Shopify & Microsoft Team Up To Help Merchants Reach More Shoppers

Microsoft announced a new Shopify partnership today that gives merchants access to more customers via the updated Microsoft Channel app in Shopify.

Currently available to merchants in the U.S. and Canada, the updated Channel app enables advertisers to utilize both the Microsoft Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network.

Products are then automatically eligible to display in the Microsoft Bing Shopping tab and the Microsoft Start Shopping tab free as Product Listings.

Varsha Bolar, Program Manager with Microsoft Advertising, explained in the announcement:

“To significantly expand the reach of their brands and products across Microsoft Search Network and Microsoft Audience Network, merchants can create new ad campaigns and view their marketing performance through real-time reports in their Shopify store.”

Bolar also revealed that Product Ads and Product Listings will “soon” have a Buy Now button to give shoppers a quick checkout option directly from the ad experience. The timeline for that rollout was not given.

These are the latest in a series of Microsoft Advertising updates designed to engage consumers and expand advertiser reach.

In July, multimedia ads launched as a new responsive ad format that displays on Bing.com search pages, either at the top of the SERP or in the right rail.

August brought us the rollout of Target Impression Share strategy, Dynamic Location and other automated ad extensions, product conversion goals tracking for Shopping Campaigns, and more.

And in September, we got a pilot program for video ads on the Microsoft audience network, vertical-based product ads in the U.S. and the U.K., and the addition of “Inline Appeals” to the Microsoft Merchant Center.

Shopify has been making improvements of its own with the launch of Shopify Markets, a centralized hub for managing cross-border sales, and the addition of Facebook Pay as a checkout option (in the U.S.).

Shopify merchants now have greater control over SEO for their store, as well, thanks to a June update that made Shopify store robots.txt files editable.

Of the updated Microsoft Channel app in Shopify, Bolar said,

“The onboarding is simple, allowing merchants to quickly connect with shopping offerings that showcase their products using free and paid listings.”

Learn more and find step-by-step instructions to get set up in this Microsoft Advertising and Shopify help resource.

Source: Microsoft and Shopify partner to help merchants grow business, Microsoft Advertising Blog

Featured image source: Microsoft Advertising