expert.
  • Are published by unknown SEO agencies or companies purely for the purposes of attracting links and shares.
  • Include people who, while brilliant in other areas of marketing (social media, content marketing, etc.), aren’t really SEO experts.
  • Include people who no longer are really involved in SEO (or never really were practitioners). For example, while Matt Cutts, the former distinguished engineer who was head of the webspam team at Google, might be great on a list if it were still 2013 – it’s no longer 2013.
  • Include popular “experts” who share bad information that give the industry a bad name. (We won’t name any names here.)

That’s why I wanted to put together this list of today’s top authorities and experts you should be following if you want to learn about SEO today.

This post isn’t meant to reward everyone who has ever been an SEO professional or includes the acronym SEO in his or her job title. It also isn’t intended to be a popularity content that confuses expertise with social media follower counts.

The people on this list are all actively doing SEO now – or they’re sharing SEO information, knowledge, and insights (either via social media, contributing to publications or blogs, or speaking at conferences).

These SEO people really know their stuff. Follow them if you want to grow your skill set and knowledge.

Barry Adams1. Barry Adams

Follow @badams on Twitter

Follow Barry on Facebook

Jono Alderson2. Jono Alderson

Follow @jonoalderson on Twitter

Follow Jono on Facebook

Alicia Anderson3. Alicia Anderson

Follow @A_K_Anderson on Twitter

 

Dawn Anderson4. Dawn Anderson

Follow @dawnieando on Twitter

Follow Dawn on Facebook

Benj Arriola of Internet Marketing Inc.5. Benj Arriola

Follow @BenjArriola on Twitter

Follow Benj on Facebook

Read Benj on Search Engine Journal

Adam Audette6. Adam Audette

Follow @audette on Twitter

 

7. Loren Baker

Follow @lorenbaker on Twitter

Follow Loren on Facebook

Read Loren on Search Engine Journal

8. Aleh Barysevich

Follow @ab80 on Twitter

Follow Aleh on Facebook

Read Aleh on Search Engine Journal

Ashley Berman Hale9. Ashley Berman Hale

Follow @BermanHale on Twitter

Follow Ashley on Facebook

Seth Besmertnik10. Seth Besmertnik

Follow @Besmertnik on Twitter

Follow Seth on Facebook

Andy Betts11. Andy Betts

Follow @andybetts1 on Twitter

Follow Andy on Facebook

12. Alan Bleiweiss

Follow @AlanBleiweiss on Twitter

Follow Alan on Facebook

Read Alan on Search Engine Journal

13. Mike Blumenthal

Follow @mblumenthal on Twitter

Follow Mike on Facebook

Chris Boggs14. Chris Boggs

Follow @boggles on Twitter

Follow Chris on Facebook

Michael Bonfils15. Michael Bonfils

Follow @michaelbonfils on Twitter

Follow Michael on Facebook

Elmer Boutin16. Elmer Boutin

Follow @rehor on Twitter

Follow Elmer on Facebook

Jim Boykin17. Jim Boykin

Follow @jimboykin on Twitter

Follow Jim on Facebook

Rob Bucci18. Rob Bucci

Follow @STATrob on Twitter

Follow Rob on Facebook

Doc Sheldon19. Doc Sheldon Campbell

Follow @DocSheldon on Twitter

Follow Doc on Facebook

Christine Churchill20. Christine Churchill

Follow @ChrisChurchill on Twitter

Follow Christine on Facebook

Catfish Comstock21. Catfish Comstock

Follow @SEOCatfish on Twitter

Follow Catfish on Facebook

Jon Cooper22. Jon Cooper

Follow @PointBlankSEO on Twitter

 

Will Critchlow23. Will Critchlow

Follow @willcritchlow on Twitter

Follow Will on Facebook

Anna Crowe24. Anna Crowe

Follow @annaleacrowe on Twitter

Follow Anna on Facebook

Read Anna on Search Engine Journal

Brent Csutoras25. Brent Csutoras

Follow @brentcsutoras on Twitter

Follow Brent on Facebook

Read Brent on Search Engine Journal

Annie Cushing26. Annie Cushing

Follow Annie on Twitter

Follow Annie on Facebook

27. Dave Davies

Follow @beanstalkim on Twitter

Follow Dave on Facebook

Read Dave on Search Engine Journal

Brian Dean28. Brian Dean

Follow @Backlinko on Twitter

Follow Brian on Facebook

Stoney deGeyter29. Stoney deGeyter

Follow @StoneyD on Twitter

Read Stoney on Search Engine Journal

Joost de Valk30. Joost de Valk

Follow @jdevalk on Twitter

Follow Joost on Facebook

Pratik Dholakiya Twitter Profile Pic31. Pratik Dholakiya

Follow @DholakiyaPratik on Twitter

Follow Pratik on Facebook

Read Pratik on Search Engine Journal

32. John Doherty

Follow @dohertyjf on Twitter

Follow John on Facebook

Rae Hoffman33. Rae Dolan

Follow @sugarrae on Twitter

Follow Rae on Facebook

34. Rhea Drysdale

Follow @Rhea on Twitter

Follow Rhea on Facebook

35. Victoria Edwards

Follow @TallChickVic on Twitter

Follow Victoria on Facebook

Eric Enge36. Eric Enge

Follow @stonetemple on Twitter

Follow Eric on Facebook

Read Eric on Search Engine Journal

Erin Everhart37. Erin Everhart

Follow @erinever on Twitter

Follow Erin on Facebook

Melissa Fach38. Melissa Fach

Follow @SEOAware on Twitter

Follow Melissa on Facebook

39. Shelly Fagin

Follow @shellyfagin on Twitter

Follow Shelly on Facebook

40. Gianluca Fiorelli

Follow @gfiorelli1 on Twitter

Follow Gianluca on Facebook

41. Rand Fishkin

Follow @randfish on Twitter

Follow Rand on Facebook

Duane Forrester42. Duane Forrester

Follow @DuaneForrester on Twitter

Follow Duane on Facebook

Glenn Gabe43. Glenn Gabe

Follow @glenngabe on Twitter

Follow Glenn on Facebook

Greg Gifford44. Greg Gifford

Follow @GregGifford on Twitter

Follow Greg on Facebook

Casie Gillette45. Casie Gillette

Follow @Casieg on Twitter

Follow Casie on Facebook

Andrew Girdwood46. Andrew Girdwood

Follow @AndrewGirdwood on Twitter

Follow Andrew on Facebook

47. Damon Gochneaur

Follow @DamonGochneaur on Twitter

Follow Damon on Facebook

Dennis Goedegebuure48. Dennis Goedegebuure

Follow @TheNextCorner on Twitter

Follow Dennis on Facebook

Keith Goode49. Keith Goode

Follow @keithgoode on Twitter

Follow Keith on Facebook

Bartosz Goralewicz50. Bartosz Góralewicz

Follow @bart_goralewicz on Twitter

Follow Bartosz on Facebook

Mike Grehan51. Mike Grehan

Follow @mikegrehan on Twitter

Follow Mike on Facebook

Emily Grossman52. Emily Grossman

Follow @goutaste on Twitter

Follow Emily on Facebook

53. Jenny Halasz

Follow @jennyhalasz on Twitter

Follow Jenny on Facebook

Read Jenny on Search Engine Journal

Joe Hall54. Joe Hall

Follow @joehall on Twitter

Follow Joe on Facebook

Brian Harnish55. Brian Harnish

Follow @BrianHarnish on Twitter

Follow Brian on Facebook

Read Brian on Search Engine Journal

Christopher Hart56. Christopher Hart

Follow @chris_hart on Twitter

Follow Chris on Facebook

Read Chris on Search Engine Journal

Bill Hartzer57. Bill Hartzer

Follow @bhartzer on Twitter

Follow Bill on Facebook

Read Bill on Search Engine Journal

Joy Hawkins58. Joy Hawkins

Follow @JoyanneHawkins on Twitter

 

Marie Haynes59. Marie Haynes

Follow @Marie_Haynes on Twitter

Follow Marie on Facebook

Jim Hedger60. Jim Hedger

Follow @jimhedger on Twitter

Follow Jim on Facebook

Jon Henshaw61. Jon Henshaw

Follow @RavenJon on Twitter

Follow Jon on Facebook

Simon Heseltine62. Simon Heseltine

Follow @SimonHeseltine on Twitter

Follow Simon on Facebook

63. Carrie Hill

Follow @CarrieHill on Twitter

Follow Carrie on Facebook

Bill Hunt64. Bill Hunt

Follow @billhunt on Twitter

Follow Bill on Facebook

65. Gary Illyes

Follow @methode on Twitter

Follow Gary on Facebook

Mark Jackson66. Mark Jackson

Follow @MarkJackson on Twitter

Follow Mark on Facebook

67. Ammon Johns

Follow @Ammon_Johns on Twitter

Follow Ammon on Facebook

Dixon Jones68. Dixon Jones

Follow @Dixon_Jones on Twitter

Follow Dixon on Facebook

Kelsey Jones69. Kelsey Jones

Follow @wonderwall7 on Twitter

Follow Kelsey on Facebook

Read Kelsey on Search Engine Journal

70. Kristopher Jones

Follow @krisjonescom on Twitter

Follow Kris on Facebook

Read Kris on Search Engine Journal

Ryan Jones71. Ryan Jones

Follow @RyanJones on Twitter

Follow Ryan on Facebook

Read Ryan on Search Engine Journal

Julie Joyce72. Julie Joyce

Follow @JulieJoyce on Twitter

Follow Julie on Facebook

Jordan Kasteler73. Jordan Kasteler

Follow @JordanKasteler on Twitter

Follow Jordan on Facebook

Michael King74. Michael King

Follow @iPullRank on Twitter

Follow Mike on Facebook

75. Jeremy Knauff

Follow @JeremyKnauff on Twitter

Follow Jeremy on Facebook

Read Jeremy on Search Engine Journal

Topher Kohan76. Topher Kohan

Follow @Topheratl on Twitter

Follow Topher on Facebook

AJ Kohn77. AJ Kohn

Follow @ajkohn on Twitter

Follow AJ on Facebook

78. Kim Krause Berg

Follow @kim_cre8pc on Twitter

Follow Kim on Facebook

Cindy Krum79. Cindy Krum

Follow @Suzzicks on Twitter

Follow Cindy on Facebook

Brian LaFrance80. Brian LaFrance

Follow @blafrance on Twitter

Follow Brian on Facebook

Joe Laratro81. Joe Laratro

Follow @jlaratro on Twitter

Follow Joe on Facebook

Heather Lloyd-Martin82. Heather Lloyd-Martin

Follow @heatherlloyd on Twitter

Follow Heather on Facebook

Laura Lippay83. Laura Lippay

Follow @lauralippay on Twitter

Follow Laura on Facebook

Ian Lurie84. Ian Lurie

Follow @portentint on Twitter

Follow Ian on Facebook

Trond Lyngbø85. Trond Lyngbø

Follow @TrondLyngbo on Twitter

Follow Trond on Facebook

Casey Markee86. Casey Markee

Follow @MediaWyse on Twitter

Follow Casey on Facebook

Debra Mastaler87. Debra Mastaler

Follow @debramastaler on Twitter

Follow Debra on Facebook

Josh McCoy88. Josh McCoy

Follow @JoshuaCMcCoy on Twitter

Follow Josh on Facebook

Read Josh on Search Engine Journal

Brian McDowell89. Brian McDowell

Follow @brian_mcdowell on Twitter

Follow Brian on Facebook

Sha Menz90. Sha Menz

Follow @ShahMenz on Twitter

Follow Sha on Facebook

Bryson Meunier91. Bryson Meunier

Follow @brysonmeunier on Twitter

Follow Bryson on Facebook

David Mihm92. David Mihm

Follow @davidmihm on Twitter

Follow David on Facebook

Roger Montti 93. Roger Montti

Follow @martinibuster on Twitter

Follow Roger on Facebook

Read Roger on Search Engine Journal

Paddy Moogan94. Paddy Moogan

Follow @paddymoogan on Twitter

Follow Paddy on Facebook

Kate Morris95. Kate Morris

Follow @katemorris on Twitter

John Mueller96. John Mueller

Follow @JohnMu on Twitter

 

Britney Muller97. Britney Muller

Follow @BritneyMuller on Twitter

 

Lisa D. Myers98. Lisa D. Myers

Follow @LisaDMyers on Twitter

Follow Lisa on Facebook

Dr. Pete Meyers99. Dr. Pete Myers

Follow @dr_pete on Twitter

Follow Pete on Facebook

Lee Odden100. Lee Odden

Follow @leeodden on Twitter

Follow Lee on Facebook

Beau Pedraza101. Beau Pedraza

Follow @beaupedraza on Twitter

Follow Beau on Facebook

Read Beau on Search Engine Journal

Scott Polk102. Scott Polk

Follow @scottpolk on Twitter

Follow Scott on Facebook

Jeff Preston103. Jeff Preston

Follow @jeffreypreston on Twitter

Follow Jeffrey on Facebook

Bridget Randolph104. Bridget Randolph

Follow @BridgetRandolph on Twitter

Follow Bridget on Facebook

Wil Reynolds105. Wil Reynolds

Follow @wilreynolds on Twitter

Follow Wil on Facebook

Adam Riemer106. Adam Riemer

Follow @rollerblader on Twitter

Follow Adam on Facebook

Read Adam on Search Engine Journal

Dave Rohrer107. Dave Rohrer

Follow @daver on Twitter

Follow Dave on Facebook

Conrad Saam108. Conrad Saam

Follow @ConradSaam on Twitter

Follow Conrad on Facebook

Kristine Schachinger109. Kristine Schachinger

Follow @schachin on Twitter

Follow Kristine on Facebook

Barry Schwartz110. Barry Schwartz

Follow @rustybrick on Twitter

Follow Barry on Facebook

Eli Schwartz111. Eli Schwartz

Follow @5le on Twitter

Follow Eli on Facebook

Read Eli on Search Engine Journal

Paul Shapiro112. Paul Shapiro

Follow @fighto on Twitter

Follow Paul on Facebook

John Shehata113. John Shehata

Follow @JShehata on Twitter

Follow John on Facebook

Carolyn Shelby114. Carolyn Shelby

Follow @cshel on Twitter

Follow Carolyn on Facebook

Chris Sherman115. Chris Sherman

Follow @CJSherman on Twitter

Follow Chris on Facebook

Andrew Shotland116. Andrew Shotland

Follow @localseoguide on Twitter

Follow Andrew on Facebook

Omi Sido117. Omi Sido

Follow @OmiSido on Twitter

Follow Omi on Facebook

Matt Siltala118. Matt Siltala

Follow @Matt_Siltala on Twitter

Follow Matt on Facebook

Grant Simmons119. Grant Simmons

Follow @simmonet on Twitter

Follow Grant on Facebook

Bill Slawski120. Bill Slawski

Follow @bill_slawski on Twitter

Follow Bill on Facebook

Jennifer Slegg121. Jennifer Slegg

Follow @jenstar on Twitter

Follow Jennifer on Facebook

Ann Smarty122. Ann Smarty

Follow @seosmarty on Twitter

Follow Ann on Facebook

Aleyda Solis123. Aleyda Solis

Follow @aleyda on Twitter

Follow Aleyda on Facebook

Stephan Spencer124. Stephan Spencer

Follow @sspencer on Twitter

Follow Stephan on Facebook

Patrick Stox125. Patrick Stox

Follow @patrickstox on Twitter

Follow Patrick on Facebook

Read Patrick on Search Engine Journal

Michael Stricker126. Michael Stricker

Follow @RadioMS on Twitter

Follow Michael on Facebook

Kaspar Szymanski127. Kaspar Szymanski

Follow @kas_tweets on Twitter

Follow Kaspar on Facebook

128. Brett Tabke

Follow @btabke on Twitter

Follow Brett on Facebook

Dan Taylor129. Dan Taylor

Follow @taylorDanRW on Twitter

Read Dan on Search Engine Journal

Shari Thurow130. Shari Thurow

Follow @sharithurow on Twitter

Follow Shari on Facebook

Leslie To131. Leslie To

Follow @itsleslieto on Twitter

 

Marcus Tober132. Marcus Tober

Follow @marcustober on Twitter

Follow Marcus on Facebook

Bas van den Beld133. Bas van den Beld

Follow @basvandenbeld on Twitter

Follow Bas on Facebook

Ashley Ward134. Ashley Ward

Follow @ashleymadhatter on Twitter

Follow Ashley on Facebook

Read Ashley on Search Engine Journal

Frank Watson135. Frank Watson

Follow@AussieWebmaster on Twitter 

Follow Frank on Facebook

Mindy Weinstein136. Mindy Weinstein

Follow @mindyweinstein on Twitter

Follow Mindy on Facebook

Read Mindy on Search Engine Journal

137. Fili Wiese

Follow @filiwiese on Twitter

Follow Fili on Facebook

Rob Woods138. Rob Woods

Follow @robdwoods on Twitter

Follow Rob on Facebook

139. Tony Wright

Follow @tonynwright on Twitter

Follow Tony on Facebook

Read Tony on Search Engine Journal

Joe Youngblood140. Joe Youngblood

Follow @YoungbloodJoe on Twitter

Follow Joe on Facebook

Read Joe on Search Engine Journal

Want to follow all these lovely and talented SEO people?

Click here for SEJ’s SEO Expert Twitter List.

Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita

