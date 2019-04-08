23 Top PPC Experts You Should Follow in 2019

Want to learn more about PPC and keep up on the constant changes and news?

Engage in the industry with paid search specialists who have a passion for everything in search and social that is pay-per-click advertising.

There are several amazing people who specialize in PPC and have become experts in paid search marketing for many years.

The majority have certifications, “top” list recognition, awards, and have contributed to the development of Google and Bing search engines’ ad platform offerings themselves by providing their technical feedback.

They share strategies, tactics, tips, tools, data, and so much more on social media and at conferences – as well as in articles, research, and blog posts!

You will definitely learn something new every day from this list of paid search experts. Follow them to get tips and stay on top of industry news.

Here were the basic criteria for the list research:

Are they currently doing PPC or contributing directly to the industry?

Do they present PPC at conferences, webinars, podcasts, etc.?

Do they share relevant PPC content or insights on social media?

Do they write useful content about PPC for books, ebooks, blogs, publications?

The main idea of this post is to help you find interesting people who have PPC knowledge and are willing to share what they know.

This is just one way Search Engine Journal is able to direct you to PPC professionals who can help you improve at your job and advance your career.

Rather than go in alphabetical order by last name, I decided to use the same tool used for the SEO list: this list randomizer to give everyone a fair shot at where they appear.

After checking out this experts, download and share our PPC guide.

Happy optimizing!

Adam Proehl

Partner & Co-Founder of NordicClick Interactive, Adam has shared his knowledge speaking at more conferences than can be counted.

Adam is a stellar manager, but also hands-on in digging into the data, and helping smart people grow their business.

For Adam’s best tips, attend his conference sessions and read his articles on Search Engine Journal.

Follow @adamproehl on Twitter

Read Adam on Search Engine Journal

Daniel Gilbert

Daniel shares his industry knowledge through speaking at industry conferences and his columns for search publications. He shares PPC news and conference takeaways on Twitter.

Follow @dangilbertppc on Twitter

Read Daniel on Search Engine Journal

Pauline Jakober

Pauline Jakober is a speaker and the founder of Group Twenty Seven. As well as a regular contributor to Search Engine Journal, she regularly shares PPC tips and news on Twitter.

Follow @GrpTwentySeven on Twitter

Read Pauline on Search Engine Journal

Frederick Vallaeys

As a former Google Ads evangelist and founder of Optmyzr, Frederick Vallaeys is an expert on scripts, reports, and automations. He is also a long-time industry international speaker and writer.

Follow @siliconvallaeys on Twitter

Read Frederick on Search Engine Journal

Brad Geddes

The premier Google Ads seminar leader and trainer, Brad Geddes has spoken at hundreds of conferences all over the world.

He is a book author and avid blogger, sharing his inside knowledge and predictions on PPC and Google Ads.

Follow @bgtheory on Twitter

Elizabeth Marsten

Elizabeth Marsten is an industry speaker, writer, and book author.

She is currently the Senior Director of e-Commerce Growth Services and specializes in ecommerce PPC, product ads, feeds, and is a leading authority on the inner workings of Amazon ads.

Follow @ebkendo on Twitter

Read Elizabeth on Search Engine Journal

Amy Bishop

As a long time expert and current PPC Consultant, Amy shares her knowledge by writing for several search industry publications, including Search Engine Journal.

You’ll find the most recent paid media news on her Twitter feed along with her own weekly PPC roundup. You will find her on webinars and conference speaking engagements, including SMX.

Follow @Hoffman8 on Twitter

Read Amy on Search Engine Journal

Frances Donegan-Ryan

Frances has a passion for the search industry and in her role promoting Bing Ads and the larger community.

She writes for the Bing Ads blog, runs #BingAdsConnect, #BingAdsWebinars, and #BingAdsNext. Along the way, she educates the industry about Bing and beyond.

As co-founder of Janes of Digital, she celebrates women who work in the search and digital space.

Follow @FrancesDR on Twitter

Christi Olson

Christi is busy serving Bing Ads (and the search industry!) as an evangelist, keynote speaker, and published columnist on digital marketing, search and AI.

She shares insightful, actionable tips on Twitter and her articles on Search Engine Journal.

Follow @ChristiJOlson on Twitter

Read Christi on Search Engine Journal

Julie F. Bacchini

Julie shares her knowledge of PPC and digital marketing through speaking events and organizing topics and contributors for a popular Twitter chat, PPCchat.

Her unique experiences in web design and mentoring offer fresh perspectives to being successful in paid search.

Follow @NeptuneMoon on Twitter

Purna Virji

Purna is a keynote speaker, writer, and one of the most influential PPC experts in the world. She travels globally to educate audiences on PPC, AI, machine learning, and voice search technologies.

Follow @purnavirji on Twitter

Read Purna on Search Engine Journal

Melissa Mackey

Probably the most knowledgeable person on B2B paid search marketing on the planet, Melissa Mackey shares her insights via search industry speaking, blogging, and her Twitter feed and Twitter chats.

She has a reputation for growing ROI in both an in-house and agency setting.

Follow @Mel66 on Twitter

Ed Leake

Director of a digital agency, Midas Media in the UK, Ed Leake leads PPC ads analytics and shares his no-nonsense new and views on social media.

Creator of an ad testing and automation tool, he has great insight into this specific area of PPC.

Follow @EdLeake on Twitter

Joe Kershbaum

Host and Client Services VP at 3Q Digital, Joe Kerschbaum, talks to some of the industry’s biggest names on a variety of topics in his PPC podcast.

Joe is a long-time speaker and author, making his podcast an interesting and informative listen for PPC geeks.

Listen to Joe Kersbaum’s Podcast

Michelle Morgan

A regular and popular industry speaker and avid blogger, Michelle Morgan regularly tweets with an emphasis on the nerdy nuts and bolts of search ads.

Don’t miss her Twitter feed and articles as you will find secret tips on PPC.

Follow @michellemsem on Twitter

Read Michelle on Search Engine Journal

Aaron Levy

As an industry writer and speaker, Aaron Levy frequently takes deep dives in PPC and recent trends using his keen eye for consumer psychology and buyer behavior and its impact on paid media.

Follow @bigalittlea on Twitter

Read Aaron on Search Engine Journal

Samantha Noble

Samantha is a keynote, conference speaker, and judge for several industry awards. She shares industry news and events on her Twitter feed.

As founder of Digital Females group in the UK, she brings together like-minded females in the digital marketing industry.

Follow @SamJaneNoble on Twitter

Anders Hjorth

Digital marketer, speaker, and reporter of PPC trends. Author of Major Trends in Paid Search, a research report on paid media, including industry expert input and research.

Follow @soanders on Twitter

Marc Poirier

Marc stays on top of the latest developments in AI and in Internet marketing. As co-founder and CEO at Acquisio, he has personally shared his knowledge with the industry and insights from his platform focused on helping SMBs thrive in the digital economy.

He is an award winner, writer, and international speaker at search engine marketing conferences.

Follow @marcpoirier on Twitter

Kirk Williams

Kirk is a regular conference speaker, avid tweeter, industry writer and owner at ZATO. He is actively involved in sharing his knowledge in detailed blogging and Twitter chats.

Follow @PPCKirk on Twitter

Read Kirk on Search Engine Journal

David Szetela

David Szetela is the host of the world’s longest running podcast on PPC, PPC Rockstars.

He is an author and contributor to PPC industry news, trends, and a regular conference speaker.

Follow @Szetela on Twitter

Listen to David’s Podcast

Robert Brady

Robert specializes in SMB paid search and shares his insights through writing, speaking at conferences, and collaboration with industry practitioners.

He posts his real-time point-of-view and tips on his Twitter feed.

Follow @robert_brady on Twitter

Read Robert on Search Engine Journal

John Lee

John Lee is a speaker, writer, and paid search geek with a current focus on training for Bing Ads.

As a formal entrepreneur, he is well-versed in numerous verticals and can rarely be stumped with any PPC question.

Follow @john_a_lee on Twitter

Read John on Search Engine Journal

If SEO is your thing, check out 140 of Today’s Top SEO Experts to Follow.

More Resources:

Image Credits

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita