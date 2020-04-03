New Facebook Features for Video Publishers & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld dive deep into the latest digital marketing news, their distaste for April Fools’ Day, and the national puzzle shortage.

Catch up on these top stories:

The new interface is slowly rolling out to all advertisers and looks eerily similar to another popular ads platform.

Consumers are doing more online research and shopping amidst the global pandemic and many users are shifting from mobile back to desktop according to a new report from Microsoft.

Video publishers can enjoy updates to the bulk uploader and playlists, plus, new bulk actions and series features.

Pinterest announced new conversion insights, catalog updates, and a global rollout of dynamic retargeting. Retailers can also join the new verified merchant program.

Then, we share good news from the marketing community.

I was accepted to speak at @INBOUND – very pumped about that! If you want to learn about increasing conversion rates on LinkedIn Ads – dont miss out! — Andrea Cruz (@andreacruz92) April 1, 2020

https://t.co/Q5dSIbTqY4

We are offering discounted rent to those involved in the fight. We stand with these amazing organizations. — KatieFete (@KatieFete) April 2, 2020

1/3 We have been working in overdrive @GrooveLife_ to put something in place to help retail stores we work with and now any brick & mortar We Just launched the #RetailRelief program today Giving back 27% of sales to #retail https://t.co/GkvshzJaI0#dtc #ecommerce #ShopLocal pic.twitter.com/3kcW4kLgwy — Bryant Garvin (@BryantGarvin) April 1, 2020

We’ll answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round:

Who set up GoFundMe fundraisers for businesses without their consent?

What happened to the Google Ads monthly budget test?

When did Google end one-on-one support for many partner agencies?

Where can you find recommendations for Apple Search Ads?

Why is Google Ads updating their inappropriate content policy?

How are we supposed to know how to post on social media or write ad copy during a pandemic?

Visit the new Marketing O'Clock site to read all the articles from today's show!

