Register Today
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Generative AI

Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus Users

OpenAI announced Code Interpreter access for all ChatGPT Plus users, allowing them to perform data analysis, image conversions, code editing, and more.

Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus Users

OpenAI announced on Twitter that all ChatGPT Plus users will have access to Code Interpreter.

Code Interpreter is an official ChatGPT plugin for data analytics, image conversions, editing code, and more.

Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, July 2023

ChatGPT Plus users can enable access to Code Interpreter and other experimental new features in their account settings.

Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, July 2023

Code Interpreter For SEO

Digital marketing professionals have found unique ways to use Code Interpreter for search engine optimization (SEO).

As the access to Code Interpreter increases, so should examples of new ways to use it and other ChatGPT plugins for marketing and SEO.

Simply imagine it as a new way to analyze any exportable marketing data.

OpenAI Legal Troubles And Privacy Concerns

The announcement comes a few days after OpenAI had to disable Browse with Bing, the official ChatGPT plugin for browsing the web. OpenAI is working on a fix to protect content creators and publishers from Browse with Bing, allowing users to bypass paywalls.

OpenAI recently experienced a massive breach of user credentials and faced legal action over using copyrighted books and users’ personal data to train its models.

The ChatGPT app addresses privacy practices on the OpenAI website, in privacy disclaimers, and on the app’s opening screen.

Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus UsersScreenshot from ChatGPT, July 2023

Despite these concerns, App Store users have ranked ChatGPT as #1 in the productivity category, averaging 4.4 stars from over 10.1k users.

Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus UsersScreenshot from App Store, July 2023

While the app is doing well, SimilarWeb reports show traffic has slightly declined to the ChatGPT website over the past 28 days.

Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus UsersScreenshot from Similarweb, July 2023

New Feature Releases Amidst Controversy

OpenAI’s announcement of the Code Interpreter as an official plugin for ChatGPT Plus users marks a significant step in enhancing the capabilities of the AI language model.

However, this launch comes at a time when OpenAI is grappling with privacy concerns and legal issues.

OpenAI must address and alleviate the concerns surrounding data protection and copyright issues, especially considering the sensitive nature of executing code and uploading files using Code Interpreter or other ChatGPT plugins.

Otherwise, users concerned with privacy and generative AI content quality will turn to ChatGPT alternatives that outperform the leading AI chatbots.

Featured image: Shutter.Ness/Shutterstock

Category News Generative AI
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Kristi Hines Associate Editor at Search Engine Journal

Kristi Hines is an Associate Editor for Search Engine Journal.

Code Interpreter Available Soon For All ChatGPT Plus Users

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement