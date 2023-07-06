Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus Users

OpenAI announced on Twitter that all ChatGPT Plus users will have access to Code Interpreter.

Code Interpreter will be available to all ChatGPT Plus users over the next week. It lets ChatGPT run code, optionally with access to files you've uploaded. You can ask ChatGPT to analyze data, create charts, edit files, perform math, etc. Plus users can opt in via settings. pic.twitter.com/IjH5JBqe5B — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 6, 2023

Code Interpreter is an official ChatGPT plugin for data analytics, image conversions, editing code, and more.

ChatGPT Plus users can enable access to Code Interpreter and other experimental new features in their account settings.

Code Interpreter For SEO

Digital marketing professionals have found unique ways to use Code Interpreter for search engine optimization (SEO).

I got access to the ChatGPT Code Interpreter model. I fed it a queries GSC export with the prompt "Classify each query for seo intent and then sum each classification bucket's clicks and display in a bar graph". It's essentially a fine tuned agent. It simply writes/runs python. pic.twitter.com/RmGGLy7UoW — Greg Bernhardt 🐍🌊 (@GregBernhardt4) May 9, 2023

As the access to Code Interpreter increases, so should examples of new ways to use it and other ChatGPT plugins for marketing and SEO.

Welcome to SEO 2.0: Code Interpreter revolutionizes SEO by analyzing search engine algorithms & user behavior, generating data-driven insights for content optimization, & boosting site rankings with tailor-made strategies Millions will be made as new companies hit new rankings — GREG ISENBERG (@gregisenberg) May 4, 2023

Simply imagine it as a new way to analyze any exportable marketing data.

Step 4: Campaign Analysis

Open AI’s Code Interpreter is a data analytics genius. Feed your campaign and ad data into ChatGPT. Ask it to analyze the data and report on key performance metrics. It will identify your weak spots, strengths, and areas for testing. — Micheal O'Neill (@heymikeoneill) June 18, 2023

OpenAI Legal Troubles And Privacy Concerns

The announcement comes a few days after OpenAI had to disable Browse with Bing, the official ChatGPT plugin for browsing the web. OpenAI is working on a fix to protect content creators and publishers from Browse with Bing, allowing users to bypass paywalls.

OpenAI recently experienced a massive breach of user credentials and faced legal action over using copyrighted books and users’ personal data to train its models.

The ChatGPT app addresses privacy practices on the OpenAI website, in privacy disclaimers, and on the app’s opening screen.

Despite these concerns, App Store users have ranked ChatGPT as #1 in the productivity category, averaging 4.4 stars from over 10.1k users.

While the app is doing well, SimilarWeb reports show traffic has slightly declined to the ChatGPT website over the past 28 days.

New Feature Releases Amidst Controversy

OpenAI’s announcement of the Code Interpreter as an official plugin for ChatGPT Plus users marks a significant step in enhancing the capabilities of the AI language model.

However, this launch comes at a time when OpenAI is grappling with privacy concerns and legal issues.

OpenAI must address and alleviate the concerns surrounding data protection and copyright issues, especially considering the sensitive nature of executing code and uploading files using Code Interpreter or other ChatGPT plugins.

Otherwise, users concerned with privacy and generative AI content quality will turn to ChatGPT alternatives that outperform the leading AI chatbots.

Featured image: Shutter.Ness/Shutterstock