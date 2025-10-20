Raptive Drops Traffic Requirement By 75% To 25,000 Views

Raptive lowered its minimum traffic requirement to 25,000 monthly pageviews from 100,000.

The ad network announced the new threshold represents a 75% reduction from the previous standard.

Raptive retired its Rise pilot program and consolidated all entry-level publishers into its Insider tier.

What Changed At Raptive

Sites generating between 25,000 and 99,999 monthly pageviews can now apply. These publishers need at least 50% of traffic from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, or New Zealand.

Sites with 100,000 or more pageviews need only 40% traffic from those markets.

Raptive’s announcement stated:

“We’re living in a moment where AI drives inflated pageviews for low-quality websites and where algorithms can shift a site’s pageviews overnight. What truly matters—more than ever—is original, high-quality content that audiences trust.”

The Rise program launched in 2024 for sites between 50,000 and 100,000 monthly pageviews. That tier is being eliminated.

Current Insider-level publishers can now add additional sites once they reach 25,000 monthly pageviews.

Referral Program Expansion

Raptive expanded its referral program through January 31.

Publishers receive $1,000 when referring creators with sites generating 100,000 or more monthly pageviews.

For sites between 25,000 and 100,000 pageviews, the referral bonus is $250 during the limited promotion period.

Access Widening At Some Networks

Other networks have adjusted entry requirements in recent years, though changes vary.

Mediavine launched Journey in March 2024 for sites starting around 10,000 sessions. Ezoic removed pageview minimums for its Access Now monetization program. SHE Media lists an entry point around 20,000 pageviews.

These moves don’t necessarily represent an industry-wide pattern but show expanded options for smaller publishers at select networks.

Why This Matters

If you’re managing a site between 25,000 and 100,000 monthly pageviews with strong tier-one traffic, you now have access to Raptive’s managed monetization. You’ll still need to meet quality standards around original content, proper analytics setup, and advertiser compatibility.

The lower threshold acknowledges that traffic volatility from algorithm changes has made consistent pageview growth less predictable.

Looking Ahead

The new 25,000 pageview minimum takes effect immediately for new applications. Raptive continues requiring original content and proper site setup alongside the reduced traffic threshold.

Other networks may adjust their requirements as traffic patterns continue shifting, but each provider sets criteria independently.

