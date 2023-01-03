ChatGPT Examples: 5 Ways SEOs and Digital Marketers Can Use ChatGPT

Science fiction becomes a reality! We can now interact and use things we were used to seeing in movies daily.

One of the recent revolutionary technologies is ChatGPT which will change how we work A LOT!

As a programmer, I initially didn’t believe that it could solve advanced tasks but was surprised by seeing how helpful it can be in my daily life. So I started playing around and found the ways I’ve found it useful and wanted to share.

Here are five ChatGPT examples and useful ways SEOs and marketers can use it for daily marketing tasks.

Compose Regular Expressions In Analytics Reporting

Regular expressions can be used in composing analytic reports such as Google Search Console or Google Analytics. Regular expressions are one of the most boring tasks I know, and it may really slow down work. For marketers, it is even tougher as they don’t have a technical background.

Let’s look at an example of GSC’s reporting, which supports filtering by regexp.

If you are a marketer with no technical background, you may find it hard to use this feature and limit yourself to the few basic regexps which you can find by searching dev-related forums.

Now you have ChatGPT at your disposal!

Just go to ChatGPT and ask: “ compose regular expression which starts with “How To” or “What is” case insensitive using RE2 syntax ”

Yup!

(?i)^(?:How To|What is)

It got the job done instantly. Just copy and paste in the GSC’s filter field, and you will have all the queries which are candidates to optimize for FAQ or HowTo schema.

Pretty easy, isn’t it?

You can use it to compose regexp for GA reports as well. For example, let’s say you want to filter a report which has in the URL words “Samsung” and “phone”. Just ask ChatGPT “ compose regular expression which contains words “Samsung” and “phone” case insensitive using RE2 syntax ”.

Just to note, it is important to mention “RE2 syntax” in the command, as Google’s reporting dashboards support that syntax.

Compose Complex Spreadsheet Formulas

Everyone works with Excel or Google Sheets. It is in everyone’s daily work life, and you know how it is sometimes tough to compose spreadsheet formulas as you must do research to find the function name you need and then spend 10-15mins in figuring out how to make it work.

Now it just takes you to ask ChatGPT a command like: “ Google Sheet formula which copies all rows from sheet1 where column "A" contains word "iphone" “.

And it didn’t take long to get the solution.

But, the formula it gave =QUERY(Sheet1!A:Z, "SELECT * WHERE A CONTAINS 'iphone'", "Sheet2!A1") has a small error. Of course, ChatGPT is not always providing 100% correct answers, but you may be mistaken. You should check sometimes and fix it manually. The formula I got is 99% correct, except 3rd parameter shouldn’t be there. So I removed it manually and now have =QUERY(Sheet1!A:Z, "SELECT * WHERE A CONTAINS 'iphone'") which works perfectly!

Setup Custom Pixel Conversions

If you are a PPC marketer or just an SEO who wants to set up custom conversions when users perform certain actions on the website but don’t have a web developer’s help, it could be quite challenging in some situations. Yes, you can use Google Tag Manager in many cases when users click on the link, but you could need smth. different, which is not a built-in feature of GTM.

For example, you need to send a conversion event when one lands on your landing page and scrolls through 35% of the page. Now you don’t need to hire a developer to get the job done. Just go to ChatGPT and ask: “ send Facebook pixel custom conversion event once as users scroll through 35% of the page using JavaScript ” and it will do the magic!

You can copy and paste this code in your <head> tag of HTML, and you are done. If you have a WordPress site, you can use plugins such WPCode to make the job easier. Alternatively, you can use Google Tag Manager custom HTML tag to add your JavaScript code there.

It saves you time to find a developer for small daily tasks you have or even if you have a dev. team, you can significantly reduce their workload by doing it yourself.

Optimize FAQ and Featured Snippets

SEO professionals may need help getting related questions from users to optimize content for a specific keyword. You can use ChatGPT to get these related questions to make your content more helpful. If you have a travel blog, you may ask: related questions regarding "cozy cities in Germany" and ChatGPT will draw many queries which really make sense.

Of course, there may be ones that don’t make sense, but they will do 90% of the job. The questions it suggests may haven’t any search volume, but it is still worth going after them because zero-search volume keywords may drive significant traffic.

Fetch Data from APIs and Coding

Let’s say you have a WooCommerce Store and want to fetch all products you have with their prices into a Google Sheet. Now you can simply ask: “ google app script which fetches all product names and prices from WooCommerce REST API and adds into a spreadsheet ” and you are done.

It gave me a fully functional code: