Subscribe
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Generative AI

OpenAI Rolls Out Update To ChatGPT Search

OpenAI updated ChatGPT search to improve its ability to handle longer conversations and answer more complex search queries.

OpenAI Rolls Out Update To ChatGPT Search

OpenAI quietly updated ChatGPT search to improve search query understanding, provide more comprehensive answers, and better handle longer dialogs.

What Changed In ChatGPT Search?

OpenAI noted multiple improvements but they didn’t provide details about what actually changed. The OpenAI changelogs only noted changes in two areas:

Improved quality

Improved search capability and instruction following

The changelog explains:

“Improved quality

Smarter responses that are more intelligent, are better at understanding what you’re asking, and provide more comprehensive answers.

Handles longer conversational contexts, allowing better intelligence in longer conversations.

Improved search capability and instruction following

More robust ability to follow instructions, especially in longer conversations, significantly reducing repetitive responses.

Capability to run multiple searches automatically for complex or difficult questions.

Search the web using an image you’ve uploaded.”

The changelog also notes that ChatGPT search may take longer and that “chain of thought” reasoning text might show up unexpectedly.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/M21Perfect

Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Roger Montti Owner - Martinibuster.com at Martinibuster.com

I have 25 years hands-on experience in SEO, evolving along with the search engines by keeping up with the latest ...