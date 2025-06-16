OpenAI Rolls Out Update To ChatGPT Search

OpenAI quietly updated ChatGPT search to improve search query understanding, provide more comprehensive answers, and better handle longer dialogs.

OpenAI noted multiple improvements but they didn’t provide details about what actually changed. The OpenAI changelogs only noted changes in two areas:

The changelog explains:

“Improved quality

Smarter responses that are more intelligent, are better at understanding what you’re asking, and provide more comprehensive answers.

Handles longer conversational contexts, allowing better intelligence in longer conversations.

Improved search capability and instruction following

More robust ability to follow instructions, especially in longer conversations, significantly reducing repetitive responses.

Capability to run multiple searches automatically for complex or difficult questions.

Search the web using an image you’ve uploaded.”