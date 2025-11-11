Report Links Original Research to Higher B2B ROI

TopRank Marketing and Ascend2 released a survey involving 797 B2B leaders. They discovered that 97% consider thought leadership as essential for achieving success throughout the entire marketing funnel.

The report frames the findings as building an “Answer Engine” for how buyers discover information across SEO and GenAI answer platforms (ChatGPT, Perplexity, AI search).

The authors analyzed differences between high-ROI and lower-performing marketers. Here’s what stands out.

What The Research Says

Respondents report strong results from original, data-driven content. 93% percent of teams that use original research say it effectively drives engagement and leads, and 48% call it “very effective.”

When asked to compare formats, 35% rated original research significantly more valuable than AI-generated content for building trust, and another 32% said it’s more impactful overall.

The study positions trusted experts and partners as part of a broader “trust system” that validates research-based content. The takeaway is quality over quantity. Partnerships work best when they add credibility and insight, not just reach.

Formats & Distribution

Marketers point to video, live or virtual events, and interactive experiences as the most effective vehicles for thought leadership.

Topic selection is guided primarily by customer signals. Direct customer feedback leads at 53%, followed by CRM/customer data and market-trend analysis at 44% each. Seasonal moments and industry events also influence planning.

High-performing teams run integrated multi-channel programs that weave SEO, advertising, experts and partners, media, email, and social into a cohesive plan.

Barriers To Success

One persistent barrier is channel concentration. About one-third cite over-reliance on a few channels or tactics as a top reason programs underperform.

Measurement is a key friction point: 41% cite difficulty proving ROI as a cause of underperforming content. High-performing programs use full-funnel analytics linking brand metrics to demand and revenue.

Why This Matters

The survey data questions two common strategies: relying on AI-generated content to foster trust and viewing SEO solely as a top-of-funnel tactic. Original research tends to be more trusted, which aligns with longer B2B sales cycles.

Additionally, successful programs link SEO to multi-channel activation and pipeline development. If your analytics don’t connect search performance with closed-won deals, that disconnect likely accounts for inconsistent ROI.

Looking Ahead

For 2026, center your plan on original research and treat search and GenAI answer platforms as connected discovery surfaces. Pair the research with credible experts, then extend it through video, events, and interactive pieces where it fits.

