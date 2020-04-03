Optimize Your Text Now!
Advertisement

New Facebook Features for Video Publishers & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Christine Zirnheld Christine Zirnheld
Christine Zirnheld Christine ZirnheldDigital Marketer at Cypress North
Bio
Follow
 / 
New Facebook Features for Video Publishers & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]
ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld dive deep into the latest digital marketing news, their distaste for April Fools’ Day, and the national puzzle shortage.

Catch up on these top stories:

Microsoft Advertising gets a facelift

The new interface is slowly rolling out to all advertisers and looks eerily similar to another popular ads platform.

Desktop search is on the rise

Consumers are doing more online research and shopping amidst the global pandemic and many users are shifting from mobile back to desktop according to a new report from Microsoft.

Facebook’s New video publishing features

Video publishers can enjoy updates to the bulk uploader and playlists, plus, new bulk actions and series features.

Pinterest’s Enhanced Ecommerce Features

Pinterest announced new conversion insights, catalog updates, and a global rollout of dynamic retargeting. Retailers can also join the new verified merchant program.

Then, we share good news from the marketing community.

We’ll answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round:

  • Who set up GoFundMe fundraisers for businesses without their consent?
  • What happened to the Google Ads monthly budget test?
  • When did Google end one-on-one support for many partner agencies?
  • Where can you find recommendations for  Apple Search Ads?
  • Why is Google Ads updating their inappropriate content policy?
  • How are we supposed to know how to post on social media or write ad copy during a pandemic?

Visit the new Marketing O’Clock site to read all the articles from today’s show! While you’re there, please subscribe wherever you consume your podcasts.

Thank you to our sponsors!

  • Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.
  • Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Samantha Hanson, Cypress North

CategoryNewsSEJ Network
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Christine Zirnheld

Christine Zirnheld

Digital Marketer at Cypress North

Christine "Shep" Zirnheld is a digital marketer at Cypress North & cohost of Marketing O'Clock on the Search Engine Journal ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • More Articles
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok