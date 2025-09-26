Pinterest Launches “Top of Search” Ads In Beta

Pinterest has introduced new ad products focused on visual search, highlighted by ‘Top of Search’ ads.

Currently in beta across all monetized markets, these ads can appear within the first ten search results and in Related Pins, targeting users as they begin discovering products.

Why This Matters For Search Marketers

Pinterest is a search platform where users arrive with shopping intent, much of which remains unfulfilled.

According to the company’s data, 45% of clicks occur within the first ten results, and 96% of top searches are unbranded. That makes Top of Search placements ideal for category discovery through paid ads.

For advertising teams, this creates a new SERP-like space to compete in, combining search intent with visual creative.

Additionally, Media Network Connect integrates retailer first-party audiences and conversion data into Pinterest Ads Manager via partners such as Kroger Precision Marketing and Instacart Ads, making measurement and incrementality testing more feasible than before.

Early Results

Pinterest reports that Top of Search ads have a 29% higher average CTR compared to typical campaigns and are 32% more likely to attract new customers.

These results are based on platform data and may differ depending on the category and creative used.

Additional Updates

Local Inventory Ads Expanded

Pinterest has expanded Local Inventory Ads in shopping markets, providing real-time prices for in-stock items within a shopper’s nearby store radius.

Retailer Data In Ads Manager

A new self-service feature, Media Network Connect, allows media networks to share first-party audiences, product catalogs, and conversion data directly with advertisers within Pinterest Ads Manager.

Early U.S. partners include Kroger Precision Marketing and Instacart Ads, with additional partners upcoming.

Christine Foster, Senior Vice President at Kroger Precision Marketing, said:

“This new capability empowers advertisers with faster decision-making and control, while using purchase-based audiences direct from the retailer.”

Looking Ahead

Competition for commerce search is expanding across social media and retail platforms. Pinterest emphasizes unbranded, visual discovery and stronger retailer data integrations.

If you’re already using Pinterest Shopping or Catalog campaigns, trying the beta, despite limited inventory, can help you identify where search-related visual placements could integrate into your marketing strategy.