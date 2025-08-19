OpenAI Announces Low-Cost Subscription Plan: ChatGPT Go

OpenAI is rolling out a new subscription tier called ChatGPT Go, a competitively priced version that will initially be available only to users in India. It features ten times higher message limits, ten times more image generations, and file uploads than the free tier.

ChatGPT Go

OpenAI is introducing a new low-cost subscription plan that will be available first in India. The cost of the new subscription tiere is 399 Rupees/month (GST included). That’s the equivalent of $4.57 USD/month.

The new tier includes everything in the Free plan plus:

10X higher message limits

10x more image generations

10x more file uploads

Twice as much memory

According to Nick Turley of ChatGPT:

“All users in India will now see prices for subscriptions in Indian Rupees, and can now pay through UPI.”

OpenAI’s initial announcement shared availability details:

“Available on web, mobile (iOS & Android), and desktop (macOS & Windows). ChatGPT Go is geo-restricted to India at launch, and is able to be subscribed to by credit card or UPI.”

Featured Image by Shutterstock/JarTee