Pinterest Introduces New Premiere Feature and Tools for Advertisers & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

The Marketing O’Clock team takes a look at Pinterest’s new advertising tools, discusses Google Ads’ recent API release, and more!

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Greg Finn, Jess Budde, and Mark Saltarelli break down the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

If you are unable to listen on Spotify, check out the video version of this week’s episode on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Pinterest Introduces New Features for Advertisers

In Pinterest’s recent marketing and advertising summit, they announced a slew of new marketing tools, including “Pinterest Premiere,” an option for advertisers to show their video advertisement on the homepage of their targeted audience for a set amount of time.

This new ad option is ideal for advertisers promoting a launch, or other time-sensitive events.

Pinterest also announced updates to their interactive trends tool, and its plans to roll out Conversion Insights at a broader scale.

The latest release of the Google Ads API added support for Maximize Conversions and Maximize Conversion Value Bid strategies in Search campaigns. With this release, Google also added a new read-only MaximizeConversions.target_cpa field and MaximizeConversionValue.target_roas field. Previously in the API this was TargetROAS and TargetCPA.

These new bid strategies’ names will behave the same as TargetCPA and TargetROAS bid strategies, respectively. This trend hints that in the near future, bid strategies for Search campaigns will be reorganized for simplification.

Google Announces New Way for Hotels to Get Free Exposure

This past year has taken a toll on many industries, especially the hospitality and travel industries. Google announced that they are now offering a way for hotels to get in front of viewers, free of charge.

Beginning the week of March 9, 2021, hotels and travel companies can add booking links to google.com/travel for free, giving them a great avenue to get their brand and offerings in front of users who are looking to start traveling again.

Take of the Week

In this week’s take of the week segment, Kyle Munson, Director of Marketing at Zillow, cooked up a genius – and funny – way to explain Google Ads close variants.

ICYMI

Next, in our ICYMI segment, John Mueller, Search Advocate at Google, gives some great recommendations into what to do if a site outage is threatening your SERP rankings.

Lightning Round

Then we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

  • Who can respond to my Twitter ad when I use the new conversation settings for ads?
  • What can I see with Bing’s new search result upgrade?
  • Where can I find iOS14 resources that don’t sound like it’s the end of the world?
  • When are we going to be able to edit our Tweets? It could be soon!
  • Why haven’t more platforms rolled out visible brand safety scores?
  • How can I see who has viewed my Google My Business page?

Check out the Marketing O’Clock site to subscribe to the show (and our newsletter!) to read all the articles featured on this week’s show!

Featured Image Credit: Samantha Hanson

Katie Gaisser

Katie Gaisser

Digital Marketing Coordinator at Cypress North

Katie Gaisser is a digital marketing coordinator at Cypress North & producer of Marketing O'Clock, on the Search Engine Journal ... [Read full bio]

