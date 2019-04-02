Everything You Need to Know About Ad Extensions

Ad extensions are an important part of optimizing your paid search ads.

They can help you gain a competitive edge, improve performance, and increase CTR.

Ad extensions also factor into ad rank.

Some of these extensions are manual, meaning you have to set them up yourself.

Others are automatic, meaning they’re automatically applied when certain conditions are met.

And some extensions can be both.

Manual Extensions

Many manual extensions are available to you. But this doesn’t mean you have to use them all.

Instead, take a step back and develop a comprehensive messaging strategy for ads and extensions.

Sitelinks

Sitelinks take people to specific pages on your site.

Sitelinks show in a variety of ways depending on device, ad position and other factors.

You can add sitelinks at the account, campaign, or ad group level.

You can specify the link text (the text that displays in the ad) and URLs (the pages they click to).

Sitelinks can either be manual or automatic.

When to Use

Sitelinks are relevant to most accounts.

Tips:

You can include sitelinks to your business’s LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.

Each sitelink within a campaign or ad group must land on a unique URL.

Relevancy and good Quality Scores help sitelinks impression more often.

You can make sitelinks specific to mobile by ticking off the device preference box when building the sitelink.

Callouts

Callout ad extensions let you include additional text to highlight specific information about your business’s products and services.

Callouts will show in a variety of ways depending on device and other factors.

You can add callouts at the account, campaign, or ad group level.

You choose where to add them, create the callout text, and schedule when you’d like them to appear.

When to Use

Callouts should be used to highlight differentiators.

They’re often used to promote special offers, such as free shipping.

Think of them as benefits (vs. features) in your advertising.

Tip:

You must create a minimum of two callouts in order for them to impression. Google recommends creating the maximum number, which is four.

Structured Snippets

Structured snippet ad extensions allow you to highlight certain aspects of what you’re advertising.

If you’re advertising a hotel, for example, you might feature some of the hotel’s amenities (e.g., free Wi-Fi, a business center, a fitness center).

If you don’t include structured snippets within your campaigns, Google may automatically include dynamic structured snippets.

When to Use

Use structured snippets to focus on tangibles.

Think of these as features (as opposed to benefits).

Tips:

You need a minimum of three snippets for this extension to impression with your ad.

Snippets must be closely related to your header, otherwise they may not impression.

Call Extensions

Call extensions allow you to add phone numbers to your ads.

When call extensions show, people can click to call your business directly, without having to key in your phone number.

When to Use

Use call extensions if you have a team that can handle phone calls.

These extensions work well for potential customers who know exactly what they want and don’t want to spend time clicking through to your website and locating your phone number.

Message Extensions

Message extensions allow people to click on your ad and contact you by text message.

You create a message in advance. That message is then pre-populated in the person’s messaging app when they click.

You can add message extensions at the account, campaign, ad group, or ad level.

Message extensions can run on any search campaign, ad group, or ad.

When to Use

This is another way to make it easy for prospective customers to reach to you.

Tip:

Worried you’ll be overwhelmed by a large number of text message? There are workarounds. For example, you can connect your message extensions to third-party chat software; automatically send text messages to email; ot schedule message extensions so they show only during business hours.

Location Extensions

Location extensions help people find your business.

These extensions show your business address, phone number, and a map marker with your ad text.

On mobile, they include a link with directions to your business.

When to Use

Use location extensions when you have a physical premise you want users to find, such as a retail location.

These extensions can help drive foot traffic to your store.

Tips:

You can add multiple addresses by linking your account to Google My Business and targeting your ads around your business addresses.

In order for location extensions to show, you must link your Google My Business account to your Google Ads account.

Affiliate Location Extensions

Affiliate location extensions help people locate nearby retail stores that carry your products.

These extensions are not available in all countries.

When to Use

Location extensions are particularly suited to retail chains and auto dealers or any other type of business where affiliates carry your products.

Price Extensions

Price extensions appear below your ad and show specific products and pricing information.

They can display in a couple different ways:

Each price extension has its own link.

People who click on your price extension will be taken straight to the product on your website.

When to Use

Use these extensions when you want to highlight a particular product or service.

They can help you move inventory faster.

Tips:

Even if your product isn’t the cheapest one on the market, price extensions can still be a useful lead qualifier.

Ads with price extensions can have higher click-through rates than those that don’t, according to some case studies.

Promotion Extensions

Promotion extensions let you highlight sales and promotions in your ads:

You choose the label (appearing in bold). Here the label used is “Deal,” but you can use other labels (e.g., “Back-to-school” or “Mother’s Day”).

When to Use

Use these extensions any time you have a special sale or deal you want to promote.

App Extensions

App extensions allow you to include a link to your mobile or tablet app in your ad.

When to Use

Use this extension If you have a mobile app that’s live in Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Automated Extensions

Automated extensions automatically pull data from various sources, such as landing pages and other ads, to create extensions for your ad.

To view metrics for automated extensions, go to the Ad Extensions tab in Google Ads.

Go to the “View:” drop-down, and choose “Automated extensions report.”

Seller Ratings

Seller rating extensions are used to highlight businesses with high customer ratings.

Seller ratings show a combination of information and reviews.

You are not charged for clicks on seller rating extensions.

Tip:

In most cases, seller ratings only show when a business has 150 unique reviews and a composite rating of 3.5 stars or higher.

Other Automated Extensions

Other automated extensions in Google Ads include:

Dynamic callouts.

Dynamic structured snippets.

Dynamic sitelink extensions.

Automated call extensions.

Automated message extensions.

Automated location extensions.

All of these automated extensions operate in a similar way as their manual equivalents.

You can opt out of many of these automated extensions.

From the Ad Extensions tab go to the “View:” drop-down, and choose “Automated extensions report.”

Bing Ads Extensions

Bing Ads extensions include:

Sitelink extensions.

Enhanced sitelinks.

Location extensions.

Call extensions.

Callout extensions.

Review extensions.

Structured snippet extensions.

App extensions.

Image extensions.

As you can see, these ad extensions are similar (for the most part) as those offered by Google Ads.

However, there are a few differences, some of which are noted below.

Location Extensions

Location extensions in Bing give iPhone users an easy way to call for a ride to your business.

The Get a Ride feature for location extensions allows users to click the ride icon, which launches the Uber app. If users are logged in to their Uber account, the destination will be pre-populated with their address.

When to Use

Use location extensions if your business wants to encourage local traffic, such as a storefront or restaurant.

Image Extensions

Image extensions allow advertisers to add images to their ads to grab attention and increase brand recognition.

When to Use

Use these extensions any time you want your ad to stand out visually.

Tips:

You can associate up to six images with each campaign or ad group.

You can point to a unique URL with each image.

Review Extensions

Review extensions are a great way to highlight customer reviews at the ad level on Bing.

Clicks on review extensions are free of charge and direct people to third-party reviews.

Google recently sunsetted this product, but Bing still has it.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita

All screenshots: Taken by author