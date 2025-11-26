Mueller: Background Video Loading Unlikely To Affect SEO

Google Search Advocate John Mueller says large video files loading in the background are unlikely to have a noticeable SEO impact if page content loads first.

A site owner on Reddit’s r/SEO asked whether a 100MB video would hurt SEO if the page prioritizes loading a hero image and content before the video. The video continues loading in the background while users can already see the page.

Mueller responded:

“I don’t think you’d notice an SEO effect.”

Broader Context

The question addresses a common concern for sites using large hero videos or animated backgrounds.

The site owner described an implementation where content and images load within seconds, displaying a “full visual ready” state. The video then loads asynchronously and replaces the hero image once complete.

This method aligns with Google’s documentation on lazy loading, which recommends deferring non-critical content to improve page performance.

Google’s help documents state that lazy loading is “a common performance and UX best practice” for non-critical or non-visible content. The key requirement is ensuring content loads when visible in the viewport.

Why This Matters

If you’re running hero videos or animated backgrounds on landing pages, this suggests that background loading strategies are unlikely to harm your rankings. The critical factor is ensuring your primary content reaches users quickly.

Google measures page experience through Core Web Vitals metrics like Largest Contentful Paint. In many cases, a video that loads after visible content is ready shouldn’t block these measurements.

Implementation Best Practices

Google’s web.dev documentation recommends using preload=”none” on video elements to avoid unnecessary preloading of video data. Adding a poster attribute provides a placeholder image while the video loads.

For videos that autoplay, the documentation suggests using the Intersection Observer API to load video sources only when the element enters the viewport. This lets you maintain visual impact without affecting initial page load performance.

Looking Ahead

Site owners using background video can generally continue doing so without major SEO concerns, provided content loads first. Focus on Core Web Vitals metrics to verify your implementation meets performance thresholds.

Test your setup using Google Search Console’s URL Inspection Tool to confirm video elements appear correctly in rendered HTML.

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock