Search Atlas Announces New Features For Agencies

Search Atlas held an event last week to showcase new capabilities and improvements to their SEO platform which make it easier for digital marketer to scale SEO and take on more clients.

The new features enable marketers to more easily handle on-page and off-page SEO, paid search, impact and track LLM visibility, and scale Google Business Profile management, and that’s just a sample of all the new functionalities coming to the platform.

Auto PPC Retargeting

Search Atlas introduced a new new retargeting feature in Otto PPC. This new feature is designed for agencies and advertisers that are managing paid media. It simplifies campaign setup with a quick-start wizard that enables retargeting site visitors, which they claim can be launched in under 60 seconds.

Manick Bhan, founder of Search Atlas explained:

“The hardest thing about taking paid media business from a client is doing it justice, doing a good job, right? Because every time they get a click, they’re paying for it. The best way that you can show a client ROI on paid media is through retargeting. Run a retargeting campaign, retargeting the traffic that they already have on their website. We wanted to be able to make this easy for you, so all you have to do is enable it inside Otto PPC, and you’re able to run retargeting campaigns now. So we have a wizard set up for you — just a couple clicks and you can launch a retargeting campaign in less than 60 seconds. It’s that easy.”

GBP Galactic

Search Atlas announced a feature for digital marketers who handle Google Business Profiles for clients. The GBP Galactic feature now has Service Area Business (SAB) support. GBP Galactic offers integration with social media auto-posting to Facebook and Instagram, with plans to add more social networks soon.

Bhan explained the social network autoposting:

“We’ve learned the LLMs they want to see your information not just on your website and GBP profile, they want to see your data in the social media platforms.. So what we can do now is, one time, build our GBP posts, and publish to all social networks, which will increase your visibility in the LLMs. And instead of having to use third-party tools to do this, it will be completely integrated.”

Bhan also shared about their citation network:

“We also added support for service area businesses in our citations product, so now you can even build aggregator network citations and put yourself into the aggregator networks for your service businesses… Because normally these aggregator networks, they want an address. We figured out how to do it so we can get you in without one. Pretty cool. …ChatGPT, Claude, all the LLMs pay for the data from all the aggregator networks. So if you want to put your local business into the aggregators, as well as into all the websites, the aggregator networks are a shortcut to being able to do that and upload directly to ChatGPT.”

LLM Visibility

Another useful feature is LLM Visibility tracking and sentiment analysis. LLM visibility is now measurable directly in Search Atlas. It also tracks brand presence across ChatGPT, Claude, and other LLMs and is able to identify visibility trends beyond Google Search.

Expanded Press Release Network

Bhan announced that Signal Genesys, a press release company they acquired last year, has expanded their distribution to financial news and with a local news media network.

Bhan commented:

“The financial news network costs a whopping $10. And then the news media network costs about $20. So these are really cost-effective, especially for agencies. If you are working with clients and you need to keep prices low for yourselves, there’s a lot of margin in there for you. And these networks in particular we found were indexed very well in ChatGPT.”

On-Page SEO

Interesting feature launched in their Otto product is a module called Domain Knowledge Network which assists users in building topical relevance with a semantic interface, just speak instructions to it and it will analyze the brand and suggest a content topic structure.

Revamped WordPress Plugin

Their WordPress plugin has been overhauled to make it more user-friendly. It now includes one-click installation to connect WordPress directly to Search Atlas, two-way synchronization that keeps Otto data and WordPress in sync in real time, and auto-publishing that enables SEO fixes generated in Otto to be deployed directly into WordPress.

Universal CMS Integration

Search Atlas is aiming to become CMS-agnostic, able to integrate with any website regardless of the CMS for publishing blog posts and landing pages in one click through their Content Genius feature. Right now Search Atlas can work with Drupal, HubSpot, Magento, Wix, and WordPress. They are also testing to integrate with Joomla, Shopify, and Webflow. Soon they’ll be able to integrate with ClickFunnels, Contentful, Duda, Ghost, and Salesforce.

Near Future: Otto Agent

Otto Agent represents the future of Search Atlas’s agentic revolution, replacing traditional UI-driven workflows with natural-language commands. It’s currently available as a beta program. Users can speak to the platform (via text or voice) to perform SEO actions directly. Otto Agent can execute end-to-end actions: site audits, fixes, title/meta/image optimization, GBP posts, and content generation.

Spending the day listening to their presentations, it became evident that Otto Agent typified Search Atlas’s approach toward developing an SEO platform that is useful. Having come from an SEO agency background, they understand what agencies need and aren’t waiting for competitors to do things first, they’re just moving forward with features that they feel agencies will find useful.

Otto Agent is an example of that forward-looking approach because it’s built on the idea that managing SEO will become agentic, conversational, and autonomous.

I didn’t know that much about Search Atlas before attending the event but now I have a better understanding of why so many agencies embrace Search Atlas.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Digitala World