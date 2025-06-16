OpenAI Rolls Out Update To ChatGPT Search

OpenAI quietly updated ChatGPT search to improve search query understanding, provide more comprehensive answers, and better handle longer dialogs.
What Changed In ChatGPT Search?
OpenAI noted multiple improvements but they didn’t provide details about what actually changed. The OpenAI changelogs only noted changes in two areas:
Improved quality
Improved search capability and instruction following
The changelog explains:
“Improved quality
Smarter responses that are more intelligent, are better at understanding what you’re asking, and provide more comprehensive answers.
Handles longer conversational contexts, allowing better intelligence in longer conversations.
Improved search capability and instruction following
More robust ability to follow instructions, especially in longer conversations, significantly reducing repetitive responses.
Capability to run multiple searches automatically for complex or difficult questions.
Search the web using an image you’ve uploaded.”
The changelog also notes that ChatGPT search may take longer and that “chain of thought” reasoning text might show up unexpectedly.
