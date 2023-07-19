OpenAI Increases GPT-4 Message Cap To 50 For ChatGPT Plus Users

The number of messages ChatGPT Plus users can send using the GPT-4 model has increased from 25 to 50 every three hours.

The new capability is rolling out, as some users still report seeing the original message cap of 25.

Others are reporting up to 200 messages every three hours.

OpenAI seems to have lifted the GPT-4 message cap from 25 to 200 (every three hours.) Just confirmed it on my end. Nice. I also suspect this was a "stealth increase" that was already in effect last few weeks. I've been using GPT-4 like crazy and wasn't hitting limits. pic.twitter.com/QEImPTzwMh — Benjamin De Kraker (@BenjaminDEKR) July 19, 2023

Breaking News! Chat GPT for GPT-4 has reached a new milestone of 200 messages every 3 hours! Exciting development! This is yet another result of OpenAI's teams' relentless efforts! Thank you ❤️ @OpenAI @OfficialLoganK pic.twitter.com/Xk6u5JjOPg — Joris Blestel (@jorisblestel) July 19, 2023

Benefits Of An Increase In GPT-4 Messages

Expanding the message limit from 25 to 50 every 3 hours in the GPT-4 model should benefit both users and developers.

With the raised limit, users can engage in longer, more in-depth conversations without worrying about prematurely exceeding their limit. This should allow for a deeper dive into subjects, exploration of more complex topics, and more comprehensive responses.

It also allows users to experiment more extensively with Code Interpreter and over 700 third-party ChatGPT plugins, like the new CapCut AI video editor, as those also run on GPT-4.

Excluded is the official Browse with Bing plugin, which is disabled until OpenAI can stop it from accessing paywalled content.

Businesses using GPT-4 for customer service, market research, content creation, and other operations can interact more extensively with the model. A higher message limit should accept more customer queries, produce longer AI-generated content, and analyze business intelligence data faster.

Apps that utilize the GPT-4 model for their operation should find the higher limit useful. This increase allows apps to deliver more consistent, reliable, and continuous service to their users.

Developers and AI enthusiasts can use the increased limit to train and fine-tune the model. The extended interactions will provide more data, leading to better results and improvements.

