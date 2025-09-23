Pew: Most Americans Want AI Labels, Few Trust Detection

A new Pew Research Center survey reveals a gap between people’s desire to know when AI is used in content and their confidence in being able to identify it.

Seventy-six percent say it’s extremely or very important to know whether pictures, videos, or text were made by AI or by people. Only 12% feel confident they could tell the difference themselves.

Pew Research Center wrote:

“Americans feel strongly that it’s important to be able to tell if pictures, videos or text were made by AI or by humans. Yet many don’t trust their own ability to spot AI-generated content.”

This confidence gap reflects a rising unease with AI.

Half of Americans believe that the increased presence of AI in daily life raises more concerns than excitement, while just 10% are more excited than worried.

What Pew Research Found

People Want More Control

About 60% of Americans want more control over AI in their lives, an increase from 55% last year.

They’re open to AI helping with daily tasks, but still want clarity on where AI ends and human involvement begins.

When People Accept vs. Reject AI

Most support the use of AI in data-intensive tasks, such as weather prediction, financial crime detection, fraud investigation, and drug development.

About two-thirds oppose AI in personal areas such as religious guidance and matchmaking.

Younger Audiences Are More Aware

Awareness of AI is highest among adults under 30, with 62% claiming they’ve heard a lot about it, compared to only 32% of those 65 and older.

But this awareness doesn’t lead to optimism. Younger adults are more likely than seniors to believe that AI will negatively impact creative thinking and the development of meaningful relationships.

Creativity Concerns

More Americans believe AI will negatively impact essential human skills.

Fifty-three percent think it will reduce creative thinking, and 50% feel it will hinder the ability to connect with others, with only a few expecting improvements.

This suggests labeling alone isn’t sufficient. Human input must also be evident in the work.

Why This Matters

People are generally not against AI, but they do want to know when AI is involved. Being open about AI use can help build trust.

Brands that go the transparent route might find themselves at an advantage in creating connections with their audience.

For more insights, see the full report.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock