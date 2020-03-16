Monthly Reporting for SEO Agencies: How to Create a Reliable Process [Webinar]

Reporting is a critical part of client retention for SEO agencies.

It’s not enough to perform, you also have to show the value of your SEO work and effectively communicate with your clients, every month.

Join our next live SEJ webinar on Wednesday, March 11 at 2 p.m. ET as Alen-Jelco Todorov of SEOmonitor walks you through the methods in which SEO agencies can design a reliable process for reporting that supports and presents their results.

In this presentation, we will:

Explore what an efficient report should contain.

Address the most important points that correlate SEO performance to business outcomes.

Highlight how to use monthly reporting for client feedback and engagement and to pitch new opportunities.

